And similar from the Beeb:



What do the latest VAR statistics say?



12 errors have been identified since the World Cup in the 150 games played - not including the last match week of fixtures - and down from 18 in the first 16 match weeks.



Four of these were incorrect VAR interventions, seven were missed interventions and one related to a referee being told to check his decision on the pitchside monitor, then sticking with it when it should have been changed.



It means incorrect interventions have reduced to one every 37.5 games, as opposed to six in the 16 rounds before the World Cup, when the rate was one in every 24.3 games.



For missed interventions, the rate has gone from one in every 12.2 games to one every 21.4 games.









Nothing to see here, move along.