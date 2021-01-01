« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 423 424 425 426 427 [428]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 882163 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,691
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17080 on: Today at 12:44:01 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:19:09 pm
I maybe in a minority here, but I hate seeing players surrounding match officials, as it never looks good regardless of who does it. It should be the captain which goes over and attempts conversation rather than other players. Also United (and others) have been doing it for ages and not being punished, but it's creeping into our players as well now. The problem is we lose the right to complain about others doing it, when we do it ourselves. I agree something needs to be done about making officials more accountable for mistakes, but it shouldn't be an excuse for players to surround them as we've seen recently, it all gets copied and before we know it, gets out of hand. But the authorities as well need to step up and improve the standard of officials generally.

I'm the same as you, like Rugby, only the captains should be allowed to speak to the officials, but, with the way we are constantly screwed over by the refs and how the PL does nothing to stop the harranguing of refs by other teams, then we may as well do it too. Klopp said something at the end of his post match press conference about how we have issues with certain referees, we all know there is a bias by some against us, it's not tin foil hat stuff, its blatant. Now we've got that Manc loving ex SYP copper running the refs, it's not going to get any better.

Hate the game now, its so corrupt.
It's
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,337
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17081 on: Today at 12:52:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:44:01 pm
I'm the same as you, like Rugby, only the captains should be allowed to speak to the officials, but, with the way we are constantly screwed over by the refs and how the PL does nothing to stop the harranguing of refs by other teams, then we may as well do it too. Klopp said something at the end of his post match press conference about how we have issues with certain referees, we all know there is a bias by some against us, it's not tin foil hat stuff, its blatant. Now we've got that Manc loving ex SYP copper running the refs, it's not going to get any better.

Hate the game now, its so corrupt.
It's

It's down on the authorities to tighten up on how clubs allow their players to behave. We all know what the rules are and a lot of people are ignoring them. Having said all that I can't agree to us doing the same as I don't agree with anyone doing it. The other thing which needs to be considered is the example it sets to football outside the Premier League all around the country. How is it right that officials in amateur leagues end up in to put up the same kind of stuff, just because they've seen it happen in the Premier League? It's wrong and should be called out as such. If the authorities threatened to take points away from teams, I bet you this problem would go away very quickly.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,282
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17082 on: Today at 12:58:12 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:52:38 pm
It's down on the authorities to tighten up on how clubs allow their players to behave. We all know what the rules are and a lot of people are ignoring them. Having said all that I can't agree to us doing the same as I don't agree with anyone doing it. The other thing which needs to be considered is the example it sets to football outside the Premier League all around the country. How is it right that officials in amateur leagues end up in to put up the same kind of stuff, just because they've seen it happen in the Premier League? It's wrong and should be called out as such. If the authorities threatened to take points away from teams, I bet you this problem would go away very quickly.

We can all relax knowing the matter is in hand  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 423 424 425 426 427 [428]   Go Up
« previous next »
 