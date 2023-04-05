It's a good thing neither of the Manc clubs do this on a regular basis. It's only Liverpool.







Liverpool have been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association after players surrounded referee Simon Hooper during last Saturday's defeat at Manchester City.



A number of players protested that City midfielder Rodri should have had a second yellow card - and so been sent off - for a trip on Cody Gakpo.



Spaniard Rodri had just been booked for pulling back Diogo Jota.



Liverpool have until next Wednesday to respond.



Referee Hooper indicated to Rodri when showing him the yellow card following the Jota foul that his caution was for an accumulation of offences.



They're off their trolley! I don't really watch a lot of full matches except for Liverpool matches, but I don't think I've seen a single match over the last years with the result hanging in the balance where the Arsenal, United, City players haven't done this exact thing. Obviously I don't read all the statements from the FA either, but I think charges such a these are few and far between? We do it ONE time; instant charge??? This after another corrupt refereeing decision going agaist us. They should be apologizing to us: Rodri didn't "trip" Gakpo. You don't trip people with both arms around their shoulders from behind. You can't really get a more clear yellow card than that. It reminds me of those movies where the abuser makes the victim apologize for making him so angry that he had to be violent...I was about to ask how it's possible that the referees and the FA could be this incompetent, but then I realized that it's a stupid question. They're not. It is not possible for anyone to be this bad at their jobs. They know what their doing. It is bias..... and corruption.