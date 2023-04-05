I do find it ridiculous that the laws now basically means that handball is governed by what happens after handball rather than the handball itself. If a defender handballs it in the way Havertz did yesterday there is no way it would be a penalty (and rightly so).
So a handball isn't a handball unless a goal is scored in which case it becomes a handball. Oh unless a pass was made after the handball in which case it wasn't a handball and the goal stands. Havertz could have stopped the ball on the line, passed it to a teammate and it would have been allowed!
I get your position on that and it's not unreasonable at all. However I do feel there has to be some element in there that takes account of the result of a handball. If that result is a goal, I feel you have to give it special consideration. Like the penalty Jota won the other week. In most situations, I didn't think it should have been a penalty. The defender was stretching and his arms were up for balance. However Jota's header looked almost certain to be a goal without that intervention, so in my view that lends weight to the argument for a penalty.
As for VAR on a whole, I was all for it for a long time but I now find myself thinking it should be ditched. The reason is simply that people expect perfection and that is never going to happen. Now we have VAR, we are all still seeing errors and sometimes really huge errors by the officials. It's not really any different than before VAR, so in that case it's not worth having.