VAR! Video Assistant Referee

I maybe in a minority here, but I hate seeing players surrounding match officials, as it never looks good regardless of who does it. It should be the captain which goes over and attempts conversation rather than other players. Also United (and others) have been doing it for ages and not being punished, but it's creeping into our players as well now. The problem is we lose the right to complain about others doing it, when we do it ourselves. I agree something needs to be done about making officials more accountable for mistakes, but it shouldn't be an excuse for players to surround them as we've seen recently, it all gets copied and before we know it, gets out of hand. But the authorities as well need to step up and improve the standard of officials generally.

I'm the same as you, like Rugby, only the captains should be allowed to speak to the officials, but, with the way we are constantly screwed over by the refs and how the PL does nothing to stop the harranguing of refs by other teams, then we may as well do it too. Klopp said something at the end of his post match press conference about how we have issues with certain referees, we all know there is a bias by some against us, it's not tin foil hat stuff, its blatant. Now we've got that Manc loving ex SYP copper running the refs, it's not going to get any better.

Hate the game now, its so corrupt.
I'm the same as you, like Rugby, only the captains should be allowed to speak to the officials, but, with the way we are constantly screwed over by the refs and how the PL does nothing to stop the harranguing of refs by other teams, then we may as well do it too. Klopp said something at the end of his post match press conference about how we have issues with certain referees, we all know there is a bias by some against us, it's not tin foil hat stuff, its blatant. Now we've got that Manc loving ex SYP copper running the refs, it's not going to get any better.

Hate the game now, its so corrupt.
It's down on the authorities to tighten up on how clubs allow their players to behave. We all know what the rules are and a lot of people are ignoring them. Having said all that I can't agree to us doing the same as I don't agree with anyone doing it. The other thing which needs to be considered is the example it sets to football outside the Premier League all around the country. How is it right that officials in amateur leagues end up in to put up the same kind of stuff, just because they've seen it happen in the Premier League? It's wrong and should be called out as such. If the authorities threatened to take points away from teams, I bet you this problem would go away very quickly.
It's down on the authorities to tighten up on how clubs allow their players to behave. We all know what the rules are and a lot of people are ignoring them. Having said all that I can't agree to us doing the same as I don't agree with anyone doing it. The other thing which needs to be considered is the example it sets to football outside the Premier League all around the country. How is it right that officials in amateur leagues end up in to put up the same kind of stuff, just because they've seen it happen in the Premier League? It's wrong and should be called out as such. If the authorities threatened to take points away from teams, I bet you this problem would go away very quickly.

We can all relax knowing the matter is in hand  ;D
PGMOL will not be appointing Constantine Hatzidakis to fixtures in any of the competition it serves whilst The FA investigates the incident involving the assistant referee and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at Anfield. - https://twitter.com/sistoney67/status/1645380277911400448 (Manchester City's BBC's Simon Stone)
Allowing the captain only to approach the Ref rule was brought in. It lasted a a few weeks before the Refs bottled out of booking anyone else bar the Captain who approached them.

Refs are a walk over these days, no balls to the job they are highly paid to do at the top level. I've seen some Refs grin at somebody diving merely making a 'get up' gesture.

Players use these shithouse Refs to their advantage and now just take the piss with their disregard for the rules and levels of respect on the pitch...being the jumped up, entitled wind up merchants most of them currently are.
Allowing the captain only to approach the Ref rule was brought in. It lasted a a few weeks before the Refs bottled out of booking anyone else bar the Captain who approached them.

Refs are a walk over these days, no balls to the job they are highly paid to do at the top level. I've seen some Refs grin at somebody diving merely making a 'get up' gesture.

Players use these shithouse Refs to their advantage and now just take the piss with their disregard for the rules and levels of respect on the pitch...being the jumped up, entitled wind up merchants most of them currently are.

