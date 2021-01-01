« previous next »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17280 on: Yesterday at 11:16:29 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 10:21:16 pm
No arguments about PGMOL.
Id love to be proved wrong, but my perception is that were too easy to fuck over and because we dont push back, theyre empowered to carry on.

Of course I could be wrong and the club are doing all kinds of things behind the scenes, but it doesnt feel like we are doing anything meaningful.

They're all self employed so we need to fuck them off and start from scratch.

They cannot be trusted.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17281 on: Yesterday at 11:16:49 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 11:04:27 pm
VAR checks every ankle breaker? Diaz begs to differ.

They check it, but its Coote on VAR, so you know why we got fuck all off him.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17282 on: Yesterday at 11:18:05 pm
Once again, ref mics need to go to broadcast.

Until that happens its a shower of corruption.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17283 on: Yesterday at 11:37:13 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:16:29 pm
They're all self employed so we need to fuck them off and start from scratch.

They cannot be trusted.

Is the correct answer. Their incompetence is obvious.

PGMOL needs to be scrapped, a new organisation run by the league, all the member clubs needs to be created and if the gang members want their jobs theyll have to reapply.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17284 on: Yesterday at 11:40:39 pm
Shearer says foul and yellow card for that ankle breaker on Diaz. Fuck off.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17285 on: Yesterday at 11:42:39 pm
It's really hard to not believe official's have an agenda against Salah. I've said it before and i'll say it again but i wouldn't be surprised if a lot of these refs are racist cnuts and don't like him because he's a Muslim. I'm sorry but i just can't see any other reason behind this shit. The shirt pull today right under the linesman nose and a free against him, it's fucking bizarre. If it happened now and again you'd say they are just incompetent but it's week after week match after match.

It's got me thinking about the lack of referee's from different racial backgrounds in general and the reason behind that.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17286 on: Yesterday at 11:49:39 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 11:40:39 pm
Shearer says foul and yellow card for that ankle breaker on Diaz. Fuck off.

Hardly the moral compass of football players.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17287 on: Yesterday at 11:51:55 pm
Statement out from PGMOL saying nothing untoward said to Klopp, easy way to prove it by just releasing the audio.

But they are completely opposed to any transparency- why don't we have all audio released?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17288 on: Today at 12:52:42 am
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 08:38:59 pm
Yep Virgil kept saying handball handball we are abit soft usually but for our players to say it is unusual.

I havent yet seen anything on that incident so I dont know if it was one.
If it blocked the shot out of the Duel would be insanely harsh given. If it was in the duel before that then there a legit case. I would love to see a replay of it
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17289 on: Today at 12:54:45 am
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 11:51:55 pm
Statement out from PGMOL saying nothing untoward said to Klopp, easy way to prove it by just releasing the audio.

But they are completely opposed to any transparency- why don't we have all audio released?
Webb has said he wants more transparency in the past and this year. He not going change the process of stuff with how var/ref work in the middle of the season. He has seemed to do an improved ever so slight at improving accountable(see the var refs no longer working etc). Lets where it continues.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17290 on: Today at 12:56:10 am
Referee files criminal complaint after penalty threats

The referee who admitted to making a mistake in Borussia Dortmund's 1-1 draw at Bochum has filed a criminal complaint due to threats against himself and his family.

German media reported Sascha Stegemann, who refereed the draw which saw Dortmund fall behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race, was even under police protection.

Speaking on German TV on Sunday, Stegemann, who on Saturday admitted his mistake after reviewing the footage of the incident, said he felt lodging the complaint was necessary.

"I have a great understanding for the emotions on Friday night" Stegemann told TV show Doppelpass.

"But my family and I were threatened very specifically. I have seen (these threats) myself and have filed a criminal complaint accordingly."

Stegemann said he was considering "whether it makes sense to take a break".

"A lot of negative things have come my way and I still have to process them."

In Friday's key moment, Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi was brought down in the box by Bochum defender Danilo Soares midway through the second half with the scores locked.

However, Stegemann waived play on and declined to use VAR to review the contact.

On Saturday, the German FA issued a statement saying "the TV pictures prove" the incident was "a foul and a penalty."

Stegemann then did an interview with German tabloid Bild saying he was "really annoyed" and "feels crappy", admitting he realised he made a mistake on watching the footage.

Bild reported that Stegemann was accompanied to the TV studios on Sunday by several police officers, some of whom can be seen in the background.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke issued a statement saying "threats and hostility would not be tolerated", after German media reported Stegemann was under police protection.

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic said after the match the decision was a "key moment" in the draw, which may deny his side a chance to win their first title in 11 years.

Bayern won on Sunday against last-placed Hertha Berlin to reclaim the lead atop the table, as they push for their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17291 on: Today at 01:06:28 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:42:39 pm
It's really hard to not believe official's have an agenda against Salah. I've said it before and i'll say it again but i wouldn't be surprised if a lot of these refs are racist cnuts and don't like him because he's a Muslim. I'm sorry but i just can't see any other reason behind this shit. The shirt pull today right under the linesman nose and a free against him, it's fucking bizarre. If it happened now and again you'd say they are just incompetent but it's week after week match after match.

