One thing that is often mentioned is that referees come to Anfield and basically work proactively on looking unphased by the crowd. They will give generous amount fo 50-50 calls to the opposition, be very lenient with opposition bookings, time wasting and show high levels of scrutiny for every call that might significantly favour Liverpool. I mean, ok, fine. I can in theory understand how it's important not to buckle under home crowd pressure of a big team and be even handed (even though they are not even handed and are in fact going in the opposite direction). But I've not seen this mentioned, applied and practiced in other big team home games. And that's the fucking issue with everything they do. It's all wishy washy, from one game to the next. Had they enforced this unwritten rule on Old Trafford, Stamford Bridge and so on - I would say it's shit, but at least consistent. But it's never enforced anywhere at all, let alone so rigorously as it is on Anfield.