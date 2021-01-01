« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17280 on: Yesterday at 11:16:29 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 10:21:16 pm
No arguments about PGMOL.
Id love to be proved wrong, but my perception is that were too easy to fuck over and because we dont push back, theyre empowered to carry on.

Of course I could be wrong and the club are doing all kinds of things behind the scenes, but it doesnt feel like we are doing anything meaningful.

They're all self employed so we need to fuck them off and start from scratch.

They cannot be trusted.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17281 on: Yesterday at 11:16:49 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 11:04:27 pm
VAR checks every ankle breaker? Diaz begs to differ.

They check it, but its Coote on VAR, so you know why we got fuck all off him.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17282 on: Yesterday at 11:18:05 pm
Once again, ref mics need to go to broadcast.

Until that happens its a shower of corruption.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17283 on: Yesterday at 11:37:13 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:16:29 pm
They're all self employed so we need to fuck them off and start from scratch.

They cannot be trusted.

Is the correct answer. Their incompetence is obvious.

PGMOL needs to be scrapped, a new organisation run by the league, all the member clubs needs to be created and if the gang members want their jobs theyll have to reapply.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17284 on: Yesterday at 11:40:39 pm
Shearer says foul and yellow card for that ankle breaker on Diaz. Fuck off.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17285 on: Yesterday at 11:42:39 pm
It's really hard to not believe official's have an agenda against Salah. I've said it before and i'll say it again but i wouldn't be surprised if a lot of these refs are racist cnuts and don't like him because he's a Muslim. I'm sorry but i just can't see any other reason behind this shit. The shirt pull today right under the linesman nose and a free against him, it's fucking bizarre. If it happened now and again you'd say they are just incompetent but it's week after week match after match.

It's got me thinking about the lack of referee's from different racial backgrounds in general and the reason behind that.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17286 on: Yesterday at 11:49:39 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 11:40:39 pm
Shearer says foul and yellow card for that ankle breaker on Diaz. Fuck off.

Hardly the moral compass of football players.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17287 on: Yesterday at 11:51:55 pm
Statement out from PGMOL saying nothing untoward said to Klopp, easy way to prove it by just releasing the audio.

But they are completely opposed to any transparency- why don't we have all audio released?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17288 on: Today at 12:52:42 am
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 08:38:59 pm
Yep Virgil kept saying handball handball we are abit soft usually but for our players to say it is unusual.

I havent yet seen anything on that incident so I dont know if it was one.
If it blocked the shot out of the Duel would be insanely harsh given. If it was in the duel before that then there a legit case. I would love to see a replay of it
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17289 on: Today at 12:54:45 am
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 11:51:55 pm
Statement out from PGMOL saying nothing untoward said to Klopp, easy way to prove it by just releasing the audio.

But they are completely opposed to any transparency- why don't we have all audio released?
Webb has said he wants more transparency in the past and this year. He not going change the process of stuff with how var/ref work in the middle of the season. He has seemed to do an improved ever so slight at improving accountable(see the var refs no longer working etc). Lets where it continues.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #17290 on: Today at 12:56:10 am
Referee files criminal complaint after penalty threats

The referee who admitted to making a mistake in Borussia Dortmund's 1-1 draw at Bochum has filed a criminal complaint due to threats against himself and his family.

German media reported Sascha Stegemann, who refereed the draw which saw Dortmund fall behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race, was even under police protection.

Speaking on German TV on Sunday, Stegemann, who on Saturday admitted his mistake after reviewing the footage of the incident, said he felt lodging the complaint was necessary.

"I have a great understanding for the emotions on Friday night" Stegemann told TV show Doppelpass.

"But my family and I were threatened very specifically. I have seen (these threats) myself and have filed a criminal complaint accordingly."

Stegemann said he was considering "whether it makes sense to take a break".

"A lot of negative things have come my way and I still have to process them."

In Friday's key moment, Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi was brought down in the box by Bochum defender Danilo Soares midway through the second half with the scores locked.

However, Stegemann waived play on and declined to use VAR to review the contact.

On Saturday, the German FA issued a statement saying "the TV pictures prove" the incident was "a foul and a penalty."

Stegemann then did an interview with German tabloid Bild saying he was "really annoyed" and "feels crappy", admitting he realised he made a mistake on watching the footage.

Bild reported that Stegemann was accompanied to the TV studios on Sunday by several police officers, some of whom can be seen in the background.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke issued a statement saying "threats and hostility would not be tolerated", after German media reported Stegemann was under police protection.

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic said after the match the decision was a "key moment" in the draw, which may deny his side a chance to win their first title in 11 years.

Bayern won on Sunday against last-placed Hertha Berlin to reclaim the lead atop the table, as they push for their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title.