It's got me thinking about the lack of referee's from different racial backgrounds in general and the reason behind that.

I think officials are just heavily swayed by public opinion, they care more about being perceived as doing a good job by pundits and such than they do about actually doing a good job.

Salah developed a reputation as a cheat with pundits a long time ago and has never shaken it, despite it not being remotely true, so referees give him nothing and pundits/commentators never bring it up, so he continues to get nothing.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17292 on: Today at 01:20:22 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:06:28 am
I think officials are just heavily swayed by public opinion, they care more about being perceived as doing a good job by pundits and such than they do about actually doing a good job.

Salah developed a reputation as a cheat with pundits a long time ago and has never shaken it, despite it not being remotely true, so referees give him nothing and pundits/commentators never bring it up, so he continues to get nothing.

Yeah, that's kind of the way I see it. Mo has been labeled as a cheater ages ago by the media and the narrative has never changed and refs still seem to follow that line of thinking as it has never been corrected and refs are getting away with giving Mo the minimal amount of fouls (i.e. only the most obvious ones and sometimes not even those) and it doesn't get mentioned in the media. It's kind of funny, when I'm watching on German Sky and former goalkeeper Rene Adler is full of praise for Mo and how he tries to stay on his feet even when defeneders are all over him. In one of our recent matches the other commentator (who's a massive idiot) asked Adler, whether Salah should go down easier to get fouls against him, but Adler was having none of it and reiterated what a great player Mo is. Sadly, the narrative in England seems to be a different one so Mo will not get treated fairly.

As the Dortmund penalty situation was mentioned, a former German ref mentioned that Adeyemi trying to get penalties with dives in recent games will influence refs and they will be more careful when deciding whether to give him a penalty. So, if a former German ref is saying something like that, I can easily see the whole media narrative about cheating Mo Salah influencing English refs as well. It kind of feels like the opposition from what happened to C.Ronaldo towards the end of his first run for Manchester United. He was diving constantly at the start of his career there and he kept getting decisions. However, at one point it seems like somehow the refs realised that he was conning them all the time and they gave him very little often not even giving him freekicks for actual fouls against him.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17293 on: Today at 01:33:30 am
Tierney again.

We need to refuse to play a game next time he's picked and take it to court.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17294 on: Today at 07:57:55 am
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 11:51:55 pm
Statement out from PGMOL saying nothing untoward said to Klopp, easy way to prove it by just releasing the audio.

But they are completely opposed to any transparency- why don't we have all audio released?

So essentially they've just said Klopp is lying. I wonder if he'll say himself what it was.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17295 on: Today at 08:12:03 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:33:30 am
Tierney again.

We need to refuse to play a game next time he's picked and take it to court.

 :o
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17296 on: Today at 08:12:15 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:57:55 am
So essentially they've just said Klopp is lying. I wonder if he'll say himself what it was.

Remember this is Webb in charge now. A linesman can elbow a player in the face and be judged to have behaved correctly, with the player concerned being booked for his pain.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17297 on: Today at 08:43:19 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:57:55 am
So essentially they've just said Klopp is lying. I wonder if he'll say himself what it was.

The acid test is whether the FA do a fine or a ban. If they dont then hes clearly said something bad.

But then a linesman literally elbowed someone in the face. Its fundamentally broken.

I dont see how Tierney, the lifelong Manc, can ever ref us again. Its beyond tenable now.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17298 on: Today at 08:56:42 am
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 11:51:55 pm
Statement out from PGMOL saying nothing untoward said to Klopp, easy way to prove it by just releasing the audio.

But they are completely opposed to any transparency- why don't we have all audio released?

South Yorkshire copper in straight out fucking lying shocker, who'da thought it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17299 on: Today at 09:04:28 am
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 11:51:55 pm
Statement out from PGMOL saying nothing untoward said to Klopp, easy way to prove it by just releasing the audio.

But they are completely opposed to any transparency- why don't we have all audio released?

Amazing the way they've come out with that already hours after it happened, case closed what. Where's the investigation that drags on for days or weeks if one of our players is accused of saying something to another player/official.

Tierney is an absolute cnut and the club needs to make more noise about this as we've taken this rubbish for far too long now.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17300 on: Today at 09:21:45 am
Cant stand Tierney. Theres an inevitably that when hes involved in one of our matches something controversial will happen, and usually against us. He always was a useless official but since he decided to shave his head it seems to have emboldened him to go full metal twat.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17301 on: Today at 09:37:38 am
Release the audio is dimpliest solution.

They wont as it will prove their incompetence. Remember Jon Moss guessing about that Spurs pen at Anfield.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17302 on: Today at 09:38:02 am
25% of the games Tierney has refereed this season have been ours. Theyre trolling us.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17303 on: Today at 09:41:18 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:38:02 am
25% of the games Tierney has refereed this season have been ours. Theyre trolling us.

The issue we will have now is the footage of Klopp basically calling him out in a previous match will just make him even worse.

