Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 905691 times)

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17480 on: Today at 06:13:48 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:51:00 pm
And we've won every time with Pawson this season. Including the Community Shield.

Great but I have been saying for a few years now we have to be so good to take the ref out of the equation.

As soon as we are off the pace a little, the reffing performance are more than a equaliser for the opposition.
Offline Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17481 on: Today at 06:34:12 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:48:24 pm
When is the audio supposed to be released for this? Thought it was on this post match shit but it appears Sky are more interested in having Carragher and Neville massage the bollocks off the 2 corrupt sportswashers

Good job Kavanagh had to behave anyway. That's why the process always has to be fully accountable.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17482 on: Today at 07:22:41 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:21:04 pm
This VAR bit with Webb is actually pretty interesting.
Would have been better if it was more on controversial decisions (or at least 1).
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17483 on: Today at 07:28:13 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 07:44:12 pm
They just said that FIFA don't allow it.

Release the audio of the meeting with FIFA where they say so.
Offline thejbs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17484 on: Today at 08:48:00 am »
Pretty easy to believe that fifa dont want transparency
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17485 on: Today at 08:52:30 am »
Fuck Howard Webb and the rest of his mob in their shitty little boys club

Deserves fuck all credit for his little car salesman pitch on VAR. Cop out of a display to again avoid any accountability for officials and make themselves look good. Fucking show all sides and release the audio after games too. Like politicians, we'll frame things to make us look as good as possible at all times
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17486 on: Today at 10:02:25 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:52:30 am
Fuck Howard Webb and the rest of his mob in their shitty little boys club

Deserves fuck all credit for his little car salesman pitch on VAR. Cop out of a display to again avoid any accountability for officials and make themselves look good. Fucking show all sides and release the audio after games too. Like politicians, we'll frame things to make us look as good as possible at all times

Literally used a few cut and dry examples across the entire season. Why not show clips of audio where they've come out afterwards and the said the decision was wrong?!
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17487 on: Today at 10:39:56 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:02:25 am
Literally used a few cut and dry examples across the entire season. Why not show clips of audio where they've come out afterwards and the said the decision was wrong?!

Exactly mate. Goes to show how gullible some people are though as i've seen the segment and Webb getting praise for this shite PR exercise

Also funny to see Neville and Carra who moan about VAR all of a sudden having no issues and not taking the opportunity to challenge any of them or raise good points for fans.

What a joke! Fuck all is gonna change, same shit different day
Online ScottScott

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17488 on: Today at 10:46:41 am »
Agree with what most are saying here. It's pointless showing the easy decisions and then saying 'look how well it worked here'. That Havertz handball one was piss easy to spot, the ref didn't have the view, the linesman for whatever reason hasn't flagged it so VAR just need one look on the replay and it's an obvious handball and goal disallowed

If they want everyone to be on their side, they should have shown the really controversial ones and then talked through their process and why they made the decisions they did. At least then people might have understood something. The Rodri handball last season should have been shown and talked through in my opinion but I think we all know we'll never hear the audio from that one

From tonight's game other than Pawson being a bit soft on them I thought he was ok. He should have sent Evans off for his barrage of abuse towards him though. If refs want that to stop then they have to start sending players off for it. Evans charged at him and was basically screaming at him for about 60 seconds and he just stood there and let him
Online KillieRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17489 on: Today at 11:01:16 am »
7 fouls for them (mostly soft) before we got one. The two tackles on the one Gakpo run left to play on was just incredible. However, I 100% think it was because the crowd were up for it at the start of the game and their players responded. Pawson buckled to the pressure. When our midfield got on top and we took control the fouls evened up.
Online MJD-L4

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17490 on: Today at 11:48:47 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 10:46:41 am

From tonight's game other than Pawson being a bit soft on them I thought he was ok. He should have sent Evans off for his barrage of abuse towards him though. If refs want that to stop then they have to start sending players off for it. Evans charged at him and was basically screaming at him for about 60 seconds and he just stood there and let him

Yet Klopp does it for a second or two to a 4th official the other week and you've got pundits calling for points deductions and touchline bans. It's ridiculous.

Thought Pawson was shite last night personally. He set the tone early when Maddison clearly fouled Diaz but Pawson let it go. Diaz got up, did exactly the same thing to Maddison & Pawson blew his whistle instantly. Hendo was fuming shouting "its the same" and Ref just shrugged his shoulders.
