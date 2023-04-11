« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 886054 times)

Online stoa

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17120 on: April 11, 2023, 06:06:07 pm »
I love how he calls him Con. Very professional. Also very fitting looking at what refs keep doing to us...
Offline 4pool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17121 on: April 11, 2023, 06:14:46 pm »
Whatever happens..

When Hatzidakis is back working a match, you know.... you just know... supporters of every club will be on his back about his calls. Along with taunting him to elbow some body.


He shouldn't ever be given a Liverpool match again.
Offline thejbs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17122 on: April 11, 2023, 06:54:14 pm »
Love how he brings up Cantona getting to play in the FA Cup final but neglecting to mention his nine-month ban and initial 2 week prison sentence (later reduced on appeal).
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17123 on: April 11, 2023, 06:55:18 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on April 11, 2023, 06:54:14 pm
Love how he brings up Cantona getting to play in the FA Cup final but neglecting to mention his nine-month ban and initial 2 week prison sentence (later reduced on appeal).


Because reasons.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17124 on: April 11, 2023, 07:31:46 pm »
Quote from: stoa on April 11, 2023, 06:06:07 pm
I love how he calls him Con. Very professional. Also very fitting looking at what refs keep doing to us...
Came here to say that. Clearly all just looking after each others backs. They lose credibility when theyre so desperately defending him, but throwing all sorts of sob stories out when Klopp had a go at some other official for not giving a blatant foul.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17125 on: April 11, 2023, 08:05:37 pm »
PGMOL are a bent organisation refereeing a corrupt league.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17126 on: April 11, 2023, 08:11:14 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on April 11, 2023, 08:05:37 pm
PGMOL are a bent organisation refereeing a corrupt league.


They're the corruption that need cutting out.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17127 on: April 11, 2023, 08:13:38 pm »
Quote from: stoa on April 11, 2023, 06:06:07 pm
I love how he calls him Con. Very professional. Also very fitting looking at what refs keep doing to us...

Saw their Twitter today for the first time ever - its genuinely a banter page.

Pathetic that this guy and his organisation are given such a platform.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17128 on: April 11, 2023, 08:21:06 pm »
A linesman elbowed a football player in the chin and the player is being blamed in the media already.

That Irish tit was at it before we'd even come out for the second half.

I'm not advocating for the lad to loose his job. But he shouldn't run the line in another Liverpool game (probably even the top flight) again
Offline Judge Red

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17129 on: April 11, 2023, 08:24:20 pm »
Might just be me but if there is anything to do with our club, theres always this mud slinging at us
to cloud a situation. I genuinely never see this with any other club.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17130 on: April 11, 2023, 08:26:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 11, 2023, 05:29:11 pm
The c*nts are going down a dangerous path with their defence of the lineo. Some of the shite this Cassidy fella is spouting is ridiculous. They go easy on him and then they can't go hard on a player who elbows and official.

The assistant referee involved in an incident with Liverpool's Andy Robertson has been punished "enough", says the head of a referees' charity.

Constantine Hatzidakis has been stood down while an investigation into the incident on Sunday, in which he seemed to elbow Robertson, is completed.

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett said Hatzidakis' career "could be in jeopardy" if found guilty.

"It has been blown a little bit out of proportion," said Martin Cassidy.

Cassidy, the chief executive officer of Ref Support UK, told BBC Sport: "We should never advocate violence or match officials hitting anyone but it genuinely looks like Andy Robertson grabs him and Con pushes him to get off.

"They haven't suspended Andy Robertson. It is a little bit of an overreaction."

Hatzidakis made contact with Robertson's chin after the Scotland international approached him at the end of the first half in Sunday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Arsenal.

Former Blackburn striker Chris Sutton said the assistant referee "has to be banned".

"There is a line," he told 5 Live's Monday Night Club programme. "The assistant crossed it in that moment and will probably serve a suspension."

The Robertson incident follows the eight-game ban given to Fulham striker Alexsandar Mitrovic, who pushed a referee during a match against Manchester United.

New York Times football writer Rory Smith said the suggestion Hatzidakis should lose his job is "excessive".

"If his career is over that has a different meaning to someone who does not earn what Mitrovic earns," Smith said.

Cassidy added: "Eric Cantona jumped into the crowd and kicked somebody and still came back and scored in an FA Cup final.

"Why should we treat match officials any different? Yes, we are the guardians of standards and they look on us more strictly but that isn't a free for all.

"No, his career is not over. He will learn from it.

