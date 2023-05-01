Saw a stat on twitter last night
Over the last 4 seasons, a total of 144 games, only ONE point is the cumulative difference between Liverpool and Man City, which is an amazing stat.
Tierney has refereed 26 City Premier League matches in that time, with City having a near 90% win rate.
Tierney has refereed Liverpool 24 times over that period, and they have a 50% win rate.
How can two teams, so evenly matched over 144 games have such a discrepancy in match outcomes when a certain Manchester born referee is in charge of their games!?