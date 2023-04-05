« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 878960 times)

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16960 on: April 5, 2023, 08:12:03 pm »
As if he's the only one...



Mike Dean has not been appointed a video assistant referee (VAR) for a Premier League game in two months, with reports suggesting poor "performance levels" have formed part of the decision.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16961 on: April 6, 2023, 09:26:03 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on April  5, 2023, 07:04:59 pm
I do find it ridiculous that the laws now basically means that handball is governed by what happens after handball rather than the handball itself. If a defender handballs it in the way Havertz did yesterday there is no way it would be a penalty (and rightly so).

So a handball isn't a handball unless a goal is scored in which case it becomes a handball. Oh unless a pass was made after the handball in which case it wasn't a handball and the goal stands. Havertz could have stopped the ball on the line, passed it to a teammate and it would have been allowed!

I get your position on that and it's not unreasonable at all. However I do feel there has to be some element in there that takes account of the result of a handball. If that result is a goal, I feel you have to give it special consideration. Like the penalty Jota won the other week. In most situations, I didn't think it should have been a penalty. The defender was stretching and his arms were up for balance. However Jota's header looked almost certain to be a goal without that intervention, so in my view that lends weight to the argument for a penalty.

As for VAR on a whole, I was all for it for a long time but I now find myself thinking it should be ditched. The reason is simply that people expect perfection and that is never going to happen. Now we have VAR, we are all still seeing errors and sometimes really huge errors by the officials. It's not really any different than before VAR, so in that case it's not worth having.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16962 on: April 6, 2023, 09:41:29 am »
Quote from: 4pool on April  5, 2023, 08:12:03 pm
As if he's the only one...



Mike Dean has not been appointed a video assistant referee (VAR) for a Premier League game in two months, with reports suggesting poor "performance levels" have formed part of the decision.

Poor performance levels? Or a 'power struggle' going on with Webb?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16963 on: April 6, 2023, 11:20:46 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on April  6, 2023, 09:26:03 am
I get your position on that and it's not unreasonable at all. However I do feel there has to be some element in there that takes account of the result of a handball. If that result is a goal, I feel you have to give it special consideration. Like the penalty Jota won the other week. In most situations, I didn't think it should have been a penalty. The defender was stretching and his arms were up for balance. However Jota's header looked almost certain to be a goal without that intervention, so in my view that lends weight to the argument for a penalty.

As for VAR on a whole, I was all for it for a long time but I now find myself thinking it should be ditched. The reason is simply that people expect perfection and that is never going to happen. Now we have VAR, we are all still seeing errors and sometimes really huge errors by the officials. It's not really any different than before VAR, so in that case it's not worth having.

His arm goes up and down for the balance then move up again if there was not the second movement I would agree with you.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16964 on: April 6, 2023, 03:38:46 pm »
Rashford's goal last night was another example of how crap this offside rule is.

He is goal hanging. It happens a bit where a player is a mile offside in the middle, pass goes down the wing and then he is back onside and completely free.

For me it's the exact kind of situation the offside rule is there to stop.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16965 on: April 6, 2023, 04:14:04 pm »
It's a good thing neither of the Manc clubs do this on a regular basis. It's only Liverpool.



Liverpool have been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association after players surrounded referee Simon Hooper during last Saturday's defeat at Manchester City.

A number of players protested that City midfielder Rodri should have had a second yellow card - and so been sent off - for a trip on Cody Gakpo.

Spaniard Rodri had just been booked for pulling back Diogo Jota.

Liverpool have until next Wednesday to respond.

Referee Hooper indicated to Rodri when showing him the yellow card following the Jota foul that his caution was for an accumulation of offences.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16966 on: April 6, 2023, 07:03:37 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on April  6, 2023, 04:14:04 pm
It's a good thing neither of the Manc clubs do this on a regular basis. It's only Liverpool.



Liverpool have been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association after players surrounded referee Simon Hooper during last Saturday's defeat at Manchester City.

A number of players protested that City midfielder Rodri should have had a second yellow card - and so been sent off - for a trip on Cody Gakpo.

Spaniard Rodri had just been booked for pulling back Diogo Jota.

Liverpool have until next Wednesday to respond.

Referee Hooper indicated to Rodri when showing him the yellow card following the Jota foul that his caution was for an accumulation of offences.

They're off their trolley!  I don't really watch a lot of full matches except for Liverpool matches, but I don't think I've seen a single match over the last years with the result hanging in the balance where the Arsenal, United, City players haven't done this exact thing. Obviously I don't read all the statements from the FA either, but I think charges such a these are few and far between? We do it ONE time; instant charge??? This after another corrupt refereeing decision going agaist us. They should be apologizing to us: Rodri didn't "trip" Gakpo. You don't trip people with both arms around their shoulders from behind. You can't really get a more clear yellow card than that.   It reminds me of those movies where the abuser makes the victim apologize for making him so angry that he had to be violent...

