Offline StigenKeegan

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17680 on: Today at 12:01:31 am »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 11:45:29 pm
We literally, quite literally had a league title taken away from us by a referee last season.
Yep... that one decision In the Ev - City game was one in the 10%
Offline StigenKeegan

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17681 on: Today at 12:17:13 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 11:50:58 pm
I thought Howard Webb mentioned last Monday that VAR was not to re referee the game, but it should get involved when there was an obvious error or mistake made.

Where was the obvious mistake here?

Had the goal been allowed to stand, there would have been no complaints whatsoever. None.
"It came back to VVD off a villa defender" would have been the explanation.
Absolutely no one would be discussing 'attempt' 'subjective' 'block' etc
VAR had no business getting involved.
Bobby has been denied a 90th minute winner in front of the Kop because of these crooks.

Yes, and when they admit it's a subjective call they have to prove that it was a clear and obvious error. I guess the ref could've argued that he didn't see the Vlla players touch properly, but it just doesn't make any sense. His foot is clearly reacting to the ball. He's surely not trying to get out of the way to let the ball roll in to Konate? Did he just happen to get lucky and "deflect" ball in the only place where it made sense and was possible for him to put it given his and the balls trajectory? It's quick thinking from the defender; he's got to either leave it Konate, try to put it towards his own goal (or goalie) or clear it to a corner. Nothing else is possible. He makes the only sensible choice, but may or may not have had time to take VVD into the equation...

Clear and obvious...yeah right...
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17682 on: Today at 12:25:17 am »
Says so much about how bad that goal decision was that even MOTD had a unanimous decision that it was bafflingly shite call
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17683 on: Today at 01:03:49 am »
As bent as fuck

I was at the game.

We need to leave this fucking bent inbred fucking league

Bent. As Fuck.

Where do these dickheads live? Anywhere near me I'd be having a fucking word you cheating c*nts
Offline Kalito

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17684 on: Today at 01:37:02 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:01:48 pm
The PL certainly is.  Not sure what the lower leagues are like now, it's been a while since I went to a match.
Unfortunately, it's just as bad.

English refs are fucking atrocious. Useless c*nts the lot of them.
Online ChrisLFCKOP

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17685 on: Today at 06:05:59 am »
Its amazing the one rule can be applied differently to not favour us every time.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17686 on: Today at 06:46:11 am »
It's about time that the club took certain referees to court for lost earnings. Sue them for the money personally for what we have lost out on.

I used to watch the Italian league when it was clearly fucking bent. But it was never, ever as clear and obvious as these cheating fucking c*nts.
Offline RayPhilAlan

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17687 on: Today at 07:31:00 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 06:20:15 pm
Do you think he moves his leg towards to the ball?

Because to me he clearly does.
If he's not moving his leg towards the ball in that situation, he should immediately be sacked by Villa! That's what he should be doing.
Would like to see a different angle, though. It could be he's trying to play the ball, completely misses it with his intentional touch and it just bounces off him. I think that might play van Dijk offside? It's about the only legitimate reason I can think of though.
Online Circa1892

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17688 on: Today at 07:31:06 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:03:49 am
Where do these dickheads live? Anywhere near me I'd be having a fucking word you cheating c*nts

Sorry but thats a bit of a daft question to be asking no?

The answer is Manchester.
Online Circa1892

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17689 on: Today at 07:32:34 am »
The only answer with VAR is to have the audio broadcast over the tannoys.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17690 on: Today at 08:29:30 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:37:03 pm
As far as I'm aware, it applies to every subjective decision.

And it also kind of does apply to all offsides, as once they use the technology the decision becomes clear and obvious.

That's my understanding, they arent checking the cross hairs, so it has to be clear and obvious.
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17691 on: Today at 08:35:21 am »
I'd be happier if they got rid of VAR. Never worked. "Offside goal" was a joke.
Online Nick110581

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17692 on: Today at 08:36:44 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 07:31:00 am
If he's not moving his leg towards the ball in that situation, he should immediately be sacked by Villa! That's what he should be doing.
Would like to see a different angle, though. It could be he's trying to play the ball, completely misses it with his intentional touch and it just bounces off him. I think that might play van Dijk offside? It's about the only legitimate reason I can think of though.

The ref has guessed.

Another mad call.

Klopp shouted at him so he got one over him. Its not a level playing field.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17693 on: Today at 09:17:02 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:36:44 am
The ref has guessed.

Another mad call.

Klopp shouted at him so he got one over him. Its not a level playing field.

David Coote Syndrome.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17694 on: Today at 09:26:24 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:34:59 pm
The Premier League clarified the ruling on their official Twitter account.

"Van Dijk was in an offside position from Luis Diaz's header. The VAR recommended a review, and referee John Brooks determined it was a deflection off Enzri Konsa, not a deliberate play," their tweet read.

Haha fuck right off. You can clearly see he made a deliberate attempt to clear the ball. How they seem that to be a deflection is a fucking joke. The refs in this country hate us. I would love to see a breakdown of how long VAR take on decision that should go our way vs decisions that should go the oppositions way. I bet you the decisions that go our oppositions way is done much much faster.
Offline clinical

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17695 on: Today at 09:28:20 am »
Yesterday was purely revenge for how Klopp reacted. John Brooks was the 4th official. The refs in this country are beyond shocking and let their emotions run the game.
Offline thejbs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17696 on: Today at 09:33:39 am »
Shocking decision. I can at least sort of understand the tackle on gakpo being a yellow - its consistent with other calls Ive seen. But how anyone with any understanding of football sees that clearance as an accidental deflection is beyond absurd.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17697 on: Today at 09:36:54 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:33:39 am
Shocking decision. I can at least sort of understand the tackle on gakpo being a yellow - its consistent with other calls Ive seen. But how anyone with any understanding of football sees that clearance as an accidental deflection is beyond absurd.

