Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17640 on: Today at 07:32:02 pm »
Quote from: thx in advance on Today at 07:22:37 pm
Pardon my ignorance but I always thought that the ball should be played forwards for an action to be deemed as offside.
The rules are changing often so I don't know anymore...
Heh. Far as I know it's always been the rule. The thing is it's very, very rare for a player to be flagged offside from a backward pass so most people aren't aware of it.

Imagine this: Mo is standing on the penalty spot and Trent is on the edge of the D. All the opposition players are in the other half for some reason (It's Everton, they're shite)  You'd agree that Mo is in front of the ball and the opposition players, and so in an offside position right?

Now imagine Trent gently plays the ball backwards, towards the centre circle and Mo runs from the penalty spot back towards the centre circle and collects the ball. He'd be flagged offside, even though the ball was passed backwards, because he was in an offside position when the ball was passed backwards.

As I say it's very rare for backward passes to result in an offside; usually it's after a short corner or something.




Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17641 on: Today at 07:34:30 pm »
"Sorry Ref I'm shit at ball control. I didn't mean to do it." "OK son, you're excused."

It's an anti-football decision.

 



4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17642 on: Today at 07:36:30 pm »
One can argue until the cows come home, we won't get a letter of apology for an error in decision making.

Case over.



Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17643 on: Today at 07:36:44 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:18:26 pm
He about 5 yards away running at goal and has an about like .5 seconds to react the ball?
So what? It's perfectly normal for defenders to react in that time frame and clear the ball. It happens dozens of times every game

Quote
the var clip is in slow mo, do think he time attempt direct that ball even out for a corner?
Sorry, don't mean to be rude, but you've lost me




WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17644 on: Today at 07:38:36 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:36:44 pm
So what? It's perfectly normal for defenders to react in that time frame and clear the ball. It happens dozens of times every game
Sorry, don't mean to be rude, but you've lost me


People who don't think he played the ball cannot have played a minute of football their entire lives.



moondog

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17645 on: Today at 07:43:20 pm »
This kind of blatant cheating from the referees - and todays was a total beaut, is enough to make me wonder if we are fighting a battle we can never win and maybe even wasting our time playing the game. Certainly watching has become more painful , frustrating and joyless. VAR has taken all of the celebrations out of the game and the payback was meant to be a fair and level playing field, clearly this has been bastardised by bias and perhaps even corruption amongst the officials. Renewed season tickets but not exactly looking forward to being fucked over repeatedly next season.


RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17646 on: Today at 08:02:34 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:36:44 pm
So what? It's perfectly normal for defenders to react in that time frame and clear the ball. It happens dozens of times every game
Sorry, don't mean to be rude, but you've lost me
That clip in slow mo.
Honestly watched it back in real time. I don't really think he a chance to play that at all. he just throw leg to block it not play it out for a corner. have ur friend have them head behind u running full speed the other way or only reaction to throw a leg out u dont have time to like direct it at all.
The ball behind him. I honestly not sure Virigil or Konate do anything more then block that.


Mahern

  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17647 on: Today at 08:12:55 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:32:02 pm
Heh. Far as I know it's always been the rule. The thing is it's very, very rare for a player to be flagged offside from a backward pass so most people aren't aware of it.

Imagine this: Mo is standing on the penalty spot and Trent is on the edge of the D. All the opposition players are in the other half for some reason (It's Everton, they're shite)  You'd agree that Mo is in front of the ball and the opposition players, and so in an offside position right?

Now imagine Trent gently plays the ball backwards, towards the centre circle and Mo runs from the penalty spot back towards the centre circle and collects the ball. He'd be flagged offside, even though the ball was passed backwards, because he was in an offside position when the ball was passed backwards.

As I say it's very rare for backward passes to result in an offside; usually it's after a short corner or something.

You can't be offside unless you are ahead of the ball when played.


RJH

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17648 on: Today at 08:26:18 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:02:34 pm
That clip in slow mo.
Honestly watched it back in real time. I don't really think he a chance to play that at all. he just throw leg to block it not play it out for a corner. have ur friend have them head behind u running full speed the other way or only reaction to throw a leg out u dont have time to like direct it at all.
The ball behind him. I honestly not sure Virigil or Konate do anything more then block that.

So you agree he has deliberately moved his leg into the path of the ball?
Then he is playing the ball and it is not offside.
The fact that the ball may not have gone where he wantee it to is irrelevant


Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17649 on: Today at 08:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 08:12:55 pm
You can't be offside unless you are ahead of the ball when played.
I'm not with you. Why have you made this reply to that post?




RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17650 on: Today at 08:41:17 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 08:26:18 pm
So you agree he has deliberately moved his leg into the path of the ball?
Then he is playing the ball and it is not offside.
The fact that the ball may not have gone where he wantee it to is irrelevant
I agree he moved his leg to block the ball.
I dont think he deliberate plays the ball in an attempt to clear it
https://youtu.be/IcmekYur-1c
Very much like that ATL united one where the defender blocks it but since he basically at full stretch he cant deliberating playing the ball. The ball behind the player and in close range(So limited time to react)and he throws his leg to block it path. It more a reaction then an attempt to clear the ball


Paisley79

  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17651 on: Today at 08:54:47 pm »
The game i loved is virtually unwatchable now...