I was about to ask how it's possible that the referees and the FA could be this incompetent, but then I realized that it's a stupid question. They're not. It is not possible for anyone to be this bad at their jobs. They know what their doing. It is bias..... and corruption.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16967 on: April 6, 2023, 07:28:00 pm »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16968 on: April 6, 2023, 07:54:10 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on April  6, 2023, 07:28:00 pm
Last two comments have not aged well.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/manchester-united-marco-silva-fulham-bruno-fernandes-aleksandar-mitrovic-b2315617.html

Well... I said that I found it "strange" that Liverpool have one incident of crowding the referee and then we get charged, but that other teams do this on an almost weekly basis without being charged. I did not say that they were never charged... My point being that there seem to be different standards applied to different teams. Nothing in the link you posted contradicts my post. The only thing you show is that sometimes other teams also get charged.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16969 on: April 6, 2023, 08:19:39 pm »
The BBC photo literally shows Hendo holding all the other players back from surrounding the ref!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65205185

Also, I assume they're still preparing their charge for Pep over his touchline antics with Kostas?  ::)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16970 on: April 6, 2023, 08:43:51 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April  6, 2023, 08:19:39 pm
The BBC photo literally shows Hendo holding all the other players back from surrounding the ref!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65205185

Also, I assume they're still preparing their charge for Pep over his touchline antics with Kostas?  ::)

That picture is kind of skewed. Video shows it's actually three players going after the ref (Hendo, Jota and Virg). If you're generous you could include Fabinho, but it's kind of a mixture with him of complaining to the ref and just getting in there, because Man City players are getting involved. The latter is true for basically all of our players who get involved after the initial complaining. They're getting there, because Man City's players are getting involved. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JmdmlkXQ0og

If that's what it takes to get charged, might as well charge every team in every match, because stuff like that happens all the time...

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16971 on: April 7, 2023, 09:31:55 am »
Quote from: stoa on April  6, 2023, 08:43:51 pm
That picture is kind of skewed. Video shows it's actually three players going after the ref (Hendo, Jota and Virg). If you're generous you could include Fabinho, but it's kind of a mixture with him of complaining to the ref and just getting in there, because Man City players are getting involved. The latter is true for basically all of our players who get involved after the initial complaining. They're getting there, because Man City's players are getting involved. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JmdmlkXQ0og

If that's what it takes to get charged, might as well charge every team in every match, because stuff like that happens all the time...

Theres no appreciation of context either. The way in which the game has been officiated leading up to that point has also had a bearing on our lads behaviour. Literally from kick off, Gundogan does a Kane and feigns injury and it was downhill from there. I can honestly say I was actually pleased we did it as Ive been saying for years how we never try to influence the decisions unlike pretty much every one of our rivals do in every game.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16972 on: Yesterday at 10:52:53 pm »
Absolutely rotten officiating today in the Brighton game. So many wrong decisions all checked by VAR.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16973 on: Yesterday at 10:53:01 pm »
Some really weird VAR at the Spurs Brighton - two questionable disallowed goals and two absolutely blatant penalties not given to Brighton after VAR checks.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16974 on: Yesterday at 10:53:23 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:52:53 pm
Absolutely rotten officiating today in the Brighton game. So many wrong decisions all checked by VAR.

Absolutely obvious corruption.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16975 on: Yesterday at 10:53:35 pm »
Brighton were absolutely robbed. That was disgraceful.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16976 on: Yesterday at 10:56:42 pm »
Wtf at Spurs Brighton today ???

Brighton absolutely robbed of easy decisions 2 pens and incorrect handball for 1st goal

Extremely worrying. They can't be that bad
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16977 on: Yesterday at 10:59:37 pm »
Almost smacks of match fixing. If anyone wanted a case study for a conspiracy to say PL results were pre determined thats your one. The only way Spurs won that one was through either incredible incompetence, carried out by multiple officials independently of each other or something a bit dodgy.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16978 on: Yesterday at 11:00:53 pm »
Seems like the modus operandi is no longer hiding behing VAR and is now hiding through VAR.

Shocking standards and nobody there to call them out and enforce some transparency. Corrupt scumbags.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16979 on: Yesterday at 11:02:47 pm »
Genuinely needs getting rid of.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16980 on: Yesterday at 11:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:53:23 pm
Absolutely obvious corruption.

