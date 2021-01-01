I think officials are just heavily swayed by public opinion, they care more about being perceived as doing a good job by pundits and such than they do about actually doing a good job.



Salah developed a reputation as a cheat with pundits a long time ago and has never shaken it, despite it not being remotely true, so referees give him nothing and pundits/commentators never bring it up, so he continues to get nothing.



Yeah, that's kind of the way I see it. Mo has been labeled as a cheater ages ago by the media and the narrative has never changed and refs still seem to follow that line of thinking as it has never been corrected and refs are getting away with giving Mo the minimal amount of fouls (i.e. only the most obvious ones and sometimes not even those) and it doesn't get mentioned in the media. It's kind of funny, when I'm watching on German Sky and former goalkeeper Rene Adler is full of praise for Mo and how he tries to stay on his feet even when defeneders are all over him. In one of our recent matches the other commentator (who's a massive idiot) asked Adler, whether Salah should go down easier to get fouls against him, but Adler was having none of it and reiterated what a great player Mo is. Sadly, the narrative in England seems to be a different one so Mo will not get treated fairly.As the Dortmund penalty situation was mentioned, a former German ref mentioned that Adeyemi trying to get penalties with dives in recent games will influence refs and they will be more careful when deciding whether to give him a penalty. So, if a former German ref is saying something like that, I can easily see the whole media narrative about cheating Mo Salah influencing English refs as well. It kind of feels like the opposition from what happened to C.Ronaldo towards the end of his first run for Manchester United. He was diving constantly at the start of his career there and he kept getting decisions. However, at one point it seems like somehow the refs realised that he was conning them all the time and they gave him very little often not even giving him freekicks for actual fouls against him.