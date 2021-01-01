For me, the Mitrovic incident can be split into 2 separate incidents.



What he does to get sent off, then his reaction to being sent off.



What he does to get sent off isn't too dissimilar to Fernandes shoving the linesman at Anfield.

His reaction to getting sent off and getting up in the referees face is no different to what we see from certain teams week in week out, only involving multiple players from those teams.



Calling for a 6 month ban or a 10 game ban is utterly ridiculous when those calls aren't being heard for other teams.



Yep. What Mitrovic did is much more aligned to Fernandes than Di Canio, but everyone is getting on their high horse because referee abuse has been in the spotlight at grassroots level recently.Yes abuse of officials should not be tolerated or encouraged. But I'd suggest that if there were better referees at the top level and they actually took steps to improve the current shit show, there would be much less abuse, which would then filter through the system. Although this likely equates to victim blaming, the blame shouldn't fall solely on the players at the top level (unless some actual violence took place). Marco Silva had a point when calling Kavanagh out.