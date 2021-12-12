« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 439 440 441 442 443 [444]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 912679 times)

Online Judge Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17720 on: Today at 10:05:27 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 09:26:24 am
Haha fuck right off. You can clearly see he made a deliberate attempt to clear the ball. How they seem that to be a deflection is a fucking joke. The refs in this country hate us. I would love to see a breakdown of how long VAR take on decision that should go our way vs decisions that should go the oppositions way. I bet you the decisions that go our oppositions way is done much much faster.

Same here. It feels like every var decision we have looking at our goals are scrutinised to the nth degree. Ive watched countless other games and never get that same sense.
Logged

Online ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17721 on: Today at 10:09:58 am »
Just seen the Palace goal and wow....How thats stands but ours didn't I cannot even begin to example.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17722 on: Today at 10:12:44 am »
Its ok we'll get a decision next weekend as its a dead rubber game.

No armpits, lines or offsides.

Salah is probably going to win us a pen this is how these pricks operate easy to give us decisions when it cant have an effect on ours or Southampton position.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,951
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17723 on: Today at 10:14:35 am »
Abu Dhabi had a goal disallowed yesterday for Walker using the exact same part of the arm as Rodri at Goodison last season :no
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,071
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17724 on: Today at 10:43:00 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:14:35 am
Abu Dhabi had a goal disallowed yesterday for Walker using the exact same part of the arm as Rodri at Goodison last season :no

Think that one is down to shite rules rather than cheating refs. I think if it hits any bit of the hand by the player who scored, regardless of intent/distance and all the other subjective stuff it automatically gets disallowed. Defenders seem to get a bit more benefit of the doubt.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,951
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17725 on: Today at 10:44:57 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:43:00 am
Think that one is down to shite rules rather than cheating refs. I think if it hits any bit of the hand by the player who scored, regardless of intent/distance and all the other subjective stuff it automatically gets disallowed. Defenders seem to get a bit more benefit of the doubt.

Paul Tierney was ref and Kavanaugh, from Ashton Under Lyne, who supports Man Utd, a fanbase who didn't want us to hit 20 last season, nor do the quad, was the VAR official.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,968
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17726 on: Today at 11:36:54 am »
Its ok everyone, Dermot has said the refs got it right.  Case closed.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17727 on: Today at 11:42:09 am »
"A block is a block. A genuine attempt to play the ball is to take the ball under control, clear it for a corner or to clear it up field."

How THE FUCK can we expect people who dont even understand normal football terms to make game defining decisions and get it right.

It's enough to make you fucking screammmmm
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,871
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17728 on: Today at 11:42:32 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:36:54 am
Its ok everyone, Dermot has said the refs got it right.  Case closed.
Hiding behind the law on that one ;D

Mings was a red card but that's not very helpful afterwards.
Logged

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,968
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17729 on: Today at 11:43:58 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:42:32 am
Hiding behind the law on that one ;D

Mings was a red card but that's not very helpful afterwards.

Ans again the protection he was saying is that the ref is 'second guessing what the defender is doing'
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,951
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17730 on: Today at 11:49:20 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:42:09 am
"A block is a block. A genuine attempt to play the ball is to take the ball under control, clear it for a corner or to clear it up field."

How THE FUCK can we expect people who dont even understand normal football terms to make game defining decisions and get it right.

It's enough to make you fucking screammmmm

Is that what that baldy c*nt Gallagher has said? Has he ever played football? The defender didn't "block" the ball, he stretched his leg backwards and attempted to play the ball away/deflect the cross :butt

Top of my head - chesting it for a corner, sticking a leg out to divert a ball going to another player, a diving header to clear a cross, an overhead kick, a flying volley, a standing volley, a half volley - seen all of these be used to clear a ball.

Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:43:58 am
Ans again the protection he was saying is that the ref is 'second guessing what the defender is doing'

You can't second guess, you can only take what you see with your eyes.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,871
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17731 on: Today at 11:57:33 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:43:58 am
Ans again the protection he was saying is that the ref is 'second guessing what the defender is doing'
Awful ain't it.

