VAR! Video Assistant Referee

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16960 on: Yesterday at 08:12:03 pm
As if he's the only one...



Mike Dean has not been appointed a video assistant referee (VAR) for a Premier League game in two months, with reports suggesting poor "performance levels" have formed part of the decision.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16961 on: Today at 09:26:03 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:04:59 pm
I do find it ridiculous that the laws now basically means that handball is governed by what happens after handball rather than the handball itself. If a defender handballs it in the way Havertz did yesterday there is no way it would be a penalty (and rightly so).

So a handball isn't a handball unless a goal is scored in which case it becomes a handball. Oh unless a pass was made after the handball in which case it wasn't a handball and the goal stands. Havertz could have stopped the ball on the line, passed it to a teammate and it would have been allowed!

I get your position on that and it's not unreasonable at all. However I do feel there has to be some element in there that takes account of the result of a handball. If that result is a goal, I feel you have to give it special consideration. Like the penalty Jota won the other week. In most situations, I didn't think it should have been a penalty. The defender was stretching and his arms were up for balance. However Jota's header looked almost certain to be a goal without that intervention, so in my view that lends weight to the argument for a penalty.

As for VAR on a whole, I was all for it for a long time but I now find myself thinking it should be ditched. The reason is simply that people expect perfection and that is never going to happen. Now we have VAR, we are all still seeing errors and sometimes really huge errors by the officials. It's not really any different than before VAR, so in that case it's not worth having.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16962 on: Today at 09:41:29 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:12:03 pm
Poor performance levels? Or a 'power struggle' going on with Webb?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16963 on: Today at 11:20:46 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:26:03 am
I get your position on that and it's not unreasonable at all. However I do feel there has to be some element in there that takes account of the result of a handball. If that result is a goal, I feel you have to give it special consideration. Like the penalty Jota won the other week. In most situations, I didn't think it should have been a penalty. The defender was stretching and his arms were up for balance. However Jota's header looked almost certain to be a goal without that intervention, so in my view that lends weight to the argument for a penalty.

As for VAR on a whole, I was all for it for a long time but I now find myself thinking it should be ditched. The reason is simply that people expect perfection and that is never going to happen. Now we have VAR, we are all still seeing errors and sometimes really huge errors by the officials. It's not really any different than before VAR, so in that case it's not worth having.

His arm goes up and down for the balance then move up again if there was not the second movement I would agree with you.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16964 on: Today at 03:38:46 pm
Rashford's goal last night was another example of how crap this offside rule is.

He is goal hanging. It happens a bit where a player is a mile offside in the middle, pass goes down the wing and then he is back onside and completely free.

For me it's the exact kind of situation the offside rule is there to stop.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16965 on: Today at 04:14:04 pm
It's a good thing neither of the Manc clubs do this on a regular basis. It's only Liverpool.



Liverpool have been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association after players surrounded referee Simon Hooper during last Saturday's defeat at Manchester City.

A number of players protested that City midfielder Rodri should have had a second yellow card - and so been sent off - for a trip on Cody Gakpo.

Spaniard Rodri had just been booked for pulling back Diogo Jota.

Liverpool have until next Wednesday to respond.

Referee Hooper indicated to Rodri when showing him the yellow card following the Jota foul that his caution was for an accumulation of offences.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16966 on: Today at 07:03:37 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:14:04 pm
It's a good thing neither of the Manc clubs do this on a regular basis. It's only Liverpool.



They're off their trolley!  I don't really watch a lot of full matches except for Liverpool matches, but I don't think I've seen a single match over the last years with the result hanging in the balance where the Arsenal, United, City players haven't done this exact thing. Obviously I don't read all the statements from the FA either, but I think charges such a these are few and far between? We do it ONE time; instant charge??? This after another corrupt refereeing decision going agaist us. They should be apologizing to us: Rodri didn't "trip" Gakpo. You don't trip people with both arms around their shoulders from behind. You can't really get a more clear yellow card than that.   It reminds me of those movies where the abuser makes the victim apologize for making him so angry that he had to be violent...

I was about to ask how it's possible that the referees and the FA could be this incompetent, but then I realized that it's a stupid question. They're not. It is not possible for anyone to be this bad at their jobs. They know what their doing. It is bias..... and corruption.