100% its not even a debate.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16981 on: Yesterday at 11:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:59:37 pm
Almost smacks of match fixing. If anyone wanted a case study for a conspiracy to say PL results were pre determined thats your one. The only way Spurs won that one was through either incredible incompetence, carried out by multiple officials independently of each other or something a bit dodgy.

The handballs were ridiculous also

The first Mitoma one is clearly above his sleeve. I'm not sure why shearers saying benefit of the doubt. It's clear
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16982 on: Yesterday at 11:07:39 pm »
That Michael Salisbury who was on VAR was the one who refused to disallow the Leeds 4th at wolves having been brought to the monitor to be showed Traores shirt literally being ripped in the build up.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16983 on: Yesterday at 11:10:45 pm »
Wonder if officials on VAR would be better if they were recently retired referees, rather than current referees?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16984 on: Yesterday at 11:10:48 pm »
Second Brentford penalty looked like player wiped after having strike (header) on goal. How many times have we as a club not seen that given?  Ref went to monitor and confirmed penalty - Kavanagh I believe.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16985 on: Yesterday at 11:26:22 pm »
Again I just don't get how we can sweep past that spurs Brighton game as a sport. I'm afraid that genuinely does look like corruption

We need those VAR officials to be held to account. There's cameras in there aswell, the footage of it has to be seen
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16986 on: Yesterday at 11:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:10:45 pm
Wonder if officials on VAR would be better if they were recently retired referees, rather than current referees?

Lee Mason and Mike Dean fit that criteria at the beginning of the season.

Mason "retired' a few weeks ago.

Dean hasn't been on VAR for months.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16987 on: Yesterday at 11:59:53 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:07:39 pm
That Michael Salisbury who was on VAR was the one who refused to disallow the Leeds 4th at wolves having been brought to the monitor to be showed Traores shirt literally being ripped in the build up.

Michael Salisbury

Salisbury began his refereeing career in 2001 in Prestons local leagues, thanks to the influence of his father Graham, also a referee. Graham retired on the final day of the 2020/21 season, with Michael his fourth official.

Michael has been a referee in the EFL since 2016 and was part of the Select Group as an assistant referee.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16988 on: Today at 02:07:46 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:10:45 pm
Wonder if officials on VAR would be better if they were recently retired referees, rather than current referees?

It would already help, if they all had working eyesight or a good seeing-eye dog. I'm not sure whether all of the current ones do.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16989 on: Today at 08:05:19 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:53:01 pm
Some really weird VAR at the Spurs Brighton - two questionable disallowed goals and two absolutely blatant penalties not given to Brighton after VAR checks.

Are they checked though ?

No one knows as we arent privy to any of it.

When you watch a match on Sky, they know the decision before we do. Its almost like they are involved in the decision making.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16990 on: Today at 09:39:22 am »
Before VAR if you had a match as bad as that Spurs-Brighton the ref would be thrown to the wolves over it and be accused of match fixing (unless it was Mike Riley in that United-Arsenal game).

Now people just shrug it off and say "VAR is shit". It's made it a cheats charter because biased officials can hide behind technology.

Whatever the upsides of this awful system that's been implemented (VAR), it is certainly not worth the trade off of not being able to celebrate goals anymore.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16991 on: Today at 09:41:27 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:39:22 am
Before VAR if you had a match as bad as that Spurs-Brighton the ref would be thrown to the wolves over it and be accused of match fixing (unless it was Mike Riley in that United-Arsenal game).

Now people just shrug it off and say "VAR is shit". It's made it a cheats charter because biased officials can hide behind technology.

Exactly.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16992 on: Today at 10:14:21 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:05:19 am
Are they checked though ?

No one knows as we arent privy to any of it.

When you watch a match on Sky, they know the decision before we do. Its almost like they are involved in the decision making.

I'll keep on repeating this "Why cant we the fans hear what Sky/BT do ?" You hear it on rugby/cricket so what are they hiding ?

Its not about us either its happening too often and the rules are different week in week out
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16993 on: Today at 10:20:54 am »
See the PGMOL are out apologising again due to yesterday's performances. Predictable.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16994 on: Today at 10:46:20 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:20:54 am
See the PGMOL are out apologising again due to yesterday's performances. Predictable.

Well, they've apologised for 1 of the 4 abominable decisions that was made against Brighton. No word on the other 3.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16995 on: Today at 10:55:56 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:20:54 am
See the PGMOL are out apologising again due to yesterday's performances. Predictable.

Not good enough this time

The people in that VAR room at Spurs yesterday need investigating. A level 9 ref would've got those right, they can't be that bad

 
