So according to Gallagher the Dirk kuyt goal v the mancs( his second) should have been ruled out? Cos Nani heads it to Dirk who's in an offside position without controlling the ball first.
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 10:09:58 am
Just seen the Palace goal and wow....How thats stands but ours didn't I cannot even begin to example.

Any chance of a link? Have looked at the previous pages but not found any
Peter Walton, Andy Gray and Richard fucking Keys all say the goal should have stood.

Did hell freeze over?
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:58:25 pm
What's this about?

it was actually during the game, just looked at the tweet again, from PL, who I guess had access to the VAR chat?

'Van Dijk was in an offside position from Luis Diaz's header. The VAR recommended a review, and referee John Brooks determined it was a deflection off Enzri Konsa, not a deliberate play.

https://twitter.com/premierleague/status/1659946281492443136?s=20
Classic deflection innit

Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:32:02 pm
it was actually during the game, just looked at the tweet again, from PL, who I guess had access to the VAR chat?

'Van Dijk was in an offside position from Luis Diaz's header. The VAR recommended a review, and referee John Brooks determined it was a deflection off Enzri Konsa, not a deliberate play.

https://twitter.com/premierleague/status/1659946281492443136?s=20

Might just be me but that's the reason they've continued to give for the goal being ruled out right?
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 07:36:00 pm
Classic deflection innit

He might not have actually tried to play the ball deliberately and instead was doing an 'I'm a little teapot' dance.
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 07:36:00 pm
Classic deflection innit


Oh yeah, his leg is definitely in a natural position and hasnt played at the ball at all.
Im absolutely sick of the cheating in football from people who should be held accountable but arent.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:14:22 pm
That reminds me, how many times did the linos flag ultra fast on Saturday when we were through? With clubs like City they're never raised it seems, yet one of ours we were literally just over the half-way line and it looked very tight and the flag was up. Seems like that happens to us loads, yet when the other team is through we have to play on and then Virgil goes bananas cos he knows it was offside.

Was screaming in the ground about this on Saturday. It's painfully obvious what they're doing. The flag NEVER goes up early anymore, as evidence by VVD screaming bloody murder multiple times a game. But on Saturday especially flag kept going up and up and up, helping Villa's high line just plod along.

We were fucking robbed on Saturday and I mean actually robbed. It was shameful what went on.
We do tend to be on the end of bizarre VAR offside decisions, even though offside was supposed to be black and white mainly.

This season alone we had:
1. The Rashford goal, where he was offside, but not offside enough to disallow the goal (has this rule been used again this year?)
2. The 'blind spot' v Arsenal, where apparently no camera was able to check if Sako was offside
3. Saturday's incident.
There's a possible 4 additional points (and 2 less points for Man Utd)
Include the disgraceful Rashford offside incident v City, and Utd would be a further 2 points worse off. That's your difference between a CL spot and not. It's frankly not good enough.

And don't forget the bizarre Douglas Luiz goal for villa against us last May (when we were running on fumes to try to win the quadruple) where Alisson would have been better doing nothing, and letting the villa shot go in, as it would have been offside.
I hate to be a wanker (cant help it) but didnt we score against Wolves in the cup one that was a bit dubious - maybe along the lines of the Arsenal goal against us where the cameras couldnt be definitive?

And for the Mings red we had the Jota let off, but again Skipp should have been off already so probably a moot point.

We have had some decisions go our way this season but agree in her wrap that weve been shafter more often than weve benefitted from it. And it seems to be getting worse as they circle the wagons.
On the Rasford one, didn't the PGMOL or whoever say that was the right decision?
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:14:22 pm
That reminds me, how many times did the linos flag ultra fast on Saturday when we were through? With clubs like City they're never raised it seems, yet one of ours we were literally just over the half-way line and it looked very tight and the flag was up. Seems like that happens to us loads, yet when the other team is through we have to play on and then Virgil goes bananas cos he knows it was offside.