If this post was on another forum wed be quoting it on here and laughing at the fans who posted it.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17698 on: Today at 09:39:01 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:28:20 am
Yesterday was purely revenge for how Klopp reacted. John Brooks was the 4th official. The refs in this country are beyond shocking and let their emotions run the game.
On the basis that its hard to see how our treatment could get much worse, Id love us to go for them big time.
Highlight all the poor decisions, the inconsistencies, the way rules seem to be interpreted to result in the worst outcome for us. Use stats such as the Salah graph, but also how over long periods certain refs are proven to disadvantage us. Focus on how minor decisions made frequently can disadvantage us - eg Taylor. Highlight how many of these stats have a common thread, ie the refs in question are Mancs.

Highlight how the LOTG are routinely ignored by refs, how they allow cheats to prosper by not correctly applying laws. In short demand better, but also publicly state how we do not expect our actions to be penalised by refs and that we will be looking out for any examples of bias, and challenging them.

State ownership and shit officials have ruined footy, and quite frankly Id be in favour of anything future structure of the game that could guarantee that neither would be tolerated.
Online Illmatic

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17699 on: Today at 09:42:41 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:35:21 am
I'd be happier if they got rid of VAR. Never worked. "Offside goal" was a joke.

It works for matter of fact offsides and works for Maradona hand of god type moments but where there's an element of subjectivity it is not much better without VAR intervention; however, I believe that this down to the PL and PGMO rather than system and/or idea of VAR itself.
Offline RedKenWah

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17700 on: Today at 10:42:48 am »
Quote from: Illmatic on Today at 09:42:41 am
It works for matter of fact offsides and works for Maradona hand of god type moments but where there's an element of subjectivity it is not much better without VAR intervention; however, I believe that this down to the PL and PGMO rather than system and/or idea of VAR itself.

Agree with this. VAR is fine, the issue is the people using them in this country which is the issue. There was very much a hint of John Brooks getting some payback over the way he was officiating yesterday which just begs the question about whether these individuals are impartial or not. Dont get me wrong we are all human and we arent immune for feeling aggrieved but there is a line and clearly the officials in this country when it comes to officiating Liverpool games, they do tend to officiate in a particular way which does question the integrity of them.

It is poor and from a neutral perspective spoils the game and from our perspective we are up against 12 men which is not on.

It is a joke the officiating and it needs challenging
Offline capt k

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17701 on: Today at 11:30:04 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:36:54 am
If this post was on another forum wed be quoting it on here and laughing at the fans who posted it.
why?? what has thejbs said thats wrong?? Jota escaped ith a yellow, for a poor challenge,same as mins on Gakpo both COULD/SHOULD  have been red.., The "deflection" ..fuck that.. what about when Lovren got a glance of his leg playing spurs when the  mouth breather,who was 5 ys offside as the fk was taken, yet deemed  the interaction of the defender made Kane onside
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17702 on: Today at 11:41:53 am »
Quote from: capt k on Today at 11:30:04 am
why?? what has thejbs said thats wrong?? Jota escaped ith a yellow, for a poor challenge,same as mins on Gakpo both COULD/SHOULD  have been red.., The "deflection" ..fuck that.. what about when Lovren got a glance of his leg playing spurs when the  mouth breather,who was 5 ys offside as the fk was taken, yet deemed  the interaction of the defender made Kane onside

I quoted back a post from another thread :D
Offline thejbs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17703 on: Today at 11:49:33 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:36:54 am
If this post was on another forum wed be quoting it on here and laughing at the fans who posted it.

Awh, did I hurt your little feelings in your other thread, Andy? 😂
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17704 on: Today at 11:55:40 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:49:33 am
Awh, did I hurt your little feelings in your other thread, Andy? 😂

Yeah you did yew big buwwy :D

Offline Bobinhood

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17705 on: Today at 01:01:28 pm »
Konsa swings his leg at it and connects with the ball.  Its not really all that subjective.


Even with that in mind  i stick to my point that the VAR should not be used to re referee the game. By allowing the goal to stand in the first instance, the ref has ruled that Konsa played the ball. Non-calls are a big part of the game and always have been.  WHO tf is the var to even bring that up let alone "invite" the ref to change his mind by implying hes clearly and obviously wrong, when he was clearly and obviously right, because Konsa swings his leg at and connects with the ball. 

This is fairly dramatic, asking a ref to revisit a subjective call despite not having a valid reason to do so. At best its a misuse of the system and at worst its straight up bent.

Offline thejbs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17706 on: Today at 01:37:20 pm »
If that goes out for a corner rather than goes to VVD, Konsa gets praise from his teammates for great defending. I just don't understand the ref's thinking at all.
Online a little break

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17707 on: Today at 04:33:56 pm »
Not just MOTD finally on our side for a decision but even Richard fucking Keys is calling the referee out. It's the worst decision all season.
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17708 on: Today at 04:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Illmatic on Today at 09:42:41 am
It works for matter of fact offsides and works for Maradona hand of god type moments but where there's an element of subjectivity it is not much better without VAR intervention; however, I believe that this down to the PL and PGMO rather than system and/or idea of VAR itself.
I mean even the offsides are infuriating. Some are obvious but they still take ages. VAR was great in theory. In practice it's shite
 The referees using it are incompetent which doesn't help.