Warnock asked him about the red card if after seeing the chest marks on him could he review the challenge via VAR and he said yes but they chose not to.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17732 on: Today at 11:58:06 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:49:20 am
Is that what that baldy c*nt Gallagher has said? Has he ever played football? The defender didn't "block" the ball, he stretched his leg backwards and attempted to play the ball away/deflect the cross :butt

Top of my head - chesting it for a corner, sticking a leg out to divert a ball going to another player, a diving header to clear a cross, an overhead kick, a flying volley, a standing volley, a half volley - seen all of these be used to clear a ball.

You can't second guess, you can only take what you see with your eyes.

It is mate.

The worst part is the clues in his own fucking words... he was literally kicking the ball out for a corner which in his own words is a deliberate attempt to play the ball, the only reason it wasn't exactly that was Van Dijk being there

It really fucks me off they've managed to frame it so its all open to interpretation, he was clearly trying to play the ball
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,951
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17733 on: Today at 12:03:16 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:58:06 am
It is mate.

The worst part is the clues in his own fucking words... he was literally kicking the ball out for a corner which in his own words is a deliberate attempt to play the ball, the only reason it wasn't exactly that was Van Dijk being there

It really fucks me off they've managed to frame it so its all open to interpretation, he was clearly trying to play the ball

We've always had it bad from the refs, but since the Tierney spat (and the lineo elbowing Robbo), they really seem to have gone to town on us. Blatant penalty at 0-1 not given and then a goal to again make it 1-1 not given.

The Mings kick on Gakpo, while I argued that the Jota one wasn't a red as the ball wasn't that high and that the Spurs player ducked into it, so I wouldn't go crying for a red for a high foot, I think that this was a red,as I can see a double movement and a kick at Gakpo.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17734 on: Today at 12:11:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:03:16 pm
We've always had it bad from the refs, but since the Tierney spat (and the lineo elbowing Robbo), they really seem to have gone to town on us. Blatant penalty at 0-1 not given and then a goal to again make it 1-1 not given.

The Mings kick on Gakpo, while I argued that the Jota one wasn't a red as the ball wasn't that high and that the Spurs player ducked into it, so I wouldn't go crying for a red for a high foot, I think that this was a red,as I can see a double movement and a kick at Gakpo.

It's getting worse and they aren't even hiding it anymore

Thing is they dont want their integrity called into question but you've got Simpson on a podcast admitting a ref gave a biased call for them and said 'I want you to win it'

How fucking blatant can it get. I've been saying on here for years they need to be more accountable and to be honest it's these kinda things they need questioning over, the hard questions are never ever asked on a public platform.

Some things I disagree with but at leasttttt they can be slightly debateable, that Rodri handball, i've yet to see or hear a single fan say it wasn't a blatant handball, the guy used a picture of it himself to make jokes knowing it was blatant.

How many years did we listen to pundits bleat on about the priviledge we have of seeing multiple replays, they've not got them and somehow they're worse
« Last Edit: Today at 12:14:42 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,663
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17735 on: Today at 12:36:08 pm »
You only have to see what Webb was before he became a referee to understand why he hates Liverpool.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,443
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17736 on: Today at 12:43:43 pm »
One thing that is often mentioned is that referees come to Anfield and basically work proactively on looking unphased by the crowd. They will give generous amount fo 50-50 calls to the opposition, be very lenient with opposition bookings, time wasting and show high levels of scrutiny for every call that might significantly favour Liverpool. I mean, ok, fine. I can in theory understand how it's important not to buckle under home crowd pressure of a big team and be even handed (even though they are not even handed and are in fact going in the opposite direction). But I've not seen this mentioned, applied and practiced in other big team home games. And that's the fucking issue with everything they do. It's all wishy washy, from one game to the next. Had they enforced this unwritten rule on Old Trafford, Stamford Bridge and so on - I would say it's shit, but at least consistent. But it's never enforced anywhere at all, let alone so rigorously as it is on Anfield.
Logged

Offline Paisley79

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 351
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17737 on: Today at 03:09:17 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:42:09 am
"A block is a block. A genuine attempt to play the ball is to take the ball under control, clear it for a corner or to clear it up field."