Happened on three occasions when they all looked tight. Be interesting to see those decisions back.
Quote from: bidgeir on Yesterday at 07:11:17 pm
Any chance of a link? Have looked at the previous pages but not found any

2:33 in

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sp0yNGmbW8s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sp0yNGmbW8s</a>
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:56:40 pm
I hate to be a wanker (cant help it) but didnt we score against Wolves in the cup one that was a bit dubious - maybe along the lines of the Arsenal goal against us where the cameras couldnt be definitive?

And for the Mings red we had the Jota let off, but again Skipp should have been off already so probably a moot point.

We have had some decisions go our way this season but agree in her wrap that weve been shafter more often than weve benefitted from it. And it seems to be getting worse as they circle the wagons.
Yeah, you're right about the Wolves one. I was aware of that, but didn't include it in my rant (as it didn't suit my agenda ;D) because I remembered that it was a cup game. I was just annoyed with the possible points difference in the league, and how it probably cost us a CL spot.
That Van Dijk offside is a genuinely terrible decision, so much so its really hard to believe its incompetence or stupidity. Add the fact the referee was the fourth official Klopp celebrated in front of and my tin foil hat is well and truly on.

Mings challenge was a red as well, as do I think the Jota one was a red. Theyve set a precedent this past couple of seasons with the Jota one though, if they deem it a genuine attempt for the ball. I think it was but regardless its seriously endangering your opponent so should be red. Mings knew exactly what he was doing though, if its knee height then its a red no questions asked. Not sure why the higher up you go seems it to be ok.
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 07:36:00 pm
Classic deflection innit



Even Sterling doesnt run like that
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:13:22 pm
2:33 in

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sp0yNGmbW8s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sp0yNGmbW8s</a>

I looked back and actually he isn't offside, they pause it weirdly making it look like a palace player plays the ball and therefore offside...really weird TV edit there
Everton's equaliser on Saturday would have been disallowed for a foul on the keeper if we'd scored it.
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 09:03:21 pm
I looked back and actually he isn't offside, they pause it weirdly making it look like a palace player plays the ball and therefore offside...really weird TV edit there

I've just posted this in another thread, he is offside under the law:-

This is from the law, its the bolded bit that is the issue. As the ball wasn't deliberately played, he's offside

A player in an offside position receiving the ball from an opponent who deliberately plays the ball, including by deliberate handball, is not considered to have gained an advantage,

It's not an offence to be stood in an offside position, so Virg wasn't doing anything wrong and as the Villa player deliberately played the ball, Virg then isn't offside when he gets the ball. PGMOL and Gallagher on SSN are claiming he didn't play the ball, so the law I qouted applies.

I had this argument with PoP (phase of play) after the Spurs game where Kane was standing in an offside position and he clarified that because Lovren attempted to play the ball, it was not offside.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:18:14 pm
I've just posted this in another thread, he is offside under the law:-

This is from the law, its the bolded bit that is the issue. As the ball wasn't deliberately played, he's offside

A player in an offside position receiving the ball from an opponent who deliberately plays the ball, including by deliberate handball, is not considered to have gained an advantage,

It's not an offence to be stood in an offside position, so Virg wasn't doing anything wrong and as the Villa player deliberately played the ball, Virg then isn't offside when he gets the ball. PGMOL and Gallagher on SSN are claiming he didn't play the ball, so the law I qouted applies.

I had this argument with PoP (phase of play) after the Spurs game where Kane was standing in an offside position and he clarified that because Lovren attempted to play the ball, it was not offside.

But he isnt offside from the initial pass, so hes not offside.
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 09:44:50 pm
But he isnt offside from the initial pass, so hes not offside.

No, he's offside from the deflection. He is onside when the kick is taken, then goes offside, the ball hits the Fulham player and because it's not a deliberate play of the ball, he's offside.
Dermo Gallagher was a shite referee in his own right.
He is now on Sky as a clickbait generator who sticks with his old muckers in the PGMOL to wind up fans.
Keith Hackett has said Mings should have seen red, thought it as soon as it happened and has also said it was a goal.
He hasnt a nice clickbait earner like Dermo.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:57:28 pm
No, he's offside from the deflection. He is onside when the kick is taken, then goes offside, the ball hits the Fulham player and because it's not a deliberate play of the ball, he's offside.

