« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 427 428 429 430 431 [432]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 893651 times)

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,853
  • Bam!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17240 on: April 27, 2023, 12:14:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 27, 2023, 11:13:49 am
How is Stones not offside here?



The Arsenal players leg behind Stones isnt visible. That and the angle make it look miles off, but presume the frame they took his toe was playing him on or something?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17241 on: April 27, 2023, 12:29:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 27, 2023, 11:13:49 am
How is Stones not offside here?

...
VAR footage can be seen here:
https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1651313361651486721

Ben White is not holding the line and, to make it worse, he has his leg outstretched and his foot pointing directly towards his own goal.  He's managed to add a good half metre of onside space for Stones.

An occasion when VAR got a decision right that, realistically, no assistant referee would be expected to spot.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,440
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17242 on: April 27, 2023, 12:55:22 pm »
This doesn't make sense in my brain.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,027
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17243 on: April 27, 2023, 12:59:37 pm »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17244 on: April 27, 2023, 01:01:02 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on April 27, 2023, 12:55:22 pm
This doesn't make sense in my brain.
It's one where the double line they used to draw would certainly be helpful.  I can't remember the reason they stopped drawing the red line for the attacking player - I guess to reduce scrutiny.

My interpretation is that the green line drawn from White's toe passes through Stones somewhere on his lower arm and so not offside.  I won't even attempt to mock it up using Paint  :o
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,229
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17245 on: April 27, 2023, 01:05:25 pm »
Looks onside from that angle.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,638
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17246 on: April 27, 2023, 01:09:03 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on April 27, 2023, 12:55:22 pm
This doesn't make sense in my brain.

I wish they showed where the ball was when they posted that image.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,236
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17247 on: April 27, 2023, 01:10:15 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on April 27, 2023, 01:09:03 pm
I wish they showed where the ball was when they posted that image.

17 secs in is the side view, to me they taken the still AFTER the ball has been kicked (credit to oojason for the link)

Manchester City [2] - 0 Arsenal; John Stones on 45+1' - https://dubz.co/c/a806d7
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,027
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17248 on: April 27, 2023, 01:10:19 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on April 27, 2023, 01:09:03 pm
I wish they showed where the ball was when they posted that image.
on the spot in the centre circle
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,236
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17249 on: April 27, 2023, 01:10:46 pm »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,027
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17250 on: April 27, 2023, 01:12:22 pm »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17251 on: April 28, 2023, 06:19:01 am »
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17252 on: Today at 05:04:43 pm »
Utter shit. One of the most blatant red cards you'll ever see
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,016
  • Dutch Class
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17253 on: Today at 05:08:27 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:04:43 pm
Utter shit. One of the most blatant red cards you'll ever see

Yep. Outrageous that he's still on the pitch. An ankle breaker
Logged

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,612
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17254 on: Today at 05:31:14 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:04:43 pm
Utter shit. One of the most blatant red cards you'll ever see

Can always forgive the ref on the pitch for missing something but what the hell was that prick Coote looking at in the VAR booth?  :no
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17255 on: Today at 06:10:00 pm »
We are weak. I wish we had anyone with balls at the top, only Klopp trying to protect us. How tf Tierney is allowed to referee this game after what Kane did to Robertson. Now it happens again an no doubt he will be allowed to referee our games still. If you don't have balls at least use the media and pressure the PGMOL,  we are a big club with big exposure. Brighton a club with smaller reach made the PGMOL life miserable after what happened at their game vs Spurs. Soft weak people at the top, Susie Essman got bigger balls than them.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:11:57 pm by Egyptian36 »
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,333
  • Truthiness
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17256 on: Today at 06:41:00 pm »
Hope Paul Tierney gets run over by a train on the way home, the massive fucking c*nt.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,403
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17257 on: Today at 06:47:03 pm »
That free when salah got manhandled. I mean seriously. Son was probably onside but when do marginal offsides ever get looked at so quickly? Then there's the clear red card.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,211
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17258 on: Today at 07:07:32 pm »
Spurs moaning about Jota being on the pitch when they should have had a player sent off
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 657
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17259 on: Today at 07:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:07:32 pm
Spurs moaning about Jota being on the pitch when they should have had a player sent off

So are the pundits, after I gave Souey a bit of praise, he goes and say's Jota should have been sent off.  It was a bit like Mane's challenge on Ederson, where he shouldn't have been sent off!
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17260 on: Today at 07:52:26 pm »
If we make enough of the situation at the end of the game can we stop PGMOL appointing Tierney to ref our games for a while?
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,947
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17261 on: Today at 08:02:22 pm »
.
Video of Skipp challenge on Luis Diaz' shin on 34mins (no freekick given, no card, no VAR - referee is Paul Tierney. Neville on Sky comms infers it was Diaz' fault):-

https://twitter.com/IonicRad/status/1652728801200054278 & https://twitter.com/ahmrfdn/status/1652730734384394240 & https://twitter.com/L1V3RPO0LFC/status/1652723057193021442


the ball is not even in frame...








Klopp on referee Paul Tierney; post-match....

"How they can give a foul on Mohamed Salah [before Spurs' third goal]. We have our history with [Paul] Tierney, I really dont know what he has against us, he has said there is no problems but that cannot be true."

"How he looks at me, I dont understand it. In England nobody has to clarify these situations, its really tricky and hard to understand. My celebration was unnecessary, which is fair but what he said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not ok."

^ www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-tottenham-jurgen-klopp-injury-29853738


"I really don't know what this man has with us?"  - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1652752023266238467 (2 minute video)

« Last Edit: Today at 08:18:42 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,433
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17262 on: Today at 08:19:47 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 08:02:22 pm
.
Video of Skipp challenge on Luis Diaz' shin on 34mins (no freekick given, no card, no VAR - referee is Paul Tierney. Neville on Sky comms infers it was Diaz' fault):-

https://twitter.com/IonicRad/status/1652728801200054278 & https://twitter.com/ahmrfdn/status/1652730734384394240 & https://twitter.com/L1V3RPO0LFC/status/1652723057193021442


the ball is not even in frame...








Klopp on referee Paul Tierney; post-match....

"How they can give a foul on Mohamed Salah [before Spurs' third goal]. We have our history with [Paul] Tierney, I really dont know what he has against us, he has said there is no problems but that cannot be true."

"How he looks at me, I dont understand it. In England nobody has to clarify these situations, its really tricky and hard to understand. My celebration was unnecessary, which is fair but what he said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not ok."


^ www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-tottenham-jurgen-klopp-injury-29853738



This is a pretty serious comment that will be brushed off.

Klopp has admitted fault but Tierney clearly has an issue with him. This stuff needs to stop as its not a fair playing field.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,072
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17263 on: Today at 08:24:47 pm »
Will we ever find out what Tierney said to Klopp??
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 427 428 429 430 431 [432]   Go Up
« previous next »
 