The ref actually said that? What the actual !!!!!!  That would imply that if someone volleyed a ball clear, that's still only a block because they didn't control it first!! Clueless
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,213
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17738 on: Today at 03:14:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:42:10 pm
Tbf that Rashford offside against City is one of the worst decisions i've ever seen and all stems from the nonsensical 'keep the flag down' which the lino randomly decides when and when not to. T

That reminds me, how many times did the linos flag ultra fast on Saturday when we were through? With clubs like City they're never raised it seems, yet one of ours we were literally just over the half-way line and it looked very tight and the flag was up. Seems like that happens to us loads, yet when the other team is through we have to play on and then Virgil goes bananas cos he knows it was offside.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,213
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17739 on: Today at 03:20:07 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 10:09:58 am
Just seen the Palace goal and wow....How thats stands but ours didn't I cannot even begin to example.

Theirs looked more of a case for this "accidental block" nonsense than ours did.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,951
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17740 on: Today at 03:46:15 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 10:09:58 am
Just seen the Palace goal and wow....How thats stands but ours didn't I cannot even begin to example.

I was unaware of that until I saw your post, just watched it - that ball literally hits him without him trying to play it and it deflects to the scorer.

We are being cheated, there is no doubt. Anyone who says otherwise can fuck off. It would not surprise me to find out money has changed hands too, this is outright corruption.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,567
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17741 on: Today at 03:51:31 pm »
Quote from: Paisley79 on Today at 03:09:17 pm
The ref actually said that? What the actual !!!!!!  That would imply that if someone volleyed a ball clear, that's still only a block because they didn't control it first!! Clueless

No?

I dunno if you just stopped reading after the bit you bolded?


Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:42:09 am
"A block is a block. A genuine attempt to play the ball is to take the ball under control, clear it for a corner or to clear it up field."

Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,734
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17742 on: Today at 03:59:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:46:15 pm
I was unaware of that until I saw your post, just watched it - that ball literally hits him without him trying to play it and it deflects to the scorer.

We are being cheated, there is no doubt. Anyone who says otherwise can fuck off. It would not surprise me to find out money has changed hands too, this is outright corruption.

The refs just have it in for us. Whether it's because they're from Manchester, or they're royalists, Tories etc (bearing in mind these are fellas around 50). Most teams we play give us dogs abuse, most other fans hate us, so that seeps into the referees.

I had a look though and the PL referee salary is about 40k a year which isn't that high and could make them more open to bribery given the billions sloshing around the league. A few of the wrong 'uns were doing a tour of the Thai sex brothels the other year.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,734
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17743 on: Today at 04:02:09 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:14:22 pm
That reminds me, how many times did the linos flag ultra fast on Saturday when we were through? With clubs like City they're never raised it seems, yet one of ours we were literally just over the half-way line and it looked very tight and the flag was up. Seems like that happens to us loads, yet when the other team is through we have to play on and then Virgil goes bananas cos he knows it was offside.

It's every week that. Linos always raise the flag for us early but let the opposition attacks play out.

It's not just the refs who are shit with us it's the linos as well (obviously the VAR operators are the same refs who fuck us over on the pitch).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,071
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17744 on: Today at 04:10:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:44:57 am
Paul Tierney was ref and Kavanaugh, from Ashton Under Lyne, who supports Man Utd, a fanbase who didn't want us to hit 20 last season, nor do the quad, was the VAR official.

I am aware of it.



That was a rotten decision, no doubt. Just meant the rules are different for attackers so can understand why the goal yesterday was disallowed. Doesnt make the non-penalty decision any less annoying.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,213
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17745 on: Today at 04:40:13 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:36:54 am
Its ok everyone, Dermot has said the refs got it right.  Case closed.

Out of interest, did he also say the Palace one was the correct decision, or did he not comment on that one?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,937
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17746 on: Today at 04:49:13 pm »
Have they just started adding on World Cup length added time to appease some of their utter lack of dealing with time-wasting for the last few years?

Logged

Online Judge Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17747 on: Today at 05:01:07 pm »
Not sure if this has been posted, put saw this on the bbc. Theyve formed a supergroup doing tours now:

Premier League official Anthony Taylor will referee the 2023 UEFA Europa League final between Sevilla and Roma, Uefa has announced.

The match will be played at Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, on Wednesday, 31 May.

The majority of the team assisting Taylor are also from England:

Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)
Assistants: Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn (ENG)
4th Official: Michael Oliver (ENG)
Reserve AR: Stuart Burt (ENG)
VAR: Stuart Atwell (ENG)
Assistant VAR: Christopher Kavanagh (ENG)
VAR Support: Bastian Dankert (GER)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 439 440 441 442 443 [444]   Go Up
« previous next »
 