I think the most obvious takeaway is that we (Robbo specifically) won't be getting any 50-50 decisions the next few weeks. Maybe even more blatant ones too. The refs and assistants are a close knit group, have get togethers and train together over the course of the year. You well know there's a PGMOL WhatsApp group chat where they talk about players, managers and clubs. They'll look at this as Robbo provoking their mate to doing something stupid and take it out on him/us.
Tierney especially needs binning from our games, Refs are usually grouped together in teams over the course of the season, they will have been together for the last nine months, if not the whole last season too. No chance at all he could be an unbiased official with us.