"What has happened to Con already, the fact he looks like he has been proven guilty and taken off games, I think that is enough."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65237601

The header to this story on the BBC Sport Facebook page: "Is Andy Robertson at fault?"

You can imagine the comments section. :butt
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17131 on: April 11, 2023, 08:29:07 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April 11, 2023, 08:26:53 pm
The header to this story on the BBC Sport Facebook page: "Is Andy Robertson at fault?"

You can imagine the comments section. :butt
Its so easy to drive a narrative when youve got control of the printing presses or equivalent.
Offline Elzar

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17132 on: April 11, 2023, 10:05:33 pm »
After looking at it a few times, I think its reasonable to think it was an accident, and that he was moving his arm sharply away to avoid what he thought might have been coming and ended up smashing Robertson in the jaw.

However what that means and what happens next says everything. If that was player on player it would be clear violent conduct. It wouldnt be treated as an accident that was brought on by an aggressive opposing player, it would be treated as an act of aggression/violence.

Even so, if you look at it as much of the media seem to want to where he was completely innocent and Robertson was being aggressive, then why no reaction? He elbows him, and doesnt even stop, just continue on to his referee mate who has the cards. If I was shaking someone off me and ended up smashing their jaw, I would be immediately apologetic if I never meant to be physical. Why has he not stopped to talk to Robertson after that? Why hasnt he told Tierney what has happened and let him book him?
Offline Chakan

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17133 on: April 11, 2023, 10:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on April 11, 2023, 10:05:33 pm
After looking at it a few times, I think its reasonable to think it was an accident, and that he was moving his arm sharply away to avoid what he thought might have been coming and ended up smashing Robertson in the jaw.

However what that means and what happens next says everything. If that was player on player it would be clear violent conduct. It wouldnt be treated as an accident that was brought on by an aggressive opposing player, it would be treated as an act of aggression/violence.

Even so, if you look at it as much of the media seem to want to where he was completely innocent and Robertson was being aggressive, then why no reaction? He elbows him, and doesnt even stop, just continue on to his referee mate who has the cards. If I was shaking someone off me and ended up smashing their jaw, I would be immediately apologetic if I never meant to be physical. Why has he not stopped to talk to Robertson after that? Why hasnt he told Tierney what has happened and let him book him?

I honestly don't know how anyone can come to that conclusion. It's baffling to see someone thrust their elbow into someones face like that and then go "it might have been been an accident"

The rest of your post negates it being an accident as you say.
Offline Elzar

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17134 on: April 11, 2023, 10:42:17 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on April 11, 2023, 10:24:57 pm
I honestly don't know how anyone can come to that conclusion. It's baffling to see someone thrust their elbow into someones face like that and then go "it might have been been an accident"

The rest of your post negates it being an accident as you say.

Well kind of my point yes, apologies if unclear. If you look at it as a solo incident, just the action, with blurred footage it's hard to tell if Robertson as put a hand on him first and he's reacted funny.

Taken as a whole incident, he was out of order and the reaction should be punished regardless.
Offline wenlock

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17135 on: April 11, 2023, 11:16:10 pm »
I saw an overhead picture that looked like there was no contact by Robbo. Even on the more used images I fail to see how Robbo's attempt to gain the lino's attention warranted a response like that. That is not just shrugging someone off either, you would be pulling in the opposite direction and not thrusting your elbow that way.

Silliest argument I have ever heard is that he was shrugging him off. He knew he made contact and made no attempt to stop and make sure the player was ok. People get 'touched' every day of their lives and never lash out like that for just a touch to get your attention.
Offline Craig S

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17136 on: April 12, 2023, 10:54:27 am »
Quote from: Elzar on April 11, 2023, 10:05:33 pm
After looking at it a few times, I think its reasonable to think it was an accident, and that he was moving his arm sharply away to avoid what he thought might have been coming and ended up smashing Robertson in the jaw.

However what that means and what happens next says everything. If that was player on player it would be clear violent conduct. It wouldnt be treated as an accident that was brought on by an aggressive opposing player, it would be treated as an act of aggression/violence.

Even so, if you look at it as much of the media seem to want to where he was completely innocent and Robertson was being aggressive, then why no reaction? He elbows him, and doesnt even stop, just continue on to his referee mate who has the cards. If I was shaking someone off me and ended up smashing their jaw, I would be immediately apologetic if I never meant to be physical. Why has he not stopped to talk to Robertson after that? Why hasnt he told Tierney what has happened and let him book him?

