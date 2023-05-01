« previous next »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on May  1, 2023, 01:57:35 pm
Old handsome bollocks wasn't even booked, went on to  score a hatrick.
I suspect this was treated the same way as Jota?



Dermot Gallagher has an interesting take on this.. Prick
https://twitter.com/Biggies_MaIIs/status/1653161022331527169
Quote from: Woody Boyd on Yesterday at 07:18:04 am
Dermot Gallagher has an interesting take on this.. Prick
https://twitter.com/Biggies_MaIIs/status/1653161022331527169
Almost identical incidents. The only difference being Dermot the referees allegiance swaying his opinion.

Infact, on reflection the Haaland incident is worse as his foot is higher. Jota is too short to get his foot that high!
Unbelievable
Quote from: Woody Boyd on Yesterday at 07:18:04 am
Dermot Gallagher has an interesting take on this.. Prick
https://twitter.com/Biggies_MaIIs/status/1653161022331527169

FWIW I don't think either are red cards. Both Haaland and Jota have their foot high, but if a player is bending his neck down then he knows what he's doing.

I can't remember the game but one of ours got a whack in the face and the ref wave played on and made the gesture of "he's stuck he's head down. What do you expect"
Dermot like all referees change their opinion each week. Depending what mood they are in and who's playing. The consistency is terrible.
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 08:41:46 am
Dermot like all referees change their opinion each week. Depneding what mood they are in and who's playing. The consistency is terrible.

This has always been the case. They dont ref correctly.

The Jon Moss footage when he gives Spurs at penalty at Anfield a few years back is insane. The linesman says he cant be sure so Moss awards a penalty anyway.
They just always back their mates, all there is to it.  Bend over backwards to try and justify the decisions made.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:47:32 am
They just always back their mates, all there is to it.  Bend over backwards to try and justify the decisions made.

Well that's clearly not true from that clip.

On one occasion, he's backing up 'his mate' by saying he was right to not award a red card.

On the Liverpool judgement, he's saying the referee is wrong for not awarding a red card.
I actually thought Sunday was an improvement in terms of the officiating, in that none of the refereeing team assaulted any of our players. Baby steps and all that.
Dermot Gallagher all season

Touching the ball doesn't negate serious foul play and endangering the opponent

Dermot Gallagher yesterday

'Skipp touched the ball'

The man needs binning off. An absolute disgrace
Quote from: Woody Boyd on Yesterday at 07:18:04 am
Dermot Gallagher has an interesting take on this.. Prick
https://twitter.com/Biggies_MaIIs/status/1653161022331527169

That is grimly hilarious. He says it with exactly the same tone of voice too.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:30:32 am
That is grimly hilarious. He says it with exactly the same tone of voice too.

As I say above. He has to be taken off sky

Demented hater
Bravo who put those 2 clips together. Skewers him. No credibility at all.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:08:04 am
Bravo who put those 2 clips together. Skewers him. No credibility at all.

Only if its brought to their attention which the studio presenter and guests never do. They have no shame
Corrupt bunch. I live in the states and it feels like how police departments protect their own. They have no intention of looking inwards to try to fix the problem.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 04:23:43 pm
Corrupt bunch. I live in the states and it feels like how police departments protect their own. They have no intention of looking inwards to try to fix the problem.

Well they are now run by a former South Yorkshire Police officer so...
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 04:23:43 pm
Corrupt bunch. I live in the states and it feels like how police departments protect their own. They have no intention of looking inwards to try to fix the problem.
x2; feels exactly the same to me at the moment (living in LA area, where the police is being one of those prime examples).

I thought that Webb made a few good changes when he took over, one of them being to reinstate the committee that rates and ranks the referees. Our fried Mike Riley got rid of that committee and he was ruling like the Ayatollah. So that shift toward less autocratic control must be acknowledged. We will see at the end of the season what personnel changes might be brought to the group of referees. The transition may take a few years before the changes materialize; we already saw the "old guard" starting to retire.

I'm willing to give Webb the benefit of the doubt at the moment. He has to level the playing field for United at least.
 I personally think they should dock us 20 points.

It makes the point that they are entirely corrupt and certainly would pave the way for us to leave this shithouse league and fuck the Premier League, PGMOL and the FA off.

Football is changed now anyway beyond any recognition with all these Sportswashing bastards and the refs have never been so bent.