It doesn't work like that, he can only be offside when his own teammate is playing the ball. Van Dijk was in an offside position when Diaz headed the ball, and because they decided that the defender didn't play the ball deliberately, offside was given when he received the ball.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:57:28 pm
No, he's offside from the deflection. He is onside when the kick is taken, then goes offside, the ball hits the Fulham player and because it's not a deliberate play of the ball, he's offside.

The offside decision is taken from when the last deliberate play of the ball happened. If its a team-mate then youre offside, if it was an opponent, then youre onside.

For the Palace goal, it was therefore correctly taken from when the free kick comes in. For our goal it was taken from Diazs head, as Konsa was (incorrectly) adjudged to have not deliberately played the ball.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:38:11 pm
He might not have actually tried to play the ball deliberately and instead was doing an 'I'm a little teapot' dance.

He's a Friends fan. Prefers the Phoebe Buffet style of running.
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-pgmol-aston-villa-breaking-26969225

Liverpool contact PGMOL for explanation over two 'wrong' decisions against Aston Villa

Cody Gakpo had a goal controversially disallowed for offside against Aston Villa, while Tyrone Mings escaped a red card for a chest-high tackle on the Liverpool forward

Liverpool have contacted the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) to ask for clarification regarding two controversial decisions in the Reds 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Saturday.

Roberto Firminos last-minute equaliser earned the Reds a share of the spoils in their final home game of the season. However, it could have been a late winner had referee John Brooks not disallowed an earlier Cody Gakpo strike for offside after a VAR review.

The official, who Jurgen Klopp infamously celebrated in the face of during Liverpools 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last month, chalked off the Dutchmans goal after being sent to check the VAR monitor for an offside in the build-up. He ultimately disallowed the goal after deeming that defender Ezri Konsa hadnt made a deliberate attempt to play the ball, with his contact diverting it to Virgil van Dijk, who was standing in an offside position, earlier in the move.

Meanwhile, Gakpo was also involved in another controversial incident in the first half when Tyrone Mings escaped a red card despite a chest-high challenge on the forward. The defender was booked for the tackle, with VAR ruling that no further action was necessary, and not asking Brooks to check the monitor himself on that occasion.

The draw with Aston Villa has all but ended Liverpools slim hopes of finishing in the top four this season, with the Reds needing to beat Southampton on the final day of the season while hoping one of Manchester United or Newcastle United lose both of their two remaining matches to stand any chance of qualifying for next seasons Champions League.

And after Brooks two questionable decisions and the inconsistency in monitor reviews contributed to stopping their top four charge in its tracks, the ECHO understands that the club have now contacted the PGMOL to ask for an explanation regarding both incidents.

Klopp shared his bemusement at both decisions when speaking at his post-match press conference after the final whistle.

I asked the ref why the offside goal was offside, because offside situations should be clear but he explained it to me, the German said. He said it was a subjective decision.

He thinks it is a not deliberate action from the defender, but I think it is. And I think the VAR wasnt sure. So he maybe thought its possible. In the end its a subjective decision. You cant argue with that. He made it and thats it.

Meanwhile, Klopp shared his surprise that Brooks didnt check the VAR monitor following Mings foul on Gakpo in the first half.

I was (surprised). I am not sure if you saw Cody, but he looks sponsored by a very famous brand (Adidas), Klopp joked, in reference to one of his own sponsors. Three massive (marks). I didnt see it back.

Was it a red card from your point of view? That is the question, I cannot answer that question.

I was probably too far away from that. I saw Cody only later when he showed it to me. You cannot do that without making a proper foul.
There was a directive about "accidental touches" not resetting the offside sequence after Mbappe scored that one against Spain in the Euro where a player (I think Azpilicueta) tried to cut out a cross to the offside Mbappe and it sliced into his path, and he scored.

That was legitimate by the laws, while leaving everyone else feeling it was unjust. We scored one like that against Watford I recall - a despairing attempt at an interception fed it into the path of Firmino who was offside until that touch. (Don't get me started on the whole Loooovren thing.)

