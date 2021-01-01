« previous next »
Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17640 on: Today at 07:32:02 pm »
Quote from: thx in advance on Today at 07:22:37 pm
Pardon my ignorance but I always thought that the ball should be played forwards for an action to be deemed as offside.
The rules are changing often so I don't know anymore...
Heh. Far as I know it's always been the rule. The thing is it's very, very rare for a player to be flagged offside from a backward pass so most people aren't aware of it.

Imagine this: Mo is standing on the penalty spot and Trent is on the edge of the D. All the opposition players are in the other half for some reason (It's Everton, they're shite)  You'd agree that Mo is in front of the ball and the opposition players, and so in an offside position right?

Now imagine Trent gently plays the ball backwards, towards the centre circle and Mo runs from the penalty spot back towards the centre circle and collects the ball. He'd be flagged offside, even though the ball was passed backwards, because he was in an offside position when the ball was passed backwards.

As I say it's very rare for backward passes to result in an offside; usually it's after a short corner or something.
Yorkykopite

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17641 on: Today at 07:34:30 pm »
"Sorry Ref I'm shit at ball control. I didn't mean to do it." "OK son, you're excused."

It's an anti-football decision.

 
4pool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17642 on: Today at 07:36:30 pm »
One can argue until the cows come home, we won't get a letter of apology for an error in decision making.

Case over.
Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17643 on: Today at 07:36:44 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:18:26 pm
He about 5 yards away running at goal and has an about like .5 seconds to react the ball?
So what? It's perfectly normal for defenders to react in that time frame and clear the ball. It happens dozens of times every game

Quote
the var clip is in slow mo, do think he time attempt direct that ball even out for a corner?
Sorry, don't mean to be rude, but you've lost me
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17644 on: Today at 07:38:36 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:36:44 pm
So what? It's perfectly normal for defenders to react in that time frame and clear the ball. It happens dozens of times every game
Sorry, don't mean to be rude, but you've lost me


People who don't think he played the ball cannot have played a minute of football their entire lives.
moondog

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17645 on: Today at 07:43:20 pm »
This kind of blatant cheating from the referees - and todays was a total beaut, is enough to make me wonder if we are fighting a battle we can never win and maybe even wasting our time playing the game. Certainly watching has become more painful , frustrating and joyless. VAR has taken all of the celebrations out of the game and the payback was meant to be a fair and level playing field, clearly this has been bastardised by bias and perhaps even corruption amongst the officials. Renewed season tickets but not exactly looking forward to being fucked over repeatedly next season.
RedG13

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17646 on: Today at 08:02:34 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:36:44 pm
So what? It's perfectly normal for defenders to react in that time frame and clear the ball. It happens dozens of times every game
Sorry, don't mean to be rude, but you've lost me
That clip in slow mo.
Honestly watched it back in real time. I don't really think he a chance to play that at all. he just throw leg to block it not play it out for a corner. have ur friend have them head behind u running full speed the other way or only reaction to throw a leg out u dont have time to like direct it at all.
The ball behind him. I honestly not sure Virigil or Konate do anything more then block that.
Mahern

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17647 on: Today at 08:12:55 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:32:02 pm
Heh. Far as I know it's always been the rule. The thing is it's very, very rare for a player to be flagged offside from a backward pass so most people aren't aware of it.

Imagine this: Mo is standing on the penalty spot and Trent is on the edge of the D. All the opposition players are in the other half for some reason (It's Everton, they're shite)  You'd agree that Mo is in front of the ball and the opposition players, and so in an offside position right?

Now imagine Trent gently plays the ball backwards, towards the centre circle and Mo runs from the penalty spot back towards the centre circle and collects the ball. He'd be flagged offside, even though the ball was passed backwards, because he was in an offside position when the ball was passed backwards.

As I say it's very rare for backward passes to result in an offside; usually it's after a short corner or something.

You can't be offside unless you are ahead of the ball when played.
RJH

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17648 on: Today at 08:26:18 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:02:34 pm
That clip in slow mo.
Honestly watched it back in real time. I don't really think he a chance to play that at all. he just throw leg to block it not play it out for a corner. have ur friend have them head behind u running full speed the other way or only reaction to throw a leg out u dont have time to like direct it at all.
The ball behind him. I honestly not sure Virigil or Konate do anything more then block that.

So you agree he has deliberately moved his leg into the path of the ball?
Then he is playing the ball and it is not offside.
The fact that the ball may not have gone where he wantee it to is irrelevant
Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17649 on: Today at 08:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 08:12:55 pm
You can't be offside unless you are ahead of the ball when played.
I'm not with you. Why have you made this reply to that post?
RedG13

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17650 on: Today at 08:41:17 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 08:26:18 pm
So you agree he has deliberately moved his leg into the path of the ball?
Then he is playing the ball and it is not offside.
The fact that the ball may not have gone where he wantee it to is irrelevant
I agree he moved his leg to block the ball.
I dont think he deliberate plays the ball in an attempt to clear it
https://youtu.be/IcmekYur-1c
Very much like that ATL united one where the defender blocks it but since he basically at full stretch he cant deliberating playing the ball. The ball behind the player and in close range(So limited time to react)and he throws his leg to block it path. It more a reaction then an attempt to clear the ball
Paisley79

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17651 on: Today at 08:54:47 pm »
The game i loved is virtually unwatchable now...
Red-Soldier

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17652 on: Today at 09:01:48 pm »
Quote from: Paisley79 on Today at 08:54:47 pm
The game i loved is virtually unwatchable now...

