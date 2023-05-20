There was a directive about "accidental touches" not resetting the offside sequence after Mbappe scored that one against Spain in the Euro where a player (I think Azpilicueta) tried to cut out a cross to the offside Mbappe and it sliced into his path, and he scored.



That was legitimate by the laws, while leaving everyone else feeling it was unjust. We scored one like that against Watford I recall - a despairing attempt at an interception fed it into the path of Firmino who was offside until that touch. (Don't get me started on the whole Loooovren thing.)



That Konso block is subjective so of course it was called against us.



Its the deliberate attempt to play the ball that has caused the players to not be offside. When you read the law, its an absolute mess and so open to interpretation.1. Offside positionA player is in an offside position if:any part of the head, body or feet is in the opponents half (excluding the halfway line) andany part of the head, body or feet is nearer to the opponents goal line than both the ball and the second-last opponentThe hands and arms of all players, including the goalkeepers, are not considered. For the purposes of determining offside, the upper boundary of the arm is in line with the bottom of the armpit.A player is not in an offside position if level with the:second-last opponent orlast two opponents2. Offside offenceA player in an offside position at the moment the ball is played or touched* by a team-mate is only penalised on becoming involved in active play by:interfering with play by playing or touching a ball passed or touched by a team-mate orinterfering with an opponent by:preventing an opponent from playing or being able to play the ball by clearly obstructing the opponents line of vision orchallenging an opponent for the ball orclearly attempting to play a ball which is close when this action impacts on an opponent ormaking an obvious action which clearly impacts on the ability of an opponent to play the ballorgaining an advantage by playing the ball or interfering with an opponent when it has:rebounded or been deflected off the goalpost, crossbar or an opponentbeen deliberately saved by any opponentA player in an offside position receiving the ball from an opponent, including by deliberate handball, is not considered to have gained an advantage, unless it was a deliberate save by any opponent.So, as I've been saying, Virgil was stood in an offside position when the cross comes in, but that is not an offence. Luis then heads the ball back across goal, Virg is therefore not involved in the play, so they are not interested in him. The ball then goes to Konsa and then ends up with Virg. Diaz playing the ball has nothing to do with the decision, there is nothing in the law that states anything about a ball not directly played to a team mate, the whole matter is concerning the play of the ball by Konsa, how it got to Konsa is irrelevant, Diaz didn't pass it to Virg, there is nothing in the law that makes Virgil active. What the referee has then decided is that the play of the ball by Konsa was not a deliberate action and under the laws, that puts Virg offside.We've benefitted from this law and 99% of people probably don't even realise it. The CL quarters at the Etihad, Karius punches a cross out, it hits Milly and flies towards goal to Sane, who scores and the goal is ruled out. The pundits and media said it was a goal, as it hit Milly, but because Milly didn't deliberately play the ball, that made Sane offside.Its also why I say the Palace goal should have been ruled out, as the player was stood in an offside position when the ball hit the Fulham defender, he didn't deliberately play the ball, so under my interpretation of the law, its offside.The vagueness of the law is also how they got away with the Rashford one v ADFC. Even though he runs with the ball, at no point does he actually touch it, so while we are all saying fuck off, he's running with it, he's affecting the other players, they are using the vagueness of the law to give it.