A few quick thoughts on the incident.

1. Sky, and particularly Keane laughing and making light of the incident. This is no laughing matter. Probably setting the agenda for the public immediately. (I also often wonder why Neville is delayed in his return to the studio. Probably being briefed)

2. BBC setting the agenda as well. "Robertson angrily..." That's an opinion. From the video evidence you cannot tell that. All you can see is Robertson walking up to the assistant (not running up to him) Of course if the officials were wired up, we would be able to hear exactly what was said etc.

3. We should have insisted that the assistant didn't officiate in the 2nd half. Was the assistant in the same flank in the 2nd half, and 'unable' to see the pull back in Salah etc?

4. This should not be brushed off just because it happened as teams were walking off for HT, with little camera angles etc. It should be treated exactly the same as if it had happened during the game, and with clear camera footage. It is inexcusable for an official to raise his hand.

5. What would Fernandes reaction have been? We don't like to see it. But what would have happened if Robbo had gone down?

6. Shouldn't really matter (but it does with Kane) but Robertson is a respected figure. He is the captain of Scotland.

7. Why was Robertson actually booked? Tierney came straight over and produced a yellow card. He therefore must have seen something, and in my opinion must also have seen the elbow.

