« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 433 434 435 436 437 [438]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 907178 times)

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17480 on: May 16, 2023, 06:13:48 am »
Quote from: 4pool on May 15, 2023, 11:51:00 pm
And we've won every time with Pawson this season. Including the Community Shield.

Great but I have been saying for a few years now we have to be so good to take the ref out of the equation.

As soon as we are off the pace a little, the reffing performance are more than a equaliser for the opposition.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,680
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17481 on: May 16, 2023, 06:34:12 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 15, 2023, 10:48:24 pm
When is the audio supposed to be released for this? Thought it was on this post match shit but it appears Sky are more interested in having Carragher and Neville massage the bollocks off the 2 corrupt sportswashers

Good job Kavanagh had to behave anyway. That's why the process always has to be fully accountable.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,801
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17482 on: May 16, 2023, 07:22:41 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on May 15, 2023, 07:21:04 pm
This VAR bit with Webb is actually pretty interesting.
Would have been better if it was more on controversial decisions (or at least 1).
Logged

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,332
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17483 on: May 16, 2023, 07:28:13 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on May 15, 2023, 07:44:12 pm
They just said that FIFA don't allow it.

Release the audio of the meeting with FIFA where they say so.
...

 :P
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,350
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17484 on: May 16, 2023, 08:48:00 am »
Pretty easy to believe that fifa dont want transparency
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17485 on: May 16, 2023, 08:52:30 am »
Fuck Howard Webb and the rest of his mob in their shitty little boys club

Deserves fuck all credit for his little car salesman pitch on VAR. Cop out of a display to again avoid any accountability for officials and make themselves look good. Fucking show all sides and release the audio after games too. Like politicians, we'll frame things to make us look as good as possible at all times
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17486 on: May 16, 2023, 10:02:25 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on May 16, 2023, 08:52:30 am
Fuck Howard Webb and the rest of his mob in their shitty little boys club

Deserves fuck all credit for his little car salesman pitch on VAR. Cop out of a display to again avoid any accountability for officials and make themselves look good. Fucking show all sides and release the audio after games too. Like politicians, we'll frame things to make us look as good as possible at all times

Literally used a few cut and dry examples across the entire season. Why not show clips of audio where they've come out afterwards and the said the decision was wrong?!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17487 on: May 16, 2023, 10:39:56 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on May 16, 2023, 10:02:25 am
Literally used a few cut and dry examples across the entire season. Why not show clips of audio where they've come out afterwards and the said the decision was wrong?!

Exactly mate. Goes to show how gullible some people are though as i've seen the segment and Webb getting praise for this shite PR exercise

Also funny to see Neville and Carra who moan about VAR all of a sudden having no issues and not taking the opportunity to challenge any of them or raise good points for fans.

What a joke! Fuck all is gonna change, same shit different day
Logged

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,817
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17488 on: May 16, 2023, 10:46:41 am »
Agree with what most are saying here. It's pointless showing the easy decisions and then saying 'look how well it worked here'. That Havertz handball one was piss easy to spot, the ref didn't have the view, the linesman for whatever reason hasn't flagged it so VAR just need one look on the replay and it's an obvious handball and goal disallowed

If they want everyone to be on their side, they should have shown the really controversial ones and then talked through their process and why they made the decisions they did. At least then people might have understood something. The Rodri handball last season should have been shown and talked through in my opinion but I think we all know we'll never hear the audio from that one

From tonight's game other than Pawson being a bit soft on them I thought he was ok. He should have sent Evans off for his barrage of abuse towards him though. If refs want that to stop then they have to start sending players off for it. Evans charged at him and was basically screaming at him for about 60 seconds and he just stood there and let him
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,421
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17489 on: May 16, 2023, 11:01:16 am »
7 fouls for them (mostly soft) before we got one. The two tackles on the one Gakpo run left to play on was just incredible. However, I 100% think it was because the crowd were up for it at the start of the game and their players responded. Pawson buckled to the pressure. When our midfield got on top and we took control the fouls evened up.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich Idles.

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17490 on: May 16, 2023, 11:48:47 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on May 16, 2023, 10:46:41 am

From tonight's game other than Pawson being a bit soft on them I thought he was ok. He should have sent Evans off for his barrage of abuse towards him though. If refs want that to stop then they have to start sending players off for it. Evans charged at him and was basically screaming at him for about 60 seconds and he just stood there and let him

Yet Klopp does it for a second or two to a 4th official the other week and you've got pundits calling for points deductions and touchline bans. It's ridiculous.

Thought Pawson was shite last night personally. He set the tone early when Maddison clearly fouled Diaz but Pawson let it go. Diaz got up, did exactly the same thing to Maddison & Pawson blew his whistle instantly. Hendo was fuming shouting "its the same" and Ref just shrugged his shoulders.
Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17491 on: May 16, 2023, 12:48:20 pm »
See theres a story up on the BBC site saying "behaviour towards referees not good enough: and guess who the picture accompanying it is. Jurgen.
Logged

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,966
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17492 on: May 16, 2023, 12:55:08 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on May 16, 2023, 12:48:20 pm
See theres a story up on the BBC site saying "behaviour towards referees not good enough: and guess who the picture accompanying it is. Jurgen.

twice.....
Logged

Online Ski

  • daddle. Wouldn't recognise an idea, if it rang his doorbell and got invited in for dinner. He will survive.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,692
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17493 on: May 16, 2023, 12:56:29 pm »
Its all very well referees calling for respect but its a 2 way street. They also have to respect players and managers if they want respect in return.

