Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
420
421
422
423
424
[
425
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee (Read 876772 times)
4pool
Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 50,833
Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
«
Reply #16960 on:
Today
at 08:12:03 pm »
As if he's the only one...
Mike Dean has not been appointed a video assistant referee (VAR) for a Premier League game in two months, with reports suggesting poor "performance levels" have formed part of the decision.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Print
Pages:
1
...
420
421
422
423
424
[
425
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Page created in 0.011 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.29]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2