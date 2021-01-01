I'm the same as you, like Rugby, only the captains should be allowed to speak to the officials, but, with the way we are constantly screwed over by the refs and how the PL does nothing to stop the harranguing of refs by other teams, then we may as well do it too. Klopp said something at the end of his post match press conference about how we have issues with certain referees, we all know there is a bias by some against us, it's not tin foil hat stuff, its blatant. Now we've got that Manc loving ex SYP copper running the refs, it's not going to get any better.



Hate the game now, its so corrupt.

It's down on the authorities to tighten up on how clubs allow their players to behave. We all know what the rules are and a lot of people are ignoring them. Having said all that I can't agree to us doing the same as I don't agree with anyone doing it. The other thing which needs to be considered is the example it sets to football outside the Premier League all around the country. How is it right that officials in amateur leagues end up in to put up the same kind of stuff, just because they've seen it happen in the Premier League? It's wrong and should be called out as such. If the authorities threatened to take points away from teams, I bet you this problem would go away very quickly.