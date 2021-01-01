« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 441 442 443 444 445 [446]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 914558 times)

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 815
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17800 on: Today at 11:41:20 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:14:31 am
Best way to deal with offside is to go back im time.

1.If you are stood offside when ball is played forward even if on the other side of the pitch you're offside....end of.

2.On VAR go by players feet position ONLY

They are both very clear and simple rules to understand for anyone.

"Subjective" = I will decide if its a goal / penalty / offside or not depenfing how I feel on the day.

Officials are I believe also protected in terms of they cant be sued either so it is a case of im not giving the goal and that is final.

I'm all for this, go back to the good old days when being in an offside position meant you were actually offside.
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,990
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17801 on: Today at 11:49:51 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:36:52 am


Where does this bit reference a team mate then?

A player in an offside position receiving the ball from an opponent who deliberately plays the ball, including by deliberate handball, is not considered to have gained an advantage, unless it was a deliberate save by any opponent.

You have to think about what the law is trying to achieve. When you think about it, you cannot be offside if a defender deliberately plays the ball, this is to stop a defender running away with the ball, turning from an attacker and then kicking it to an offside opponent to make them offside. However, I reckon someone said "but what if the defender doesn't play it deliberately, should the attacker not be offside?" This is why the law is so open to interpretation, I'm reading it one way, you are reading it another and both of us, as the law is written, are correct.

The ONLY reason our goal was disallowed was because the VAR decided it wasn't a deliberate act. Forget the initial ball in as Virg cannot be offside from that, forget Diaz heading the ball back across goal away from Virgil, they have just said did the defender deliberately kick the ball before it went to Virg.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,990
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17802 on: Today at 11:50:24 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 11:41:20 am
I'm all for this, go back to the good old days when being in an offside position meant you were actually offside.

Yep - they've just made it too confusing and open to interpretation.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,339
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17803 on: Today at 11:58:04 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:49:51 am
Where does this bit reference a team mate then?

A player in an offside position receiving the ball from an opponent who deliberately plays the ball, including by deliberate handball, is not considered to have gained an advantage, unless it was a deliberate save by any opponent.

You have to think about what the law is trying to achieve. When you think about it, you cannot be offside if a defender deliberately plays the ball, this is to stop a defender running away with the ball, turning from an attacker and then kicking it to an offside opponent to make them offside. However, I reckon someone said "but what if the defender doesn't play it deliberately, should the attacker not be offside?" This is why the law is so open to interpretation, I'm reading it one way, you are reading it another and both of us, as the law is written, are correct.

The ONLY reason our goal was disallowed was because the VAR decided it wasn't a deliberate act. Forget the initial ball in as Virg cannot be offside from that, forget Diaz heading the ball back across goal away from Virgil, they have just said did the defender deliberately kick the ball before it went to Virg.

The thing is, its not actually complicated.

When a ball goes to a player who is in an offside position, the decision over whether he is offside is decided by who deliberately played the ball last. If its his teammate then its offside, if its an opponent then hes not.

The reason they were looking at Konsa was to decide if he deliberately played the ball. If he didnt then Virgil is deemed offside because he was offside when Diaz headed it. Thats what the decision was about, it has nothing to do with Van Dijks position when Konsa touched it.

The offside law is purely trying to stop goal hanging, thats it. They dont want people standing in the box and having the ball pumped up to them, forcing the defenders to stay back, distorting the shape of the game completely. The reason an opponent playing the ball to an attacker is not offside, is because you cant be penalised for the action of an opponent.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:01:38 pm by mikey_LFC »
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17804 on: Today at 12:22:22 pm »
Mikey there's no hope for him, leave him to it.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,515
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17805 on: Today at 12:46:25 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:38:44 am
Rob please apologise for wasting everyone's time and go lie down in a dark room for a few minutes :)

Now you know why he's got 40k posts
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,677
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17806 on: Today at 12:55:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:49:51 am
Where does this bit reference a team mate then?

A player in an offside position receiving the ball from an opponent who deliberately plays the ball, including by deliberate handball, is not considered to have gained an advantage, unless it was a deliberate save by any opponent.

You have to think about what the law is trying to achieve. When you think about it, you cannot be offside if a defender deliberately plays the ball, this is to stop a defender running away with the ball, turning from an attacker and then kicking it to an offside opponent to make them offside. However, I reckon someone said "but what if the defender doesn't play it deliberately, should the attacker not be offside?" This is why the law is so open to interpretation, I'm reading it one way, you are reading it another and both of us, as the law is written, are correct.

The ONLY reason our goal was disallowed was because the VAR decided it wasn't a deliberate act. Forget the initial ball in as Virg cannot be offside from that, forget Diaz heading the ball back across goal away from Virgil, they have just said did the defender deliberately kick the ball before it went to Virg.
You're right that if an opponent suddenly decides to play the ball forward randomly then you are not deemed offside, even if you are in a putative 'offside position'. But that's not what happened here. This case was about Virgil potentially being offside because Diaz played a pass.

You're saying that Diaz's header is irrelevent, but in fact it is the relevent pass because it's the key LFC pass that renders Virgil offside IF Konsa had no intention to play the ball and it had just bounced off him without his knowing.

The fact that it's headed backward away from Virgil is not relevent. The referee decided that it merely bounced off Konsa and so the key pass which Diaz headed away from Virgil ended up with Virgil and is counted as a forward pass to him in an offside position.

It's as if Diaz's header away from Virgil had magically doubled back on itself, because Konsa's presence is ignored if it is deemed to only have bounced off him.

Of course we know that Konsa deliberately tried to clear the ball and therefore Virgil should not be offside, as Konsa's deliberate act resets the play and makes HIS pass the relevent key pass, not Diaz's.

The ref fucked up - or maybe deliberately decided to see what he wanted to see. Everyone except John Brooks and Dermot Gallagher agrees that Konsa deliberately played to clear the ball. Even Richard Fucking Keys agrees, and that means it must be right as that monkey mitted gimp never says anything in Liverpool's favour.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
Pages: 1 ... 441 442 443 444 445 [446]   Go Up
« previous next »
 