Then they need to up the rules and threaten teams with a loss of points instead.
I maybe in a minority here, but I hate seeing players surrounding match officials, as it never looks good regardless of who does it. It should be the captain which goes over and attempts conversation rather than other players. Also United (and others) have been doing it for ages and not being punished, but it's creeping into our players as well now. The problem is we lose the right to complain about others doing it, when we do it ourselves. I agree something needs to be done about making officials more accountable for mistakes, but it shouldn't be an excuse for players to surround them as we've seen recently, it all gets copied and before we know it, gets out of hand. But the authorities as well need to step up and improve the standard of officials generally.

Fair points, but this incident was literally just Robertson trying to have a conversation with the linesman, who rather than responding or telling him no decided to elbow him instead. We weren't surrounding him.
Fair points, but this incident was literally just Robertson trying to have a conversation with the linesman, who rather than responding or telling him no decided to elbow him instead. We weren't surrounding him.

I haven't commented on the Robbo incident as I think most of the photos or videos are quite poor quality.
I haven't commented on the Robbo incident as I think most of the photos or videos are quite poor quality.

Saw a good one on SSN this morning from the Anny Road camera behind the goal and the Main Stand, you see Robbo approach him, arms down by his side and bang, elbow in the gob.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F8CgeBlHL9Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F8CgeBlHL9Q</a>
Saw a good one on SSN this morning from the Anny Road camera behind the goal and the Main Stand, you see Robbo approach him, arms down by his side and bang, elbow in the gob.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F8CgeBlHL9Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F8CgeBlHL9Q</a>

It's a better angle than the other ones. I am assuming there will be other cameras at Anfield that they can get pictures from in the investigation?
I think the most obvious takeaway is that we (Robbo specifically) won't be getting any 50-50 decisions the next few weeks. Maybe even more blatant ones too. The refs and assistants are a close knit group, have get togethers and train together over the course of the year. You well know there's a PGMOL WhatsApp group chat where they talk about players, managers and clubs. They'll look at this as Robbo provoking their mate to doing something stupid and take it out on him/us.

Tierney especially needs binning from our games, Refs are usually grouped together in teams over the course of the season, they will have been together for the last nine months, if not the whole last season too. No chance at all he could be an unbiased official with us.
That's Alejandro Moreno, Venezuelan International. Played in the MLS for various teams.
We already know the next time he's a linesman in one of our games he's going to screw us over for revenge.
We already know the next time he's a linesman in one of our games he's going to screw us over for revenge.

He didn't flag for a blatant pull on Mo for a pen in the last minute, he's already fucked us over.
I think the most obvious takeaway is that we (Robbo specifically) won't be getting any 50-50 decisions the next few weeks. Maybe even more blatant ones too. The refs and assistants are a close knit group, have get togethers and train together over the course of the year. You well know there's a PGMOL WhatsApp group chat where they talk about players, managers and clubs. They'll look at this as Robbo provoking their mate to doing something stupid and take it out on him/us.

Tierney especially needs binning from our games, Refs are usually grouped together in teams over the course of the season, they will have been together for the last nine months, if not the whole last season too. No chance at all he could be an unbiased official with us.

i think what you're trying to say is that we won't be getting any 75-25 decisions for the rest of the season and that Tierney will just keep on doing exactly what he's been doing to us. He probably couldn't be more biased if he tried.
Since when did we get 50-50s in any match that mattered?
I think the most obvious takeaway is that we (Robbo specifically) won't be getting any 50-50 decisions the next few weeks. Maybe even more blatant ones too. The refs and assistants are a close knit group, have get togethers and train together over the course of the year. You well know there's a PGMOL WhatsApp group chat where they talk about players, managers and clubs. They'll look at this as Robbo provoking their mate to doing something stupid and take it out on him/us.

Tierney especially needs binning from our games, Refs are usually grouped together in teams over the course of the season, they will have been together for the last nine months, if not the whole last season too. No chance at all he could be an unbiased official with us.


