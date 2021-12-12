« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 441 442 443 444 445 [446]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 915121 times)

Offline Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 824
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17800 on: Today at 11:41:20 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:14:31 am
Best way to deal with offside is to go back im time.

1.If you are stood offside when ball is played forward even if on the other side of the pitch you're offside....end of.

2.On VAR go by players feet position ONLY

They are both very clear and simple rules to understand for anyone.

"Subjective" = I will decide if its a goal / penalty / offside or not depenfing how I feel on the day.

Officials are I believe also protected in terms of they cant be sued either so it is a case of im not giving the goal and that is final.

I'm all for this, go back to the good old days when being in an offside position meant you were actually offside.
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,996
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17801 on: Today at 11:49:51 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:36:52 am


Where does this bit reference a team mate then?

A player in an offside position receiving the ball from an opponent who deliberately plays the ball, including by deliberate handball, is not considered to have gained an advantage, unless it was a deliberate save by any opponent.

You have to think about what the law is trying to achieve. When you think about it, you cannot be offside if a defender deliberately plays the ball, this is to stop a defender running away with the ball, turning from an attacker and then kicking it to an offside opponent to make them offside. However, I reckon someone said "but what if the defender doesn't play it deliberately, should the attacker not be offside?" This is why the law is so open to interpretation, I'm reading it one way, you are reading it another and both of us, as the law is written, are correct.

The ONLY reason our goal was disallowed was because the VAR decided it wasn't a deliberate act. Forget the initial ball in as Virg cannot be offside from that, forget Diaz heading the ball back across goal away from Virgil, they have just said did the defender deliberately kick the ball before it went to Virg.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,996
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17802 on: Today at 11:50:24 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 11:41:20 am
I'm all for this, go back to the good old days when being in an offside position meant you were actually offside.

Yep - they've just made it too confusing and open to interpretation.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,341
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17803 on: Today at 11:58:04 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:49:51 am
Where does this bit reference a team mate then?

A player in an offside position receiving the ball from an opponent who deliberately plays the ball, including by deliberate handball, is not considered to have gained an advantage, unless it was a deliberate save by any opponent.

You have to think about what the law is trying to achieve. When you think about it, you cannot be offside if a defender deliberately plays the ball, this is to stop a defender running away with the ball, turning from an attacker and then kicking it to an offside opponent to make them offside. However, I reckon someone said "but what if the defender doesn't play it deliberately, should the attacker not be offside?" This is why the law is so open to interpretation, I'm reading it one way, you are reading it another and both of us, as the law is written, are correct.

The ONLY reason our goal was disallowed was because the VAR decided it wasn't a deliberate act. Forget the initial ball in as Virg cannot be offside from that, forget Diaz heading the ball back across goal away from Virgil, they have just said did the defender deliberately kick the ball before it went to Virg.

The thing is, its not actually complicated.

When a ball goes to a player who is in an offside position, the decision over whether he is offside is decided by who deliberately played the ball last. If its his teammate then its offside, if its an opponent then hes not.

The reason they were looking at Konsa was to decide if he deliberately played the ball. If he didnt then Virgil is deemed offside because he was offside when Diaz headed it. Thats what the decision was about, it has nothing to do with Van Dijks position when Konsa touched it.

The offside law is purely trying to stop goal hanging, thats it. They dont want people standing in the box and having the ball pumped up to them, forcing the defenders to stay back, distorting the shape of the game completely. The reason an opponent playing the ball to an attacker is not offside, is because you cant be penalised for the action of an opponent.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:01:38 pm by mikey_LFC »
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17804 on: Today at 12:22:22 pm »
Mikey there's no hope for him, leave him to it.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,518
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17805 on: Today at 12:46:25 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:38:44 am
Rob please apologise for wasting everyone's time and go lie down in a dark room for a few minutes :)

Now you know why he's got 40k posts
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,686
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17806 on: Today at 12:55:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:49:51 am
Where does this bit reference a team mate then?

