After looking at it a few times, I think its reasonable to think it was an accident, and that he was moving his arm sharply away to avoid what he thought might have been coming and ended up smashing Robertson in the jaw.



However what that means and what happens next says everything. If that was player on player it would be clear violent conduct. It wouldnt be treated as an accident that was brought on by an aggressive opposing player, it would be treated as an act of aggression/violence.



Even so, if you look at it as much of the media seem to want to where he was completely innocent and Robertson was being aggressive, then why no reaction? He elbows him, and doesnt even stop, just continue on to his referee mate who has the cards. If I was shaking someone off me and ended up smashing their jaw, I would be immediately apologetic if I never meant to be physical. Why has he not stopped to talk to Robertson after that? Why hasnt he told Tierney what has happened and let him book him?