His elbow is above his shoulder at the highest point. You do not get your arm into that position by accident
Online tubby

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17137 on: April 12, 2023, 10:56:46 am »
Quote from: Craig S on April 12, 2023, 10:54:27 am
His elbow is above his shoulder at the highest point. You do not get your arm into that position by accident

I beg to differ.

Offline Dalglish to Rush

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17138 on: April 12, 2023, 07:58:02 pm »
Quote from: tubby on April 12, 2023, 10:56:46 am
I beg to differ.



This'll be the next excuse rolled out by some mouthy ex-ref  ::)
Offline Elzar

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17139 on: April 12, 2023, 08:00:03 pm »
Quote from: Dalglish to Rush on April 12, 2023, 07:58:02 pm
This'll be the next excuse rolled out by some mouthy ex-ref  ::)

Hes always been quite loud and exaggerated with his arm movements has Con, he was got kicked out the referees annual swimming baths meet for splashing too much
Online cdav

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17140 on: Yesterday at 09:18:50 pm »
Can I shock you all?

Constantine Hatzidakis: No further action against assistant referee for Andy Robertson incident

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65269502

Also from the Guardian:

"Liverpool are also said to have been impressed with how the assistant referee handled it and PGMOLs chief refereeing officer Howard Webbs leadership on the matter."

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/apr/13/assistant-referee-hatzidakis-cleared-elbow-incident-liverpool

We are so fucking soft its untrue- that lino after elbowing one of our players ignored 2 blatant pens on Mo- should have told them to get fucked
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:23:49 pm by cdav »
Offline Aldo1988

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17141 on: Yesterday at 09:26:56 pm »
Maybe they said that they'd actually start giving us some decisions?
Online cdav

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17142 on: Yesterday at 09:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 09:26:56 pm
Maybe they said that they'd actually start giving us some decisions?

And maybe they offered us some magic beans to go along with it too?
Online rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17143 on: Yesterday at 10:10:36 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 09:18:50 pm
Can I shock you all?

Constantine Hatzidakis: No further action against assistant referee for Andy Robertson incident

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65269502

Also from the Guardian:

"Liverpool are also said to have been impressed with how the assistant referee handled it and PGMOLs chief refereeing officer Howard Webbs leadership on the matter."

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/apr/13/assistant-referee-hatzidakis-cleared-elbow-incident-liverpool

We are so fucking soft its untrue- that lino after elbowing one of our players ignored 2 blatant pens on Mo- should have told them to get fucked

OK to elbow officials now then?
Offline Zlen

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17144 on: Yesterday at 10:25:23 pm »
We deserve to be slaughtered by these corrupt pricks. Absolutely deserve it. One penalty all season, punch our player - applaude the PGMOL. Jesus fucking wept.
Offline a little break

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17145 on: Yesterday at 10:26:59 pm »
Soft as baby shit we are. Pathetic. As pathetic as PGMOL.
Offline Judge Red

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17146 on: Yesterday at 10:43:37 pm »
What a disgrace. Surprised? Am i fuck.
Offline RedKenWah

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17147 on: Yesterday at 11:10:47 pm »
What a surprise  ::)
Offline harleydanger

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17148 on: Today at 12:42:10 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on April 11, 2023, 08:13:38 pm
Saw their Twitter today for the first time ever - its genuinely a banter page.

Pathetic that this guy and his organisation are given such a platform.

It's ridiculous. The main problem is they want to be part of the show, they should be faceless and not even mentioned. Instead they're profiling fucking referees on twitter.

They've got a podcast ffs



Online stoa

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17149 on: Today at 08:07:17 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:10:36 pm
OK to elbow officials now then?

That's how I read this. You just need to say afterwards you didn't want to make contact and that you're sorry. Absolutely fucking ridiculous by everyone involved including our club, but the worst part is that people can watch the various videos and say there's nothing wrong with what happened. What happened in recent weeks with Fernandes getting away with pushing a lino and the Fulham guy getting an eight match ban. Makes it look even worse. There's no consistency and they just make it up as they go along...
Online rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17150 on: Today at 08:12:39 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:25:23 pm
We deserve to be slaughtered by these corrupt pricks. Absolutely deserve it. One penalty all season, punch our player - applaude the PGMOL. Jesus fucking wept.

What are we supposed to do? There's no way we "applauded" their handling of this, we know there is nothing we can do, appeals will go nowhere, we know the game is corrupt. Probably got threatened that they'd go after robbo if we complain
