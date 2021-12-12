Where does this bit reference a team mate then?



A player in an offside position receiving the ball from an opponent who deliberately plays the ball, including by deliberate handball, is not considered to have gained an advantage, unless it was a deliberate save by any opponent.



You have to think about what the law is trying to achieve. When you think about it, you cannot be offside if a defender deliberately plays the ball, this is to stop a defender running away with the ball, turning from an attacker and then kicking it to an offside opponent to make them offside. However, I reckon someone said "but what if the defender doesn't play it deliberately, should the attacker not be offside?" This is why the law is so open to interpretation, I'm reading it one way, you are reading it another and both of us, as the law is written, are correct.



The ONLY reason our goal was disallowed was because the VAR decided it wasn't a deliberate act. Forget the initial ball in as Virg cannot be offside from that, forget Diaz heading the ball back across goal away from Virgil, they have just said did the defender deliberately kick the ball before it went to Virg.



You're right that if an opponent suddenly decides to play the ball forward randomly then you are not deemed offside, even if you are in a putative 'offside position'. But that's not what happened here. This case was about Virgil potentially being offside because Diaz played a pass.You're saying that Diaz's header is irrelevent, but in fact it is the relevent pass because it's the key LFC pass that renders Virgil offside IF Konsa had no intention to play the ball and it had just bounced off him without his knowing.The fact that it's headed backward away from Virgil is not relevent. The referee decided that it merely bounced off Konsa and so the key pass which Diaz headed away from Virgil ended up with Virgil and is counted as a forward pass to him in an offside position.It's as if Diaz's header away from Virgil had magically doubled back on itself, because Konsa's presence is ignored if it is deemed to only have bounced off him.Of course we know that Konsa deliberately tried to clear the ball and therefore Virgil should not be offside, as Konsa's deliberate act resets the play and makes HIS pass the relevent key pass, not Diaz's.The ref fucked up - or maybe deliberately decided to see what he wanted to see. Everyone except John Brooks and Dermot Gallagher agrees that Konsa deliberately played to clear the ball. Even Richard Fucking Keys agrees, and that means it must be right as that monkey mitted gimp never says anything in Liverpool's favour.