The PL certainly is.  Not sure what the lower leagues are like now, it's been a while since I went to a match.
Legs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17653 on: Today at 09:10:22 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:01:48 pm
The PL certainly is.  Not sure what the lower leagues are like now, it's been a while since I went to a match.

I have watched lots of play off games and they are great value.

It is how footy used to be.

macmanamanaman

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17654 on: Today at 09:15:09 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:10:22 pm
I have watched lots of play off games and they are great value.

It is how footy used to be.



yeah
 The Sheff Wednesday vs Peterborough was out of this world entertainment.
Circa1892

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17655 on: Today at 09:30:56 pm »
The level of pettiness and spite from PGMOL, and the lack of any kind of accountability is baffling.

Its just insane. An organisation that answers to nobody, makes its own rules, is shite and biased and thats fine
4pool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17656 on: Today at 09:34:59 pm »
The Premier League clarified the ruling on their official Twitter account.

"Van Dijk was in an offside position from Luis Diaz's header. The VAR recommended a review, and referee John Brooks determined it was a deflection off Enzri Konsa, not a deliberate play," their tweet read.
Zlen

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17657 on: Today at 09:36:55 pm »
Basically Fuck off Liverpool.
Dim Glas

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17658 on: Today at 09:38:24 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:34:59 pm
The Premier League clarified the ruling on their official Twitter account.

"Van Dijk was in an offside position from Luis Diaz's header. The VAR recommended a review, and referee John Brooks determined it was a deflection off Enzri Konsa, not a deliberate play," their tweet read.

deflection  ::)

They do know the vid of it is widely available?
Chakan

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17659 on: Today at 09:41:45 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:34:59 pm
The Premier League clarified the ruling on their official Twitter account.

"Van Dijk was in an offside position from Luis Diaz's header. The VAR recommended a review, and referee John Brooks determined it was a deflection off Enzri Konsa, not a deliberate play," their tweet read.

Which we knew anyway because Klopp said so in press conference.

If it's subjective and can go against us it will.
StigenKeegan

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17660 on: Today at 09:46:33 pm »
At best it's a subjective call on the offside, and then...big surprise....it's a subjective call that goes against Liverpool...again...

Showed the clip to my United supporting colleague, asked him if he thought it was a deliberate attempt to play the ball. His reply; obviously... So even the blind can see it :D

In the end it didn't really matter as United or Saudi are not going to lose both their matches.
Legs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17661 on: Today at 10:09:46 pm »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 09:46:33 pm
At best it's a subjective call on the offside, and then...big surprise....it's a subjective call that goes against Liverpool...again...

Showed the clip to my United supporting colleague, asked him if he thought it was a deliberate attempt to play the ball. His reply; obviously... So even the blind can see it :D

In the end it didn't really matter as United or Saudi are not going to lose both their matches.

Yeah clearly carried it over from Spurs game.

I used to get angry I still do to some extent but now you can see it coming a mile off.

My wife used to watch games with me but she bins it all off hardly watches any footy as she wisely told me its all corrupt but me being dumb just thinks it will be ok its not !
a little break

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17662 on: Today at 10:19:38 pm »
I felt hard done by in the ground today but I sit up in U2 of the Main Stand so couldn't have been further away but after seeing that I want to cry I'm so angry. It's utter, utter corruption. That;s the worst decision I think i've ever seen. Actually, it's not really a decision other than "I'm deciding Liverpool aren't getting this goal".
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17663 on: Today at 10:21:39 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 10:19:38 pm
I felt hard done by in the ground today but I sit up in U2 of the Main Stand so couldn't have been further away but after seeing that I want to cry I'm so angry. It's utter, utter corruption. That;s the worst decision I think i've ever seen. Actually, it's not really a decision other than "I'm deciding Liverpool aren't getting this goal".


What did you make of the slip free kick ?

Was obvious how the ref was thinking when he gave that, it was beyond comical.
a little break

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17664 on: Today at 10:24:19 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:21:39 pm

What did you make of the slip free kick ?

Was obvious how the ref was thinking when he gave that, it was beyond comical.

I haven't seen the slip free kick either. But I saw all the decisions he was making in the first half, giving them everything when they went to ground, telling ours to get up when they were fouled.

Then of course smiling and patting them all on the back as they time wasted and pretended they were injured all game.

Also the seconds they took to review decisions that could benefit us and the time they took to disallow or goal which now is so blatantly obviously I legitimate goal.

