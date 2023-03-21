« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 419 420 421 422 423 [424]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 874748 times)

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16920 on: March 21, 2023, 03:48:27 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 21, 2023, 02:56:20 pm
For me, the Mitrovic incident can be split into 2 separate incidents.

What he does to get sent off, then his reaction to being sent off.

What he does to get sent off isn't too dissimilar to Fernandes shoving the linesman at Anfield.
His reaction to getting sent off and getting up in the referees face is no different to what we see from certain teams week in week out, only involving multiple players from those teams.

Calling for a 6 month ban or a 10 game ban is utterly ridiculous when those calls aren't being heard for other teams.

Yep. What Mitrovic did is much more aligned to Fernandes than Di Canio, but everyone is getting on their high horse because referee abuse has been in the spotlight at grassroots level recently.

Yes abuse of officials should not be tolerated or encouraged. But I'd suggest that if there were better referees at the top level and they actually took steps to improve the current shit show, there would be much less abuse, which would then filter through the system. Although this likely equates to victim blaming, the blame shouldn't fall solely on the players at the top level (unless some actual violence took place). Marco Silva had a point when calling Kavanagh out.
« Last Edit: March 21, 2023, 03:50:29 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16921 on: March 21, 2023, 05:29:28 pm »
Andre Marriner reportedly ordered to leave pitchside at an under 9s game... for mouthing off at the ref


:lmao :lmao :lmao definition of irony if true
Logged

Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16922 on: March 21, 2023, 08:27:59 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on March 21, 2023, 02:25:22 pm
A bit the same here.

From what I saw, Mitrovic grabbed the Refs arm to turn him back around because the Ref was walking away. It wasn't a push or shove.

But maybe there's something else?

Glad its not just me!
Logged

Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16923 on: March 21, 2023, 08:29:11 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on March 21, 2023, 02:53:53 pm
I do agree that the contact was not really bad. I also think that in regards to Fernandez on the lino.
However you have to have a strict line. You can't have 'acceptable' contact with an official as that then introduces interpretation and subtle escalation. A player putting hands on an official needs to be ejected to stop it happening.

I agree with this bit as well but what doesnt help is the lack of consistency. Id be all for it if theyd applied this each week but they seem to pick and choose when to apply a set of rules.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,085
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16924 on: March 21, 2023, 09:22:15 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on March 21, 2023, 10:56:05 am
Calls for Mitrovic to get a 9 month ban like Cantona did  ;D

He was provoked. The expert lip readers amongst us can clearly see Kavanagh said off, off, off! Its an early bath for you Mitrovic even before he raised his hands.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,439
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16925 on: March 21, 2023, 09:46:08 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on March 21, 2023, 05:29:28 pm
Andre Marriner reportedly ordered to leave pitchside at an under 9s game... for mouthing off at the ref


:lmao :lmao :lmao definition of irony if true

If that's true, that under 9s ref needs to be fast-tracked to the PL as he's clearly a competent ref, if Marriner was moaning about one of his decisions.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,771
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16926 on: March 22, 2023, 08:45:14 am »
PGMOL is a law unto itself. Given that they are taken on to handle the officiating, it's amazing that the Premier League has absolutely no control or ability to rate the officials.

Everyone in the country can see they are easily the worst in the world (I honestly can't remember seeing any that are worse) and that would be bad enough, but there is nothing to help them improve and they can make terrible decisions and do a bad job and there are no repercussions.

I'd say that people at the top level that are literally incompetent are probably part of the reason that lower level and amateur referees get so much stick.

Imagine being in a role as a ref or a lino and looking at the dream to make it to the top flight and the pinnacle of English football to see that pretty much all of them are up-their-own-arse premaddonas that clearly favour certain teams, clearly punish other teams on a weekly basis, have favourite players that they let get away with murder and have other players they'll book for nothing. Then you have the many, many examples of VAR and officiating in general where A happens and B happens in certain circumstances, but it couldbe C or D or E or... anything and then the next minute they are pandering to media-driven outrage to 'punish' a player or a club that has done 'wrong' - while completely ignoring other clubs or other players that have done the EXACT same thing and were treated differently.