A player in an offside position receiving the ball from an opponent who deliberately plays the ball, including by deliberate handball, is not considered to have gained an advantage, unless it was a deliberate save by any opponent.

You have to think about what the law is trying to achieve. When you think about it, you cannot be offside if a defender deliberately plays the ball, this is to stop a defender running away with the ball, turning from an attacker and then kicking it to an offside opponent to make them offside. However, I reckon someone said "but what if the defender doesn't play it deliberately, should the attacker not be offside?" This is why the law is so open to interpretation, I'm reading it one way, you are reading it another and both of us, as the law is written, are correct.

The ONLY reason our goal was disallowed was because the VAR decided it wasn't a deliberate act. Forget the initial ball in as Virg cannot be offside from that, forget Diaz heading the ball back across goal away from Virgil, they have just said did the defender deliberately kick the ball before it went to Virg.
You're right that if an opponent suddenly decides to play the ball forward randomly then you are not deemed offside, even if you are in a putative 'offside position'. But that's not what happened here. This case was about Virgil potentially being offside because Diaz played a pass.

You're saying that Diaz's header is irrelevent, but in fact it is the relevent pass because it's the key LFC pass that renders Virgil offside IF Konsa had no intention to play the ball and it had just bounced off him without his knowing.

The fact that it's headed backward away from Virgil is not relevent. The referee decided that it merely bounced off Konsa and so the key pass which Diaz headed away from Virgil ended up with Virgil and is counted as a forward pass to him in an offside position.

It's as if Diaz's header away from Virgil had magically doubled back on itself, because Konsa's presence is ignored if it is deemed to only have bounced off him.

Of course we know that Konsa deliberately tried to clear the ball and therefore Virgil should not be offside, as Konsa's deliberate act resets the play and makes HIS pass the relevent key pass, not Diaz's.

The ref fucked up - or maybe deliberately decided to see what he wanted to see. Everyone except John Brooks and Dermot Gallagher agrees that Konsa deliberately played to clear the ball. Even Richard Fucking Keys agrees, and that means it must be right as that monkey mitted gimp never says anything in Liverpool's favour.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,942
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17807 on: Today at 01:09:48 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:14:31 am
Best way to deal with offside is to go back im time.

1.If you are stood offside when ball is played forward even if on the other side of the pitch you're offside....end of.

2.On VAR go by players feet position ONLY

They are both very clear and simple rules to understand for anyone.

"Subjective" = I will decide if its a goal / penalty / offside or not depenfing how I feel on the day.

Officials are I believe also protected in terms of they cant be sued either so it is a case of im not giving the goal and that is final.

1. Being in an offside position is not an offence; altering the game to make it so would fundamentally change the game in huge ways. No team could play a pass with a player in an offside position or it would be offside.

2. What does only going by the feet change? The back foot? The front foot? The back of the back foot? The centre of gravity the standing player? You're always going to have to pick a point where you draw the line from so why should it be the foot, what clarity does that give you?

It's not like offside was satisfactory before VAR. Everyone was constantly fuming about it.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,967
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17808 on: Today at 01:15:03 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:55:29 pm
The referee decided that it merely bounced off Konsa.

That's the essence of it.

It was a clear mistake by the referee, as the rest of the world and their dog recognise. It's the sort of mistake that might have been forgivable without VAR giving him a second look. But to examine a replay and then decide that the ball simply bounced off the oblivious defender is, frankly, amazing.

I can think of only two possible explanations why the ref made this decision. The first is that he doesn't understand the laws of the game and believes that 'deliberate' means 'playing a deliberate pass' (in this case to Van Dijk) rather than making a deliberate effort to control or deflect the ball. The second is that he has no real comprehension of football and how the body works in relation to the ball.

I've no idea which of these it was. Either way it's pretty incriminating and Brooks should go back to refereeing school again.