They dont ref fairly and arent paid as high as others a we will get clowns.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17304 on: Today at 09:56:57 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:04:28 am
Amazing the way they've come out with that already hours after it happened, case closed what. Where's the investigation that drags on for days or weeks if one of our players is accused of saying something to another player/official.

Don't think that's a surprise. They have the audio, listened to it and found nothing wrong with it. It took them less than a week to rule that the lino did nothing wrong and there were pretty clear an obvious pictures about the incident, that suggested there might be more to it than being a mere "accident". Yet, the ref says "Nah, I didn't do nothing and apologised" and everything is fine. If that's a player there'd be five hearings with five body language experts to prove that it was a deliberate elbow.

I'm fully behind Klopp for stating with what is bloody obvious for everyone who has two functioning eyes. The problem is, it won't change anything. I expect the next step will be that the media start criticising Klopp or the club for bullying a ref and how it's a disgrace.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17305 on: Today at 10:03:07 am
We should dare them to release the audio.

They are banking on noone following up.

Just keep asking for the audio.
Where's the audio?


...




Hey....
I just wanted to check: That audio ready to download yet?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17306 on: Today at 10:06:47 am
This is on the Premier League website

There is a robust system for measuring Select Group performance over the season. Each Premier League match is evaluated by a former senior referee who scrutinises every decision using the match footage and event data to measure the officials technical performance. Former players and managers (Match Delegates) assess the accuracy and consistency of decision-making and their management of the match.


:lmao :lmao

   
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17307 on: Today at 10:29:56 am
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 11:40:39 pm
Shearer says foul and yellow card for that ankle breaker on Diaz. Fuck off.
I've seen yellows given for fouls like that, so it could be called a yellow, but it's a pretty dark yellow, if that's the right way to describe it.
The thing is that Tierney clearly didn't see the foul at all. He didn't even give a free kick. VAR can only intervene if they think it's a red, but when it's a foul on the borderline between yellow and red and the ref has obviously missed it, surely VAR should send the ref to the screen to decide himself.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17308 on: Today at 10:40:44 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:42:39 pm
It's really hard to not believe official's have an agenda against Salah. I've said it before and i'll say it again but i wouldn't be surprised if a lot of these refs are racist cnuts and don't like him because he's a Muslim. I'm sorry but i just can't see any other reason behind this shit. The shirt pull today right under the linesman nose and a free against him, it's fucking bizarre. If it happened now and again you'd say they are just incompetent but it's week after week match after match.

It's got me thinking about the lack of referee's from different racial backgrounds in general and the reason behind that.

One reason is because he plays for Liverpool. If he was playing for one of Manchester clubs it will be different. Also if he was English it will be different.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17309 on: Today at 10:44:17 am
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 10:29:56 am
I've seen yellows given for fouls like that, so it could be called a yellow, but it's a pretty dark yellow, if that's the right way to describe it.
The thing is that Tierney clearly didn't see the foul at all. He didn't even give a free kick. VAR can only intervene if they think it's a red, but when it's a foul on the borderline between yellow and red and the ref has obviously missed it, surely VAR should send the ref to the screen to decide himself.
They tightened the interpretation of that a couple of years back

Remember back in January when there was public outrage that Fabinho wasnt sent off for this?

https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1619724296217042946?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

Yet now we dont even get a foul
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17310 on: Today at 10:44:39 am
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 10:29:56 am
I've seen yellows given for fouls like that, so it could be called a yellow, but it's a pretty dark yellow, if that's the right way to describe it.
The thing is that Tierney clearly didn't see the foul at all. He didn't even give a free kick. VAR can only intervene if they think it's a red, but when it's a foul on the borderline between yellow and red and the ref has obviously missed it, surely VAR should send the ref to the screen to decide himself.

This is part of the issue though. Having seen something from them doesn't make it right at all. We've seen a season ender not be a red so should they be in contention to be called yellows too? NO, there shouldn't be any 'could', they should just get the decisions right. Years on years of 'they dont have the benefit of replays like we do'... they get that same benefit and still fuck games up continuously. Everyone needs to just call it what it is, fuck ups aren't a standard for future officiating, they are a lesson in what not to do.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17311 on: Today at 01:57:35 pm
Old handsome bollocks wasn't even booked, went on to  score a hatrick.
I suspect this was treated the same way as Jota?

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17312 on: Today at 02:33:58 pm
The worst part of the Diaz incident, and the proof beyond all contestation that Tierney is a biased shit, is the tug/shirt pull that proceeded the lunge by skipp that Tierney didnt give as a foul, backed up by a very similar pull minutes earlier not given. Yet, when kane was touched-we'll say the same but looked a lot less=foul straight away and that was in the middle of the pitch.
the constant fouls on Salah with nothing given culminating in the shirt pull and foul against Mo ( funnily enough in almost the exact same spot the silva foul on Mo occured, oh, and again not given) can only lead to the surmisation that officials in this country are either:
1) shit and should resign/be sacked
2) are biased against Liverpool in general
3) are racist- muslim pulled and fouled=nothing. white English player goes over with hardly any contact=foul and usually yellow card.