My pet peeve is that we'll see Liverpool play certain teams and they'll kick shite out of us all game (We are too nice IMO - proven by all our fair play awards) and yet the ref will give no cards out, but will card our players for fuck all. They'll do this all game and then SUDDENLY a flurry of very, very late yellow cards for the opposition to 'show that the ref wasn't biased and it's evened itself out' - the wrong thing with this is we get carded after one poor tackle, but our opposition is allowed to kick, shove, drag down and generally foul us with impunity in pretty much every game and our opponents get carded on their 3rd or 4th or 5th offence (Or never if you're Luke Shaw or Bruno Fernandes or Harry Kane or..)
« Last Edit: March 22, 2023, 08:48:25 am by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
Poor.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,771
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16927 on: March 27, 2023, 04:50:31 pm »
Fulham manager Marco Silva has been charged with misconduct for comments he made following his side's FA Cup defeat at Manchester United.

Silva was sent off during the game amid a 72nd-minute incident that resulted in United being awarded a penalty by Manchester born referee Chris Kavanagh who was born about two miles from Old Trafford and was wearing his Ronaldo t-shirt and Cantona nose ring during the match.

The Football Association alleges Silva's post-match comments "constitute improper conduct in that they imply bias and/or question the integrity of the match official, and/or bring the game into disrepute".



:lmao :lmao



Maybe the FA should stop insisting that every fucking Manchester United or City game isn't reffed by a lifelong United/City fan then? Just a thought?
Logged
Poor.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,771
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16928 on: Today at 02:35:10 pm »
Another day. Another offside goal and another sending off ignored.

They get worse every week which is an achievement.
Logged
Poor.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,878
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16929 on: Today at 02:39:54 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:35:10 pm
Another day. Another offside goal and another sending off ignored.

They get worse every week which is an achievement.

Can you show me the offside goal?
I'm all onboard with the ref making a conscious decision to keep Rodri on the pitch in case everything didn't go to plan, but an offside goal?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,771
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16930 on: Today at 02:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:39:54 pm
Can you show me the offside goal?
I'm all onboard with the ref making a conscious decision to keep Rodri on the pitch in case everything didn't go to plan, but an offside goal?

As he played it, he was just past the halfway line. It looked offside straight away when they replayed it. VAR didn't even look at it.

Funny that.
Logged
Poor.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,878
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16931 on: Today at 02:53:47 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:53:18 pm
As he played it, he was just past the halfway line. It looked offside straight away when they replayed it. VAR didn't even look at it.

Funny that.

Who?

VAR looks at every goal.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,714
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16932 on: Today at 02:54:19 pm »
It wasn't offside. Plenty of legitimate grievances about the officiating today without inventing them.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16933 on: Today at 02:54:39 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:53:18 pm
As he played it, he was just past the halfway line. It looked offside straight away when they replayed it. VAR didn't even look at it.

Funny that.

Just because you didn't get shown it doesn't mean they didn't look at it. They checked and he was onside.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,059
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16934 on: Today at 02:56:07 pm »
Wasn't offside.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,181
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16935 on: Today at 02:58:45 pm »
Yeah he wasn't offside. Can't complain about the officiating today, we got beat fair and square*

*As much as you can be beat fair and square by a state owned cheats.

Their second goal was frustrating though, De Bruyne being in an offside position and them benefitting from it. Hate that rule.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,878
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16936 on: Today at 03:07:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:58:45 pm
Yeah he wasn't offside. Can't complain about the officiating today, we got beat fair and square*

*As much as you can be beat fair and square by a state owned cheats.

Their second goal was frustrating though, De Bruyne being in an offside position and them benefitting from it. Hate that rule.

You don't think Rodri should've been sent off for a blatant yellow card offense?

It was a pivotal moment in the game. We didn't want anything to do with it after that.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,181
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16937 on: Today at 03:15:19 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:07:15 pm
You don't think Rodri should've been sent off for a blatant yellow card offense?

