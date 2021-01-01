I maybe in a minority here, but I hate seeing players surrounding match officials, as it never looks good regardless of who does it. It should be the captain which goes over and attempts conversation rather than other players. Also United (and others) have been doing it for ages and not being punished, but it's creeping into our players as well now. The problem is we lose the right to complain about others doing it, when we do it ourselves. I agree something needs to be done about making officials more accountable for mistakes, but it shouldn't be an excuse for players to surround them as we've seen recently, it all gets copied and before we know it, gets out of hand. But the authorities as well need to step up and improve the standard of officials generally.
I'm the same as you, like Rugby, only the captains should be allowed to speak to the officials, but, with the way we are constantly screwed over by the refs and how the PL does nothing to stop the harranguing of refs by other teams, then we may as well do it too. Klopp said something at the end of his post match press conference about how we have issues with certain referees, we all know there is a bias by some against us, it's not tin foil hat stuff, its blatant. Now we've got that Manc loving ex SYP copper running the refs, it's not going to get any better.
Hate the game now, its so corrupt.
It's