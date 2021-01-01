« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 422 423 424 425 426 [427]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 880978 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,705
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17040 on: Today at 08:18:13 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:54:58 pm
As the teams left the pitch for the half-time whistle, Robertson approached Hatzidakis and grabbed his arm.


Lino defending himself is how it will be spun. The Lino will still be admonished.


But we'll see in the next day or so.

The BBC already are - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65228077 ...

'Robertson approached the official angrily at the end of the first half against Arsenal and appeared to shove him as he passed, with Hatzidakis raising an elbow which hit Robertson.

The Scot reacted furiously and, along with several team-mates, approached referee Paul Tierney, who booked 29-year-old Robertson.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,321
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17041 on: Today at 08:20:26 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:54:58 pm
As the teams left the pitch for the half-time whistle, Robertson approached Hatzidakis and grabbed his arm.


Lino defending himself is how it will be spun. The Lino will still be admonished.


But we'll see in the next day or so.

It was unwise of him if thats what he actually did.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,587
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17042 on: Today at 08:27:37 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 08:18:13 pm
The BBC already are - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65228077 ...

'Robertson approached the official angrily at the end of the first half against Arsenal and appeared to shove him as he passed, with Hatzidakis raising an elbow which hit Robertson.

The Scot reacted furiously and, along with several team-mates, approached referee Paul Tierney, who booked 29-year-old Robertson.'


Salfords shittest sports outfit at it again.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,909
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17043 on: Today at 08:28:06 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:20:26 pm
It was unwise of him if thats what he actually did.

Let's not forget, we're in the dock for surrounding the Ref v City.

Robbo's action, may be deemed an extension of the lack of control of our players.


Now, I don't believe a word of it, but guess who we are dealing with.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,587
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17044 on: Today at 08:29:03 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:54:42 pm
Keane is a fucking Irish prick though. Behaved like a baby in Saipan. Fucking gobshite

Going on about people being a baby when he cried off from the World Cup because Ireland didnt have the right bibs or cones or anything for training. And had his career ended by Luis Garcia.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,684
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17045 on: Today at 08:30:26 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:18:02 pm
I'm sure any ex-player commenting that it was Robbo's fault, would do well to remember how many times in all the years they played that they've had a moan at a Lino or Ref. I'm sure they would be alright with that match official to give them an elbow to their gob.



Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,321
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17046 on: Today at 08:30:27 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:28:06 pm
Let's not forget, we're in the dock for surrounding the Ref v City.

Robbo's action, may be deemed an extension of the lack of control of our players.


Now, I don't believe a word of it, but guess who we are dealing with.

Its why I would prefer just the captain to approach match officials. It is annoying though considering how United do this each game.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,909
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17047 on: Today at 08:33:05 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:30:27 pm
Its why I would prefer just the captain to approach match officials. It is annoying though considering how United do this each game.

United, City, Arsenal, and Newcastle are learning as well.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,587
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17048 on: Today at 08:47:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:30:26 pm




Easy to forget now hes basically a comic figure playing the grumpy old man with Richards what a horrible little c*nt Keane was.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,909
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17049 on: Today at 09:12:52 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 08:23:50 pm
Credit and kudos to Caramac on TLW:-



Hope this video is turned over to the PGMOL for their revue.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,303
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17050 on: Today at 09:13:56 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:12:52 pm
Hope this video is turned over to the PGMOL for their revue.

Didn't VAR look at this?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,909
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17051 on: Today at 09:18:44 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:13:56 pm
Didn't VAR look at this?

Doubt it.

But maybe once the incident is reviewed post match we will find out.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,234
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17052 on: Today at 09:25:01 pm »
That's about as bad a weekend as you can ask for for VAR and officials

Ending with one actually hitting a player
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,587
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17053 on: Today at 09:29:19 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:25:01 pm
That's about as bad a weekend as you can ask for for VAR and officials

Ending with one actually hitting a player

Cant have someone with this kind of temperament in the game.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17054 on: Today at 10:02:14 pm »
Would love for the BBC to identify where Robertson shoves the linesman. What a joke.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,455
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17055 on: Today at 10:15:29 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:18:44 pm
Doubt it.

But maybe once the incident is reviewed post match we will find out.

It clearly will be looked at as various videos are out there. And even though some media outlets/pundits seem to want to play it down, it's quite a big deal I would imagine. Can't have refs getting involved like that. They'll throw the lino under the bus as it's the easiest way to deal with it, I'd imagine. They'll demote him and if they "like" him they'll try to sneak him back in once they feel it's not a big deal (probably some matchdays after the start of next season).

Not sure VAR looked at it, but at the end of the day there's nothing they could have done anyway. The sensible thing would have been to not have that lino coming back out for the second half, but I'm not sure there's a process for that. My guess would be there isn't. They'll deal with it afterwards.
Logged

Online MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17056 on: Today at 11:07:36 pm »
A few quick thoughts on the incident.
1. Sky, and particularly Keane laughing and making light of the incident. This is no laughing matter. Probably setting the agenda for the public immediately. (I also often wonder why Neville is delayed in his return to the studio. Probably being briefed)
2. BBC setting the agenda as well. "Robertson angrily..." That's an opinion. From the video evidence you cannot tell that. All you can see is Robertson walking up to the assistant (not running up to him) Of course if the officials were wired up, we would be able to hear exactly what was said etc.
3. We should have insisted that the assistant didn't officiate in the 2nd half. Was the assistant in the same flank in the 2nd half, and 'unable' to see the pull back in Salah etc?
4. This should not be brushed off just because it happened as teams were walking off for HT, with little camera angles etc. It should be treated exactly the same as if it had happened during the game, and with clear camera footage. It is inexcusable for an official to raise his hand.
5. What would Fernandes reaction have been? We don't like to see it. But what would have happened if Robbo had gone down?
6. Shouldn't really matter (but it does with Kane) but Robertson is a respected figure. He is the captain of Scotland.
7. Why was Robertson actually booked? Tierney came straight over and produced a yellow card. He therefore must have seen something, and in my opinion must also have seen the elbow.
4.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 422 423 424 425 426 [427]   Go Up
« previous next »
 