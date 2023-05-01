Corrupt bunch. I live in the states and it feels like how police departments protect their own. They have no intention of looking inwards to try to fix the problem.



x2; feels exactly the same to me at the moment (living in LA area, where the police is being one of those prime examples).I thought that Webb made a few good changes when he took over, one of them being to reinstate the committee that rates and ranks the referees. Our fried Mike Riley got rid of that committee and he was ruling like the Ayatollah. So that shift toward less autocratic control must be acknowledged. We will see at the end of the season what personnel changes might be brought to the group of referees. The transition may take a few years before the changes materialize; we already saw the "old guard" starting to retire.I'm willing to give Webb the benefit of the doubt at the moment. He has to level the playing field for United at least.