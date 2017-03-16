Keith Hackett has come out and said that 'any' touching of the ref should be a 10 game ban, make an example of the offenders, dont remember there being this level of scrutiny, oh i dont know, a couple of weeks ago!



To be fair, there was a few discussions about the Fernandes incident, until Dermot Gallagher immediately knocked all that on the head the following morning, by influencing people's thoughts that it was actually the Assistant who had manhandled Fernandes!!!In my opinion, Mitrovic's is as clear a red as you can get. His behaviour was aggressive as well.But what constitutes a red? 'Any' touching of the ref? Or does there have to be a certain level of aggression?I'm all for no touching at all, but I also think you can be aggressive towards officials without touching them. (Think Fernandes virtually every game, with his persistent moaning, along with his chasing after officials to do so)I'm fine with punishing Mitrovic, but also make it clear (and follow through with it) that this punishment is partly due to the acts of a player in a recent game, and that player's behaviour during games will no longer be tolerated.You can't pick and choose what games the respect the officials will be punished.