Which is why the PGMOL need fucking off.
Walton blaming Robbo for approaching referee

So walk up to ref and get twatted. Got it
Walton blaming Robbo for approaching referee

So walk up to ref and get twatted. Got it

Robbo didn't even go out of his way to approach him. Robbo was walking straight to the tunnel the Lino was walking in the opposite direction towards Tierney.
Robbo didn't even go out of his way to approach him. Robbo was walking straight to the tunnel the Lino was walking in the opposite direction towards Tierney.

When he gets banned Walton will change his view
So there I was working away in my cubicle on my pretend supercomputer when the supervisor comes in to the opening and tried to touch the back of my elbow to get my attention! Well if he likes that elbow so much he can see it closer up!

I am now looking for new employment.

Apparently I am a workplace bully as you can't defend your personal space like that. It's stupid, it's my personal space as the name implies and not the supervisors space. I should be able to mine the area for protection if needed, whatever I need to feel safe at the end of the day.
When he gets banned Walton will change his view
Shameless that prick, zero credibility but just keeps going. If he had any awareness, hed resign and disappear back to anonymity. Yet another in a long line of reasons why I no longer bother with this circus.

Id love to see Robbo press charges against that lino who looks an arrogant bastard.
Shameless that prick, zero credibility but just keeps going. If he had any awareness, hed resign and disappear back to anonymity. Yet another in a long line of reasons why I no longer bother with this circus.

Id love to see Robbo press charges against that lino who looks an arrogant bastard.

Other than us, I don't watch any games now, can't be arsed with it. If I hadn't got my kids into the game, I'd not even go the match.
Let us hear what the refs and linos are saying. What have they got to hide ?

And also employ better officials that dont make mistakes every week.
Let us hear what the refs and linos are saying. What have they got to hide ?

And also employ better officials that dont make mistakes every week.


That directive was quietly binned with no explanation over the weekend before the first releases.

Crooks that should not have the power that they have.
English referees fail every season and even with video reply help they keep making laughable biased decisions. Foreign players and managers so why not foreign referees too or at least foreign technical directors ?
Its institutional. These referees could thrive (or at least improve) in environment of open accountability and support to enforce the rules by the book.
Watching the last 5 minutes again. The assistant, who elbowed Robertson, gave a throw in against Salah when we were attacking, flagged Firmino offside, but failed to raise his flag in the 2 possible Salah penalties.
Neville is commenting on this incident as the final whistle goes "That's not a penalty" he simply states.
Why not Gary? Are you allowed 2 arms around a player to prevent him moving? What is Salah supposed to do? How is he expected to move?
That's as clear a foul as you will see.
It's high time that if VAR get involved, that they release details on how they come to a decision. Transparency.
If they want the respect that the Rugby refs get then they must air the conversations in real time.

Oh and also start giving respect and possibly put all candidates through psychological tests and have their finances monitored.
Former Premier League referees Mark Clattenburg and Mark Halsey think Constantine Hatzidakis elbow on Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was an accident.

I'd like to ask these two, name another match where a match official threw an elbow in a similar manner to the chin/head of a player as an accident? Whether they connected or not with the elbow to a player.

In other words, you're both full of shit.
If there was any remote chance it was an accident it would have hit Robbo more in the chest area, as though the lino had just thrown his arm back. No one throws their up back and up at an angle that connects with someone's fucking chin "accidentally".

Also, if you did that by accident you'd have the sense to stop and apologise rather than strut off like a fucking peacock like this prick did.
Former Premier League referees Mark Clattenburg and Mark Halsey think Constantine Hatzidakis elbow on Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was an accident.

Honestly it says everything you need to know about PGMOL. EVERYTHING
Wonder what an Independent Regulator might make of all this?
All I do know is we'll be playing 12 men for a long time now
14
16, you forget either VAR, or the two assistants.
All I do know is we'll be playing 12 men for a long time now

Think it says everything about what a cabal PGMOL are that we havent actually made a complaint.