I'm honestly so angry here I don't know what to do. the fucking injustice.
Legs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17665 on: Today at 10:27:11 pm »
Only a matter of time before an official gets assualted imo.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17666 on: Today at 10:29:23 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:27:11 pm
Only a matter of time before an official gets assualted imo.

I just hope that it isn't one of ours that does it.
a little break

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17667 on: Today at 10:30:50 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:27:11 pm
Only a matter of time before an official gets assualted imo.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:29:23 pm
I just hope that it isn't one of ours that does it.

The first half was so bad and then when they disallowed the goal and I got a text saying "another bullshit decision" it went through my head that someone would try to assault the referee. I don't know why my head went there but it's gone so bad with us it's hard not to think that way.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17668 on: Today at 10:32:08 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 10:30:50 pm
The first half was so bad and then when they disallowed the goal and I got a text saying "another bullshit decision" it went through my head that someone would try to assault the referee. I don't know why my head went there but it's gone so bad with us it's hard not to think that way.

I thought the same about elbows. Any other profession 90% of them would be sacked.
RedSandgrounder

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17669 on: Today at 10:50:26 pm »

Intact this very decision went against us as the opposite a few years ago, the Harry Kane pen at Anfield "I don't know what happened I'm going to give it""

This will all be forgotten tomorrow, we'll be told it's the correct decision will never effect anyone else and the gaslighting will continue.
Legs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17670 on: Today at 10:52:09 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 10:30:50 pm
The first half was so bad and then when they disallowed the goal and I got a text saying "another bullshit decision" it went through my head that someone would try to assault the referee. I don't know why my head went there but it's gone so bad with us it's hard not to think that way.

Correct 99.9% of people wouldnt do it but it only takes one person and especially if they get wound up with a text sent by friend or on twitter.
Mahern

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17671 on: Today at 10:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:29:38 pm
I'm not with you. Why have you made this reply to that post?


Sorry for late reply, I had meant to add the example where you might be offside from a backwards pass. You would have to be 1. Ahead of the ball and 2. Run back to wherever the backwards pass is going and touch the ball or 3.interfere with play in one  way or another or 4. Benefiting Liverpool.
a little break

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17672 on: Today at 11:23:29 pm »
When you have Jenas and Shearer and MOTD in general "baffled" by it then you know you've been robbed.
Crosby Nick

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17673 on: Today at 11:36:14 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:38:24 pm
deflection  ::)

They do know the vid of it is widely available?

Its incredible! :D

I mean, he didnt mean to play it to us but he stuck his leg out intending to direct the ball away. Its hardly some   Deflection he didnt know anything about.
StigenKeegan

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17674 on: Today at 11:42:53 pm »
I think we as Liverpool supporters can get carried away with all the perceived bias and corrupt calls against us. Most likely 90% of the calls we get outraged about are ok...

...but here's the thing, that last 10% are still outrageous and more than enough to fuck us over every season.
a little break

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17675 on: Today at 11:45:29 pm »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 11:42:53 pm
I think we as Liverpool supporters can get carried away with all the perceived bias and corrupt calls against us. Most likely 90% of the calls we get outraged about are ok...

...but here's the thing, that last 10% are still outrageous and more than enough to fuck us over every season.

We literally, quite literally had a league title taken away from us by a referee last season.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17676 on: Today at 11:47:46 pm »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 11:42:53 pm
I think we as Liverpool supporters can get carried away with all the perceived bias and corrupt calls against us. Most likely 90% of the calls we get outraged about are ok...

...but here's the thing, that last 10% are still outrageous and more than enough to fuck us over every season.

Rubbish, the list of us getting rimmed is long, we even got done by a beach ball ffs.
MH41

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17677 on: Today
I thought Howard Webb mentioned last Monday that VAR was not to re referee the game, but it should get involved when there was an obvious error or mistake made.

Where was the obvious mistake here?

Had the goal been allowed to stand, there would have been no complaints whatsoever. None.
"It came back to VVD off a villa defender" would have been the explanation.
Absolutely no one would be discussing 'attempt' 'subjective' 'block' etc
VAR had no business getting involved.
Bobby has been denied a 90th minute winner in front of the Kop because of these crooks.
Offline Claire.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17678 on: Today at 11:52:45 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 11:23:29 pm
When you have Jenas and Shearer and MOTD in general "baffled" by it then you know you've been robbed.

I was hoping theyd have another angle,  maybe sky on MNF will cover it. VAR only seemed to be looking at one and the ref deffo did, its just fucking nuts.
Online Bobinhood

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17679 on: Today at 11:56:19 pm »
Here's the rub, as Billy 'speare once said.

it was a goal on pitch, and then the var man invited the ref to make a brand new subjective call "did konsa try to play the ball". Actually 2 different matters. Its double jeopardy with the power of suggestion. It was already assumed konsa tried to play the ball, as he allowed the goal on the pitch. the ref controls the game in that fashion, from play to play to play. Hes watching the play with a whistle in his mouth. Its not clear and obvious that his decision was wrong. far from it.

The bureaucrats have bent over backwards here. Out of control rulebooking or agenda, tough to say. Howard should consider the issue.
