PGMOL is a law unto itself. Given that they are taken on to handle the officiating, it's amazing that the Premier League has absolutely no control or ability to rate the officials.



Everyone in the country can see they are easily the worst in the world (I honestly can't remember seeing any that are worse) and that would be bad enough, but there is nothing to help them improve and they can make terrible decisions and do a bad job and there are no repercussions.



I'd say that people at the top level that are literally incompetent are probably part of the reason that lower level and amateur referees get so much stick.



Imagine being in a role as a ref or a lino and looking at the dream to make it to the top flight and the pinnacle of English football to see that pretty much all of them are up-their-own-arse premaddonas that clearly favour certain teams, clearly punish other teams on a weekly basis, have favourite players that they let get away with murder and have other players they'll book for nothing. Then you have the many, many examples of VAR and officiating in general where A happens and B happens in certain circumstances, but it couldbe C or D or E or... anything and then the next minute they are pandering to media-driven outrage to 'punish' a player or a club that has done 'wrong' - while completely ignoring other clubs or other players that have done the EXACT same thing and were treated differently.



My pet peeve is that we'll see Liverpool play certain teams and they'll kick shite out of us all game (We are too nice IMO - proven by all our fair play awards) and yet the ref will give no cards out, but will card our players for fuck all. They'll do this all game and then SUDDENLY a flurry of very, very late yellow cards for the opposition to 'show that the ref wasn't biased and it's evened itself out' - the wrong thing with this is we get carded after one poor tackle, but our opposition is allowed to kick, shove, drag down and generally foul us with impunity in pretty much every game and our opponents get carded on their 3rd or 4th or 5th offence (Or never if you're Luke Shaw or Bruno Fernandes or Harry Kane or..)