That Konso block is subjective so of course it was called against us.
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:00:48 am
There was a directive about "accidental touches" not resetting the offside sequence after Mbappe scored that one against Spain in the Euro where a player (I think Azpilicueta) tried to cut out a cross to the offside Mbappe and it sliced into his path, and he scored.

That was legitimate by the laws, while leaving everyone else feeling it was unjust. We scored one like that against Watford I recall - a despairing attempt at an interception fed it into the path of Firmino who was offside until that touch. (Don't get me started on the whole Loooovren thing.)

That Konso block is subjective so of course it was called against us.

Its the deliberate attempt to play the ball that has caused the players to not be offside. When you read the law, its an absolute mess and so open to interpretation.

https://www.thefa.com/football-rules-governance/lawsandrules/laws/football-11-11/law-11---offside

1. Offside position

It is not an offence to be in an offside position.

A player is in an offside position if:
any part of the head, body or feet is in the opponents half (excluding the halfway line) and
any part of the head, body or feet is nearer to the opponents goal line than both the ball and the second-last opponent
The hands and arms of all players, including the goalkeepers, are not considered. For the purposes of determining offside, the upper boundary of the arm is in line with the bottom of the armpit.

A player is not in an offside position if level with the:
second-last opponent or
last two opponents
2. Offside offence

A player in an offside position at the moment the ball is played or touched* by a team-mate is only penalised on becoming involved in active play by:
interfering with play by playing or touching a ball passed or touched by a team-mate or
interfering with an opponent by:
preventing an opponent from playing or being able to play the ball by clearly obstructing the opponents line of vision or
challenging an opponent for the ball or
clearly attempting to play a ball which is close when this action impacts on an opponent or
making an obvious action which clearly impacts on the ability of an opponent to play the ball
or
gaining an advantage by playing the ball or interfering with an opponent when it has:
rebounded or been deflected off the goalpost, crossbar or an opponent
been deliberately saved by any opponent

A player in an offside position receiving the ball from an opponent who deliberately plays the ball, including by deliberate handball, is not considered to have gained an advantage, unless it was a deliberate save by any opponent.

So, as I've been saying, Virgil was stood in an offside position when the cross comes in, but that is not an offence. Luis then heads the ball back across goal, Virg is therefore not involved in the play, so they are not interested in him. The ball then goes to Konsa and then ends up with Virg. Diaz playing the ball has nothing to do with the decision, there is nothing in the law that states anything about a ball not directly played to a team mate, the whole matter is concerning the play of the ball by Konsa, how it got to Konsa is irrelevant, Diaz didn't pass it to Virg, there is nothing in the law that makes Virgil active. What the referee has then decided is that the play of the ball by Konsa was not a deliberate action and under the laws, that puts Virg offside.

We've benefitted from this law and 99% of people probably don't even realise it. The CL quarters at the Etihad, Karius punches a cross out, it hits Milly and flies towards goal to Sane, who scores and the goal is ruled out. The pundits and media said it was a goal, as it hit Milly, but because Milly didn't deliberately play the ball, that made Sane offside.

Its also why I say the Palace goal should have been ruled out, as the player was stood in an offside position when the ball hit the Fulham defender, he didn't deliberately play the ball, so under my interpretation of the law, its offside.

The vagueness of the law is also how they got away with the Rashford one v ADFC. Even though he runs with the ball, at no point does he actually touch it, so while we are all saying fuck off, he's running with it, he's affecting the other players, they are using the vagueness of the law to give it.
You're right Rob. It's an absolute mess and I'm amazed the VAR got involved on such a ridiculous technicality.

It's not about whether Virg was stood in a offside decision, so it's not cross hairs offside. It's deemed a "clear and obvious error" and why they asked the on field ref to take a look.

But former south Yorkshire Policeman said it's not about re-reffing games. Yet this feels very much like re-reffing it.

You can guarantee that's not disallowed if Ming's plays the ball for Watkins to score.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:17:24 am
Its the deliberate attempt to play the ball that has caused the players to not be offside. When you read the law, its an absolute mess and so open to interpretation.

https://www.thefa.com/football-rules-governance/lawsandrules/laws/football-11-11/law-11---offside

1. Offside position

It is not an offence to be in an offside position.

