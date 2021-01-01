Pardon my ignorance but I always thought that the ball should be played forwards for an action to be deemed as offside.

The rules are changing often so I don't know anymore...



Heh. Far as I know it's always been the rule. The thing is it's very, very rare for a player to be flagged offside from a backward pass so most people aren't aware of it.Imagine this: Mo is standing on the penalty spot and Trent is on the edge of the D. All the opposition players are in the other half for some reason (It's Everton, they're shite) You'd agree that Mo is in front of the ball and the opposition players, and so in an offside position right?Now imagine Trent gently plays the ball backwards, towards the centre circle and Mo runs from the penalty spot back towards the centre circle and collects the ball. He'd be flagged offside, even though the ball was passed backwards, because he was in an offside position when the ball was passed backwards.As I say it's very rare for backward passes to result in an offside; usually it's after a short corner or something.