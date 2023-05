Just seen the Bournemouth penalty shout on MOTD - surely that's exactly what VAR should be for? It's very difficult for the referee to see in real time so the decision he makes on the pitch is completely reasonable - but why wouldn't VAR overturn it when on the replay you can see that Thiago Silva doesn't touch the ball?



Yet the pundits have all just agreed that it wasn't 'clear and obvious' and that whatever decision the ref made on the pitch was always going to stand



I keep saying this, but VAR is used arse about face. In Rugby the ref would tell the video ref he didn't get a clear look and to check it, that's the whole point of the system, to be an assistant to the referee to ASSIST him making the correct decision. Fucking pgmol are just c*nts.Didn't see our game but knew what was coming with that Manc c*nt. His beloved Man Utd are struggling to hold onto 4th as us and Brighton chase them, so he does what he can to help. Tierney was at it last week and you can bet that other utd supporting ref Kavanagh is at it too