Get your own fucking house in order 1st you odious pricks!
Logged
Has Steven Gerrard scored a goal even more important than the one he got against Olympiakos - Is this the start of something BIG?

Online Ski

  • daddle. Wouldn't recognise an idea, if it rang his doorbell and got invited in for dinner. He will survive.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,692
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17494 on: May 16, 2023, 12:58:36 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on May 16, 2023, 06:13:48 am
Great but I have been saying for a few years now we have to be so good to take the ref out of the equation.

As soon as we are off the pace a little, the reffing performance are more than a equaliser for the opposition.

Is 100% my point too. Was saying last night again that it feels like we have to win games by bigger margins to ensure refs dont fuck us over and cost us points.
Logged
Has Steven Gerrard scored a goal even more important than the one he got against Olympiakos - Is this the start of something BIG?

Online Ski

  • daddle. Wouldn't recognise an idea, if it rang his doorbell and got invited in for dinner. He will survive.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,692
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17495 on: May 16, 2023, 01:06:00 pm »
I said beforehand this would be a PR exercise and theyd only show ones that were mostly factual that they got right and could pat themselves on the back for but not show any more controversial ones as that would show them up.

Its like they want us to be grateful that they eventually came to the right, yet so obvious, correct decision with the help of VAR.

I fully expected that Carragher/Neville or any one else from Sky wouldnt challenge him on anything at all. Thats exactly why Webb/PGMOL agreed or decided to use the Sky platform. It was just a back slapping exercise on both of their parts.
« Last Edit: May 16, 2023, 01:09:27 pm by Ski »
Logged
Has Steven Gerrard scored a goal even more important than the one he got against Olympiakos - Is this the start of something BIG?

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,989
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17496 on: May 16, 2023, 01:31:30 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on May 16, 2023, 12:48:20 pm
See theres a story up on the BBC site saying "behaviour towards referees not good enough: and guess who the picture accompanying it is. Jurgen.

That's a shock since it's run by a fucking Manc and their main football writer is a bitter.
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17497 on: Today at 03:47:26 pm »
Farcical. No surprise there.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,696
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17498 on: Today at 03:48:38 pm »
FUCK OFF!
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,031
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17499 on: Today at 03:51:34 pm »
Cant be surprised about something you expect
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,134
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17500 on: Today at 03:51:47 pm »
The sooner we join the European Super League, the better ...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,696
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17501 on: Today at 03:54:46 pm »
What a shit ref.  :wanker
Logged

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17502 on: Today at 03:54:47 pm »
Just start two-footing this c*nt of a ref. No point in trying to play football.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,621
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17503 on: Today at 03:56:25 pm »
As Lobo is not here I'll deputise and ask the tin foil hat mongers how they feel about this?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17504 on: Today at 03:59:33 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:56:25 pm
As Lobo is not here I'll deputise and ask the tin foil hat mongers how they feel about this?

I think someone elsewhere made the comparison to Jota against Spurs, which is probably a fair one. I was fuming in the moment but I guess there's some precedent there.

In general though, the refereeing in this game has been atrocious. We got nothing for the first 25 minutes. I don't think it's a conspiracy, it's a ref coming to Anfield and trying too hard to show that he's not influenced by the crowd.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,421
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17505 on: Today at 04:00:18 pm »
I think this ref is not corrupt. Hes just in the incompetent and weak categories.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich Idles.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,024
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17506 on: Today at 04:02:04 pm »
If the ref gives a penalty for the touch on Henderson or sends of Mings for the high boot, VAR doesn't overturn it.  The clear and obvious error get out needs binning.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17507 on: Today at 04:07:40 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 04:00:18 pm
I think this ref is not corrupt. Hes just in the incompetent and weak categories.


He gave a FK when one of theirs slipped without being touched ffs.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,427
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17508 on: Today at 04:16:12 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:02:04 pm
If the ref gives a penalty for the touch on Henderson or sends of Mings for the high boot, VAR doesn't overturn it.  The clear and obvious error get out needs binning.

C&O is designed to be a shield from everything. Any decision made van be justified.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17509 on: Today at 04:21:06 pm »
This is sick
Logged

Online d.arn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 554
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17510 on: Today at 04:22:13 pm »
Since when is it offside if the opponent plays the ball?
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,031
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17511 on: Today at 04:22:38 pm »
I give up.
Logged

Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17512 on: Today at 04:23:08 pm »
Wait, why was it offside? Diaz's pass was behind, so no offside right?
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17513 on: Today at 04:23:24 pm »
Doesn't call him over for us but does for that  :butt
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17514 on: Today at 04:23:41 pm »
Sorry but how the fuck is that offside. Konsa played the ball!?
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,182
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17515 on: Today at 04:23:48 pm »
In the ground. Can anyone explain whats just happened? How is a ref called to the monitor to check an offside????
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,134
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17516 on: Today at 04:24:09 pm »
The instrustions from Webb are obvious. Brooks is just doing what he is ordered to do ...
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,031
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17517 on: Today at 04:24:34 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 04:23:48 pm
In the ground. Can anyone explain whats just happened? How is a ref called to the monitor to check an offside????

Because the refs dont know the rules
Logged

Online leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 717
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17518 on: Today at 04:24:43 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 04:23:08 pm
Wait, why was it offside? Diaz's pass was behind, so no offside right?

I thought that myself, I'm genuinely confused
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 433 434 435 436 437 [438]   Go Up
« previous next »
 