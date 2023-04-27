We are weak. I wish we had anyone with balls at the top, only Klopp trying to protect us. How tf Tierney is allowed to referee this game after what Kane did to Robertson. Now it happens again an no doubt he will be allowed to referee our games still. If you don't have balls at least use the media and pressure the PGMOL, we are a big club with big exposure. Brighton a club with smaller reach made the PGMOL life miserable after what happened at their game vs Spurs. Soft weak people at the top, Susie Essman got bigger balls than them.