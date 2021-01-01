« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 419 420 421 422 423 [424]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 871623 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16920 on: Today at 03:48:27 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:56:20 pm
For me, the Mitrovic incident can be split into 2 separate incidents.

What he does to get sent off, then his reaction to being sent off.

What he does to get sent off isn't too dissimilar to Fernandes shoving the linesman at Anfield.
His reaction to getting sent off and getting up in the referees face is no different to what we see from certain teams week in week out, only involving multiple players from those teams.

Calling for a 6 month ban or a 10 game ban is utterly ridiculous when those calls aren't being heard for other teams.

Yep. What Mitrovic did is much more aligned to Fernandes than Di Canio, but everyone is getting on their high horse because referee abuse has been in the spotlight at grassroots level recently.

Yes abuse of officials should not be tolerated or encouraged. But I'd suggest that if there were better referees at the top level and they actually took steps to improve the current shit show, there would be much less abuse, which would then filter through the system. Although this likely equates to victim blaming, the blame shouldn't fall solely on the players at the top level (unless some actual violence took place). Marco Silva had a point when calling Kavanagh out.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:50:29 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16921 on: Today at 05:29:28 pm »
Andre Marriner reportedly ordered to leave pitchside at an under 9s game... for mouthing off at the ref


:lmao :lmao :lmao definition of irony if true
Logged

Online RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16922 on: Today at 08:27:59 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:25:22 pm
A bit the same here.

From what I saw, Mitrovic grabbed the Refs arm to turn him back around because the Ref was walking away. It wasn't a push or shove.

But maybe there's something else?

Glad its not just me!
Logged

Online RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16923 on: Today at 08:29:11 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 02:53:53 pm
I do agree that the contact was not really bad. I also think that in regards to Fernandez on the lino.
However you have to have a strict line. You can't have 'acceptable' contact with an official as that then introduces interpretation and subtle escalation. A player putting hands on an official needs to be ejected to stop it happening.

I agree with this bit as well but what doesnt help is the lack of consistency. Id be all for it if theyd applied this each week but they seem to pick and choose when to apply a set of rules.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 419 420 421 422 423 [424]   Go Up
« previous next »
 