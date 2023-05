I thought Howard Webb mentioned last Monday that VAR was not to re referee the game, but it should get involved when there was an obvious error or mistake made.



Where was the obvious mistake here?



Had the goal been allowed to stand, there would have been no complaints whatsoever. None.

"It came back to VVD off a villa defender" would have been the explanation.

Absolutely no one would be discussing 'attempt' 'subjective' 'block' etc

VAR had no business getting involved.

Bobby has been denied a 90th minute winner in front of the Kop because of these crooks.



Yes, and when they admit it's a subjective call they have to prove that it was a clear and obvious error. I guess the ref could've argued that he didn't see the Vlla players touch properly, but it just doesn't make any sense. His foot is clearly reacting to the ball. He's surely not trying to get out of the way to let the ball roll in to Konate? Did he just happen to get lucky and "deflect" ball in the only place where it made sense and was possible for him to put it given his and the balls trajectory? It's quick thinking from the defender; he's got to either leave it Konate, try to put it towards his own goal (or goalie) or clear it to a corner. Nothing else is possible. He makes the only sensible choice, but may or may not have had time to take VVD into the equation...Clear and obvious...yeah right...