Time for the Super League. Would that lead to better, more honest football? I honestly don't know, but it can't be worse than this fucking shite we get every week in this league.
Quote from: Woody Boyd on Yesterday at 07:18:04 am
Dermot Gallagher has an interesting take on this.. Prick
https://twitter.com/Biggies_MaIIs/status/1653161022331527169

It's staggering this guy was a professional referee.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:46:44 am
I personally think they should dock us 20 points.

It makes the point that they are entirely corrupt and certainly would pave the way for us to leave this shithouse league and fuck the Premier League, PGMOL and the FA off.

Football is changed now anyway beyond any recognition with all these Sportswashing bastards and the refs have never been so bent.

Time for the Super League. Would that lead to better, more honest football? I honestly don't know, but it can't be worse than this fucking shite we get every week in this league.

If the super league leads to the end of Sky and i'd be all for it. Those fuckers have destroyed the game over the course of the last 20 odd years turning it into a pantomime instead of the sport i once loved. Wanking themselves silly over Man City a club of manufactured actual proven cheats and then virtue signalling about the "death of football" at the first rumblings of a ESL is enough to make you puke.

Saw a stat on twitter last night

Over the last 4 seasons, a total of 144 games, only ONE point is the cumulative difference between Liverpool and Man City, which is an amazing stat.

Tierney has refereed 26 City Premier League matches in that time, with City having a near 90% win rate.

Tierney has refereed Liverpool 24 times over that period, and they have a 50% win rate.

How can two teams, so evenly matched over 144 games have such a discrepancy in match outcomes when a certain Manchester born referee is in charge of their games!?
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 12:55:16 pm
Saw a stat on twitter last night

Over the last 4 seasons, a total of 144 games, only ONE point is the cumulative difference between Liverpool and Man City, which is an amazing stat.

Tierney has refereed 26 City Premier League matches in that time, with City having a near 90% win rate.

Tierney has refereed Liverpool 24 times over that period, and they have a 50% win rate.

How can two teams, so evenly matched over 144 games have such a discrepancy in match outcomes when a certain Manchester born referee is in charge of their games!?

There is only ONE logical conclusion here:
All the other referees, bar Tierney, have been bought by Liverpool. 
But for this one solo honest pro, dirty Liverpool would have run away with the league, leaving poor, plucky little City empty handed.
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 12:55:16 pm
Saw a stat on twitter last night

Over the last 4 seasons, a total of 144 games, only ONE point is the cumulative difference between Liverpool and Man City, which is an amazing stat.

Tierney has refereed 26 City Premier League matches in that time, with City having a near 90% win rate.

Tierney has refereed Liverpool 24 times over that period, and they have a 50% win rate.

How can two teams, so evenly matched over 144 games have such a discrepancy in match outcomes when a certain Manchester born referee is in charge of their games!?

That's not accurate according to this

He's taken charge of 25 Liverpool games since 2017, 2 of them in the FA Cup.
In the last 4 years he's only taken charge of 19 league games dating back to April 19.
The percentage is about right though with only 10 wins from those 19.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:30:32 am
That is grimly hilarious. He says it with exactly the same tone of voice too.

He has a raging Dublin accent when he's giving his "take" on Irish radio, not sure which one is fake at this stage.

'Paul Tierney decisions against Liverpool' - https://v.redd.it/yiogyxj72nxa1 (2 minute video)

^ also here - https://twitter.com/CF_Compss/status/1653392344199188481 + also this incident too: https://twitter.com/CF_Compss/status/1653456788535009280


'A history of Jurgen Klopp vs. Paul Tierney  8 flashpoints behind the feud': www.thisisanfield.com/2023/05/a-history-of-jurgen-klopp-vs-paul-tierney-8-flashpoints-behind-the-feud
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:18:46 pm
'Paul Tierney decisions against Liverpool' - https://v.redd.it/u7hcyizdioxa1 (2 minute video)

^ also here - https://twitter.com/CF_Compss/status/1653392344199188481 + also this incident too: https://twitter.com/CF_Compss/status/1653456788535009280


'A history of Jurgen Klopp vs. Paul Tierney  8 flashpoints behind the feud': www.thisisanfield.com/2023/05/a-history-of-jurgen-klopp-vs-paul-tierney-8-flashpoints-behind-the-feud

I thought that would make me angry but all it did is make me embarrassed.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:39:14 pm
I thought that would make me angry but all it did is make me embarrassed.

I posted the wrong bloody video - doh!  :-[  I'm nearly as embarrassed as Tierney and the PGMOL should be (seems there's more than a couple of videos doing the rounds)...

https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/136rl53/paul_tierney_decisions_against_liverpool or https://v.redd.it/yiogyxj72nxa1