A third possibility, which surely can't be right (can it?) is that the decision was a petty act of revenge against Klopp. I find this a stretch since the spotlight was on him and no professional likes to fuck things up in front of a mass audience.   
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,686
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17809 on: Today at 01:16:01 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 01:09:48 pm
What does only going by the feet change? The back foot? The front foot? The back of the back foot? The centre of gravity the standing player? You're always going to have to pick a point where you draw the line from so why should it be the foot, what clarity does that give you?

Because the offside rule, originally, was about where a player is standing, with respect to the last two opposition players (originally the last three).

It wasn't about toenails and nose hairs, just "is the player gaining an advantage by standing in front of the last but one (originally last but two) opposition player?"

Standing is done with feet, not armpits. If a player's is standing onside, his feet are in an onside position, but he is leaning forwards so that his head is in an offside position so what? Why should it matter? It's no different from a taller player having his head higher than the others around him.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,584
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17810 on: Today at 02:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:55:29 pm
You're right that if an opponent suddenly decides to play the ball forward randomly then you are not deemed offside, even if you are in a putative 'offside position'. But that's not what happened here. This case was about Virgil potentially being offside because Diaz played a pass.

You're saying that Diaz's header is irrelevent, but in fact it is the relevent pass because it's the key LFC pass that renders Virgil offside IF Konsa had no intention to play the ball and it had just bounced off him without his knowing.

The fact that it's headed backward away from Virgil is not relevent. The referee decided that it merely bounced off Konsa and so the key pass which Diaz headed away from Virgil ended up with Virgil and is counted as a forward pass to him in an offside position.

It's as if Diaz's header away from Virgil had magically doubled back on itself, because Konsa's presence is ignored if it is deemed to only have bounced off him.

Of course we know that Konsa deliberately tried to clear the ball and therefore Virgil should not be offside, as Konsa's deliberate act resets the play and makes HIS pass the relevent key pass, not Diaz's.

The ref fucked up - or maybe deliberately decided to see what he wanted to see. Everyone except John Brooks and Dermot Gallagher agrees that Konsa deliberately played to clear the ball. Even Richard Fucking Keys agrees, and that means it must be right as that monkey mitted gimp never says anything in Liverpool's favour.

You and everyone of us are wrong



It's absolutely totally natural that Konsa's body twists and his leg goes up behind him in a totally natural running position, and in no way at all does he totally unnaturally twist his body and put his leg up while looking directly at the ball to deliberately clear a pass.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,384
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17811 on: Today at 02:17:00 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 01:09:48 pm
1. Being in an offside position is not an offence; altering the game to make it so would fundamentally change the game in huge ways. No team could play a pass with a player in an offside position or it would be offside.

2. What does only going by the feet change? The back foot? The front foot? The back of the back foot? The centre of gravity the standing player? You're always going to have to pick a point where you draw the line from so why should it be the foot, what clarity does that give you?

It's not like offside was satisfactory before VAR. Everyone was constantly fuming about it.
I think it's just easier and clearer to draw lines from the feet.  More often than not they are on or very near the ground so less scope for error when comparing say an armpit 5ft up from a foot on the ground.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline eddymunster

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,876
  • JFT96
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17812 on: Today at 02:48:27 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:17:00 pm
I think it's just easier and clearer to draw lines from the feet.  More often than not they are on or very near the ground so less scope for error when comparing say an armpit 5ft up from a foot on the ground.

Think we just need to sort the standard of the people using this technology rather than constantly changing the rules just for another issue to develop off the back of it.

Logged
Brexit (n) - "The undefined being negotiated by the unprepared in order to get the unspecified for the uninformed."

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,571
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17813 on: Today at 02:51:18 pm »
ESPN guy Dale referred to this bit in IFAB as a reason that the call to disallow was correct:

https://www.theifab.com/news/law-11-offside-deliberate-play-guidelines-clarified/

Quote
No change to Law 11 is necessary but, to reflect footballs expectation, the guidelines for distinguishing between deliberate play and deflection are clarified as follows:

Deliberate play is when a player has control of the ball with the possibility of:

passing the ball to a team-mate; or
gaining possession of the ball; or
clearing the ball (e.g. by kicking or heading it).