It was a pivotal moment in the game. We didn't want anything to do with it after that.

Yeah I remembered that after I posted. He probably should have been yeah. Salah not getting a throw in after Ake blatantly got the last touch right in front of the Assistant was also pretty bad.

Overall, I thought our performance wasn't good enough to complain too much about the officiating though. And losing to these is crap don't get me wrong but it can happen and weve lost heavily to these under Klopp before. The Bournemouth game was so much more frustrating.

Probably one for the post match thread (which I have absolutely no intention of posting in).
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,112
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16938 on: Today at 03:24:37 pm »
I thought he wasnt too bad in the first half, yes Rodri should have gone but he was looking to award us free kicks in the game. He went off the boil in the second half though and became as bad as everyone else. That makes me wonder.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,181
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16939 on: Today at 03:46:48 pm »
Listening to Klopp's pre match press conference yesterday, he mentioned the ref in the Arsenal game apologised to him for giving them their penalty. Was anyone else aware of this? First of heard of it.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,771
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16940 on: Today at 03:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:15:19 pm
Yeah I remembered that after I posted. He probably should have been yeah. Salah not getting a throw in after Ake blatantly got the last touch right in front of the Assistant was also pretty bad.

Overall, I thought our performance wasn't good enough to complain too much about the officiating though. And losing to these is crap don't get me wrong but it can happen and weve lost heavily to these under Klopp before. The Bournemouth game was so much more frustrating.

Probably one for the post match thread (which I have absolutely no intention of posting in).

And again mate. This winds me up. I don't bring up how the refs fucked us over to complain about the result. If I did - I would only ever say it when we lost.

There are several games this season where we've comfortably won and yet had pretty much every decision going against us and clear decisions at that.

I've only seen the potential offside twice briefly (Once live and a half-arsed play back) and the game didn't appear to pause - though if people say it wasn't offside, I'll accept that. However, through the course of the game there were a load of one-way decisions given. Grealish diving and getting freekicks was poor and went against us on each occasion. The De Bruyne dive just outside the area was pathetic. Salah getting fouled by Ake wasn't given. Nor was the throw in. He was booked for kicking the ball away, however a few minutes later De Bruyne had a go at the lino in the same way and also kicked the ball away. Nothing said. The sending off for Rodri was clear. Even the little things of getting tugged and pulled and kicked was ignored, yet when it went the other way, immediate free kicks were awarded.

This has been happening all season and not just this season. We get the odd decision going our way, but overall, the majority of decisions in games go against us. I have no idea why rival fans call us LiVARpool given just how few decisions we get. I personally think it's because we are too nice and tend to accept every decision against us.

Saying that we Fabino maybe deserved a card, but it was hard to tell if it was a foul of just another dive from City.

IF we got decisions like City got when we played at Anfield, you could just say 'Refs are homers' and that.. I suppose..? Would be 'ok'? But if anything we get less decisions at home.

Every game I see us play, the officials are giving something against us that is clearly wrong and many times it's a massive decision which would have changed the game. Would City have beaten us 4-1 anyway? Who knows..?

I honestly just want us to win or lose or draw and not even notice any bullshit from the officials.

Does EVERY game have to have game-changing decisions in it
« Last Edit: Today at 04:58:02 pm by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
Poor.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16941 on: Today at 08:12:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:07:15 pm
You don't think Rodri should've been sent off for a blatant yellow card offense?

It was a pivotal moment in the game. We didn't want anything to do with it after that.
Generally it has a be a super blatant yellow to be given in that spot(1h and just given a yellow) to give  2nd yellow. He did a grab and looks like legs got tanged for going, I think he get a yellow if he wasn't one and didn't just get one. Basically his last warning there. It felt more of persistent foul then a clear deny of the counter, not getting sent off a persistent foul after just getting a yellow. If Rodri did it again I think he was off.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 419 420 421 422 423 [424]   Go Up
« previous next »
 