A player is in an offside position if:
any part of the head, body or feet is in the opponents half (excluding the halfway line) and
any part of the head, body or feet is nearer to the opponents goal line than both the ball and the second-last opponent
The hands and arms of all players, including the goalkeepers, are not considered. For the purposes of determining offside, the upper boundary of the arm is in line with the bottom of the armpit.

A player is not in an offside position if level with the:
second-last opponent or
last two opponents
2. Offside offence

A player in an offside position at the moment the ball is played or touched* by a team-mate is only penalised on becoming involved in active play by:
interfering with play by playing or touching a ball passed or touched by a team-mate or
interfering with an opponent by:
preventing an opponent from playing or being able to play the ball by clearly obstructing the opponents line of vision or
challenging an opponent for the ball or
clearly attempting to play a ball which is close when this action impacts on an opponent or
making an obvious action which clearly impacts on the ability of an opponent to play the ball
or
gaining an advantage by playing the ball or interfering with an opponent when it has:
rebounded or been deflected off the goalpost, crossbar or an opponent
been deliberately saved by any opponent

A player in an offside position receiving the ball from an opponent who deliberately plays the ball, including by deliberate handball, is not considered to have gained an advantage, unless it was a deliberate save by any opponent.

So, as I've been saying, Virgil was stood in an offside position when the cross comes in, but that is not an offence. Luis then heads the ball back across goal, Virg is therefore not involved in the play, so they are not interested in him. The ball then goes to Konsa and then ends up with Virg. Diaz playing the ball has nothing to do with the decision, there is nothing in the law that states anything about a ball not directly played to a team mate, the whole matter is concerning the play of the ball by Konsa, how it got to Konsa is irrelevant, Diaz didn't pass it to Virg, there is nothing in the law that makes Virgil active. What the referee has then decided is that the play of the ball by Konsa was not a deliberate action and under the laws, that puts Virg offside.

We've benefitted from this law and 99% of people probably don't even realise it. The CL quarters at the Etihad, Karius punches a cross out, it hits Milly and flies towards goal to Sane, who scores and the goal is ruled out. The pundits and media said it was a goal, as it hit Milly, but because Milly didn't deliberately play the ball, that made Sane offside.

Its also why I say the Palace goal should have been ruled out, as the player was stood in an offside position when the ball hit the Fulham defender, he didn't deliberately play the ball, so under my interpretation of the law, its offside.

The vagueness of the law is also how they got away with the Rashford one v ADFC. Even though he runs with the ball, at no point does he actually touch it, so while we are all saying fuck off, he's running with it, he's affecting the other players, they are using the vagueness of the law to give it.

He wasn't offside when the cross came in, so can't be offside when it comes off the opponent.

The Sane goal you refer to was simply a bad decision. The lino/ref thought it came off the City player rather than Milner. Was nothing to do with a deliberate action from Milner or anything else. Like the Palace one, Sane wasn't offside when the initial ball was played in. He only became 'offside' when Karius punched the ball clear and the officials thought it came back towards goal off the City player. 
Best way to deal with offside is to go back im time.

1.If you are stood offside when ball is played forward even if on the other side of the pitch you're offside....end of.

2.On VAR go by players feet position ONLY

They are both very clear and simple rules to understand for anyone.

"Subjective" = I will decide if its a goal / penalty / offside or not depenfing how I feel on the day.

Officials are I believe also protected in terms of they cant be sued either so it is a case of im not giving the goal and that is final.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:07:36 am
You're right Rob. It's an absolute mess and I'm amazed the VAR got involved on such a ridiculous technicality.

It's not about whether Virg was stood in a offside decision, so it's not cross hairs offside. It's deemed a "clear and obvious error" and why they asked the on field ref to take a look.

But former south Yorkshire Policeman said it's not about re-reffing games. Yet this feels very much like re-reffing it.

You can guarantee that's not disallowed if Ming's plays the ball for Watkins to score.

100% that goal gets given against us. You're right, it deffo feels like it being re-reffed.

