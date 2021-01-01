Agree with what most are saying here. It's pointless showing the easy decisions and then saying 'look how well it worked here'. That Havertz handball one was piss easy to spot, the ref didn't have the view, the linesman for whatever reason hasn't flagged it so VAR just need one look on the replay and it's an obvious handball and goal disallowed



If they want everyone to be on their side, they should have shown the really controversial ones and then talked through their process and why they made the decisions they did. At least then people might have understood something. The Rodri handball last season should have been shown and talked through in my opinion but I think we all know we'll never hear the audio from that one



From tonight's game other than Pawson being a bit soft on them I thought he was ok. He should have sent Evans off for his barrage of abuse towards him though. If refs want that to stop then they have to start sending players off for it. Evans charged at him and was basically screaming at him for about 60 seconds and he just stood there and let him