If the pass, attempt to gain possession or clearance by the player in control of the ball is inaccurate or unsuccessful, this does not negate the fact that the player deliberately played the ball.

The following criteria should be used, as appropriate, as indicators that a player was in control of the ball and, as a result, deliberately played the ball:

The ball travelled from distance and the player had a clear view of it
The ball was not moving quickly
The direction of the ball was not unexpected
The player had time to coordinate their body movement, i.e. it was not a case of instinctive stretching or jumping, or a movement that achieved limited contact/control

A ball moving on the ground is easier to play than a ball in the air
Video clips illustrating the clarification of the deliberate play guidelines, which does not constitute a Law change, can be found below.

Now I'm of the belief that Konsa made a deliberate body movement to divert the flight of the ball, some might say he co-ordinated that movement, but the instinctive stretching line muddies the water....
Logged
Believer

Online ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17814 on: Today at 02:56:13 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:17:00 pm
I think it's just easier and clearer to draw lines from the feet.  More often than not they are on or very near the ground so less scope for error when comparing say an armpit 5ft up from a foot on the ground.

Just need them to be able to tell a shadow from a football boot then....  :butt
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17815 on: Today at 02:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 02:51:18 pm
ESPN guy Dale referred to this bit in IFAB as a reason that the call to disallow was correct:

https://www.theifab.com/news/law-11-offside-deliberate-play-guidelines-clarified/

Now I'm of the belief that Konsa made a deliberate body movement to divert the flight of the ball, some might say he co-ordinated that movement, but the instinctive stretching line muddies the water....

But surely it wasnt clear and obvious so even if one thinks it probably was an accidental contact according to the rules it still shouldnt have been overturned.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,584
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17816 on: Today at 03:05:38 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 02:51:18 pm
ESPN guy Dale referred to this bit in IFAB as a reason that the call to disallow was correct:

https://www.theifab.com/news/law-11-offside-deliberate-play-guidelines-clarified/

Now I'm of the belief that Konsa made a deliberate body movement to divert the flight of the ball, some might say he co-ordinated that movement, but the instinctive stretching line muddies the water....

To me that raises the question of what were Konsa's intentions? 

Did he intend to stop the cross/pass?
Yes.

Did he achieve that?
Yes.

He's looking at the ball the whole time, so knows exactly what he's doing. He's not just throwing his leg up with no idea where the ball is.
It's a deliberate play of the ball.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,756
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17817 on: Today at 03:08:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:17:00 pm
I think it's just easier and clearer to draw lines from the feet.  More often than not they are on or very near the ground so less scope for error when comparing say an armpit 5ft up from a foot on the ground.

Correct that has been clear as mud to me from day one and as I said earlier on this thread.

That what we saw Saturday is a complete shit show and it wasnt a rule as such just an opinion.

Now we cant get 4th its NAILED ON we get a decision at Southampton probably Salah winning a pen just so Webb and his gang of twats can say we are fair to everyone.

If we have all best foreign players/managers in our league its time that opened up to refs too.

I hardly ever watch us in Europe and think those lot were out to get us in PL it is clear with some of them they are Tierney being number one
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,571
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17818 on: Today at 03:11:23 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:05:38 pm
To me that raises the question of what were Konsa's intentions? 

Did he intend to stop the cross/pass?
Yes.

Did he achieve that?
Yes.

He's looking at the ball the whole time, so knows exactly what he's doing. He's not just throwing his leg up with no idea where the ball is.
It's a deliberate play of the ball.

That's my take on it as well.