As I've stated before, they needed to look at Rugby. VAR should be an assistant, nothing more and only called upon if the ref and/or lineos are not happy they can give the correct decision. At full speed, the ref and lineo sees that the defender has tried to play the ball, so VAR should not be getting involved. VAR should be involved with the ref saying "I can't tell if he tried to play the ball or it hit him, can you check". Nothing more.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:11:00 am
He wasn't offside when the cross came in, so can't be offside when it comes off the opponent.

The Sane goal you refer to was simply a bad decision. The lino/ref thought it came off the City player rather than Milner. Was nothing to do with a deliberate action from Milner or anything else. Like the Palace one, Sane wasn't offside when the initial ball was played in. He only became 'offside' when Karius punched the ball clear and the officials thought it came back towards goal off the City player. 

The Law doesn't mention the initial pass, its not interested in how the ball got to the defender or where the attacker is stood on that play, it's only interested in how the ball got from the defender to the attacker. The law says you aren't offside if the ball is played deliberately by the defender (eg backpass, attempt to clear), so therefore if its accidental (eg ricochets off you), it must be offside. It's an IF/ELSE situation, if its not one then it has to be the other.

TV and the pundits TOLD us that was what the officials decided, they don't know that was what the linesman actually flagged for.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:25:14 am
The Law doesn't mention the initial pass, its not interested in how the ball got to the defender or where the attacker is stood on that play, it's only interested in how the ball got from the defender to the attacker. The law says you aren't offside if the ball is played deliberately by the defender (eg backpass, attempt to clear), so therefore if its accidental (eg ricochets off you), it must be offside. It's an IF/ELSE situation, if its not one then it has to be the other.

TV and the pundits TOLD us that was what the officials decided, they don't know that was what the linesman actually flagged for.

Mate the offside law is only relevant once the attacker's initial pass is included. Under your logic if a goalkeeper kicks the ball at the head of his defender, it bounces to an attacker in an 'offside' position (no more than one player between the goal and him), he'd be offside. You can declare the rule unclear all you like but it's only unclear in this sense* if you're being deliberately obtuse in the first place.

* Not that the rule isn't unclear in other senses. But it is not making players offside irrespective of attackers playing passes.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:37:25 am by Knight »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:25:14 am
The Law doesn't mention the initial pass, its not interested in how the ball got to the defender or where the attacker is stood on that play, it's only interested in how the ball got from the defender to the attacker. The law says you aren't offside if the ball is played deliberately by the defender (eg backpass, attempt to clear), so therefore if its accidental (eg ricochets off you), it must be offside. It's an IF/ELSE situation, if its not one then it has to be the other.

TV and the pundits TOLD us that was what the officials decided, they don't know that was what the linesman actually flagged for.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:25:14 am

A player in an offside position at the moment the ball is played or touched* by a team-mate

Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:36:52 am


Rob please apologise for wasting everyone's time and go lie down in a dark room for a few minutes :)
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:25:14 am
The Law doesn't mention the initial pass, its not interested in how the ball got to the defender or where the attacker is stood on that play, it's only interested in how the ball got from the defender to the attacker. The law says you aren't offside if the ball is played deliberately by the defender (eg backpass, attempt to clear), so therefore if its accidental (eg ricochets off you), it must be offside. It's an IF/ELSE situation, if its not one then it has to be the other.

TV and the pundits TOLD us that was what the officials decided, they don't know that was what the linesman actually flagged for.

It absolutely does   :D
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 07:36:00 pm
Classic deflection innit



The worst thing about the whole decision is that at no point did VAR or the referee look at it from this angle or any angle that wasn't from behind the player. Like surely if you need to determine whether or not it was a deliberate action they should have taken multiple views, zoomed in a bit, slowed it down? But no. 
Quote from: TheMissionary on Yesterday at 09:13:24 pm
Everton's equaliser on Saturday would have been disallowed for a foul on the keeper if we'd scored it.

My Dad actually said the same thing on Saturday. He's far from a tin-foil hatter and actually quite infuriatingly passive when it comes to referee's decisions. It's a foul and free out 100% of the time if it's a Liverpool goal.
