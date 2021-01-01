« previous next »
LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16920 on: Yesterday at 03:48:27 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:56:20 pm
For me, the Mitrovic incident can be split into 2 separate incidents.

What he does to get sent off, then his reaction to being sent off.

What he does to get sent off isn't too dissimilar to Fernandes shoving the linesman at Anfield.
His reaction to getting sent off and getting up in the referees face is no different to what we see from certain teams week in week out, only involving multiple players from those teams.

Calling for a 6 month ban or a 10 game ban is utterly ridiculous when those calls aren't being heard for other teams.

Yep. What Mitrovic did is much more aligned to Fernandes than Di Canio, but everyone is getting on their high horse because referee abuse has been in the spotlight at grassroots level recently.

Yes abuse of officials should not be tolerated or encouraged. But I'd suggest that if there were better referees at the top level and they actually took steps to improve the current shit show, there would be much less abuse, which would then filter through the system. Although this likely equates to victim blaming, the blame shouldn't fall solely on the players at the top level (unless some actual violence took place). Marco Silva had a point when calling Kavanagh out.




RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16921 on: Yesterday at 05:29:28 pm »
Andre Marriner reportedly ordered to leave pitchside at an under 9s game... for mouthing off at the ref


:lmao :lmao :lmao definition of irony if true


RedKenWah

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16922 on: Yesterday at 08:27:59 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:25:22 pm
A bit the same here.

From what I saw, Mitrovic grabbed the Refs arm to turn him back around because the Ref was walking away. It wasn't a push or shove.

But maybe there's something else?

Glad its not just me!


RedKenWah

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16923 on: Yesterday at 08:29:11 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 02:53:53 pm
I do agree that the contact was not really bad. I also think that in regards to Fernandez on the lino.
However you have to have a strict line. You can't have 'acceptable' contact with an official as that then introduces interpretation and subtle escalation. A player putting hands on an official needs to be ejected to stop it happening.

I agree with this bit as well but what doesnt help is the lack of consistency. Id be all for it if theyd applied this each week but they seem to pick and choose when to apply a set of rules.


Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16924 on: Yesterday at 09:22:15 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:56:05 am
Calls for Mitrovic to get a 9 month ban like Cantona did  ;D

He was provoked. The expert lip readers amongst us can clearly see Kavanagh said off, off, off! Its an early bath for you Mitrovic even before he raised his hands.


stoa

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16925 on: Yesterday at 09:46:08 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 05:29:28 pm
Andre Marriner reportedly ordered to leave pitchside at an under 9s game... for mouthing off at the ref


:lmao :lmao :lmao definition of irony if true

If that's true, that under 9s ref needs to be fast-tracked to the PL as he's clearly a competent ref, if Marriner was moaning about one of his decisions.


Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16926 on: Today at 08:45:14 am »
PGMOL is a law unto itself. Given that they are taken on to handle the officiating, it's amazing that the Premier League has absolutely no control or ability to rate the officials.

Everyone in the country can see they are easily the worst in the world (I honestly can't remember seeing any that are worse) and that would be bad enough, but there is nothing to help them improve and they can make terrible decisions and do a bad job and there are no repercussions.

I'd say that people at the top level that are literally incompetent are probably part of the reason that lower level and amateur referees get so much stick.

Imagine being in a role as a ref or a lino and looking at the dream to make it to the top flight and the pinnacle of English football to see that pretty much all of them are up-their-own-arse premaddonas that clearly favour certain teams, clearly punish other teams on a weekly basis, have favourite players that they let get away with murder and have other players they'll book for nothing. Then you have the many, many examples of VAR and officiating in general where A happens and B happens in certain circumstances, but it couldbe C or D or E or... anything and then the next minute they are pandering to media-driven outrage to 'punish' a player or a club that has done 'wrong' - while completely ignoring other clubs or other players that have done the EXACT same thing and were treated differently.

My pet peeve is that we'll see Liverpool play certain teams and they'll kick shite out of us all game (We are too nice IMO - proven by all our fair play awards) and yet the ref will give no cards out, but will card our players for fuck all. They'll do this all game and then SUDDENLY a flurry of very, very late yellow cards for the opposition to 'show that the ref wasn't biased and it's evened itself out' - the wrong thing with this is we get carded after one poor tackle, but our opposition is allowed to kick, shove, drag down and generally foul us with impunity in pretty much every game and our opponents get carded on their 3rd or 4th or 5th offence (Or never if you're Luke Shaw or Bruno Fernandes or Harry Kane or..)