This is what the espn guy had to say about it

Quote
Another of the clauses for a "deliberate play" requires Konsa to have "time to coordinate their body movement, i.e. it was not a case of instinctive stretching or jumping, or a movement that achieved limited contact/control," and it's hard to argue that he did. Konsa can't realistically have any kind of control over the destination of the ball when it hits his leg, rather than being played by his boot. The Independent Key Incidents Panel is very unlikely to rule this as a mistake with the ball not coming off the foot.

It doesn't fucking matter whether he had control over the destination of the ball, he deliberately played it so that it wouldn't reach an opponent
Logged
Believer

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,220
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17819 on: Today at 03:43:05 pm »
Funny how none of these experts are banging on about 'clear and obvious' on this one, considering it's usually what they hide behind on a controversial decision.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,341
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17820 on: Today at 04:27:17 pm »
This is part of the law. Which absolutely confirms it should have been a goal:

Deliberate play is when a player has control of the ball with the possibility of:

passing the ball to a team-mate; or
gaining possession of the ball; or
clearing the ball (e.g. by kicking or heading it).
If the pass, attempt to gain possession or clearance by the player in control of the ball is inaccurate or unsuccessful, this does not negate the fact that the player deliberately played the ball.


Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Enders

  • Game. Has a thing for Edward Colanderhands
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,654
  • Allez! Allez! Allez!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17821 on: Today at 04:28:19 pm »
I was pondering if this might shut up the LiVARpool wankers that infest the toilet bowl of social media, but we all know that's not going to happen no matter how many times we get fucked over.
Logged
He was a very good customer. He was just the three bottles of semi-skimmed. They didnt have to be placed zonally on his step or anything. He was happy to have a chat and he would always look after you at Christmas.

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,341
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17822 on: Today at 04:30:28 pm »
Honestly, I think all three VAR decisions are wrong in the game. It should have been a red card, it should have been a penalty and it wasnt offside.

The penalty one is the least discussed by the defender clearly catches Jordans foot causing him to lose balance. You see those decisions constantly overturned for penalties. Its certainly more of a penalty than the Welbeck one we had against us for instance.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17823 on: Today at 05:51:01 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 02:51:18 pm
ESPN guy Dale referred to this bit in IFAB as a reason that the call to disallow was correct:

https://www.theifab.com/news/law-11-offside-deliberate-play-guidelines-clarified/

Now I'm of the belief that Konsa made a deliberate body movement to divert the flight of the ball, some might say he co-ordinated that movement, but the instinctive stretching line muddies the water....

When a law is this complicated you know that something is fundamentally wrong with the law. Especially when you consider it allows goals like Uniteds against City, the Nations League winner and the penalty Spurs got at Anfield, all of which were much more against the spirit of the game than Gakpo's.

It's like there have been that many amendments and additions over the years that it's just gone too far. Needs stripping down to basics.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 363
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17824 on: Today at 06:48:49 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 04:30:28 pm
Honestly, I think all three VAR decisions are wrong in the game. It should have been a red card, it should have been a penalty and it wasnt offside.

The penalty one is the least discussed by the defender clearly catches Jordans foot causing him to lose balance. You see those decisions constantly overturned for penalties. Its certainly more of a penalty than the Welbeck one we had against us for instance.

Yes on all three.
The 'deliberate play' should not come into it because that treats defenders more leniently than attackers, who are waived offside for merely attempting to play the ball.
As a general note, offside should include any part of the body you can score with. For a defender, this does not stop at the shoulder, as it does with an attacker.
If the defender deflects the ball in with his fingertip, the goal stands. Therefore, that should be where the line is drawn, if it is nearest to the goal.
Go back over the season and lots of goals would have stood if this method was used.
Logged

Online markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,252
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17825 on: Today at 07:00:08 pm »
As was mentioned in a BBC written comment last week with regards to a wronged Man City game moment, no scoreline has ever been overturned/goal allowed/disallowed post match in the history of the premier league has it?.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"
Pages: 1 ... 441 442 443 444 445 [446]   Go Up
« previous next »
 