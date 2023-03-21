Yeah I remembered that after I posted. He probably should have been yeah. Salah not getting a throw in after Ake blatantly got the last touch right in front of the Assistant was also pretty bad.



Overall, I thought our performance wasn't good enough to complain too much about the officiating though. And losing to these is crap don't get me wrong but it can happen and weve lost heavily to these under Klopp before. The Bournemouth game was so much more frustrating.



Probably one for the post match thread (which I have absolutely no intention of posting in).



And again mate. This winds me up. I don't bring up how the refs fucked us over to complain about the result. If I did - I would only ever say it when we lost.There are several games this season where we've comfortably won and yet had pretty much every decision going against us and clear decisions at that.I've only seen the potential offside twice briefly (Once live and a half-arsed play back) and the game didn't appear to pause - though if people say it wasn't offside, I'll accept that. However, through the course of the game there were a load of one-way decisions given. Grealish diving and getting freekicks was poor and went against us on each occasion. The De Bruyne dive just outside the area was pathetic. Salah getting fouled by Ake wasn't given. Nor was the throw in. He was booked for kicking the ball away, however a few minutes later De Bruyne had a go at the lino in the same way and also kicked the ball away. Nothing said. The sending off for Rodri was clear. Even the little things of getting tugged and pulled and kicked was ignored, yet when it went the other way, immediate free kicks were awarded.This has been happening all season and not just this season. We get the odd decision going our way, but overall, the majority of decisions in games go against us. I have no idea why rival fans call us LiVARpool given just how few decisions we get. I personally think it's because we are too nice and tend to accept every decision against us.Saying that we Fabino maybe deserved a card, but it was hard to tell if it was a foul of just another dive from City.IF we got decisions like City got when we played at Anfield, you could just say 'Refs are homers' and that.. I suppose..? Would be 'ok'? But if anything we get less decisions at home.Every game I see us play, the officials are giving something against us that is clearly wrong and many times it's a massive decision which would have changed the game. Would City have beaten us 4-1 anyway? Who knows..?I honestly just want us to win or lose or draw and not even notice any bullshit from the officials.Does EVERY game have to have game-changing decisions in it