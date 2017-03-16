« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 870191 times)

Offline Wghennessy

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16880 on: Yesterday at 11:03:40 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:46:28 pm
Also, why was Mitrovic sent off for pushing the ref but the United player wasnt for pushing the linesman against us?

Worth noting this is just after Bruno kicked Trent.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16881 on: Yesterday at 11:33:26 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:46:28 pm
Also, why was Mitrovic sent off for pushing the ref but the United player wasnt for pushing the linesman against us?

I don't know, why was the UNITED PLAYER not sent off?
Offline stockdam

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16882 on: Today at 12:13:30 am »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Yesterday at 07:03:09 pm
Not sure what Willian is supposed to do? If he doesn't move his arm the ball will hit it. He's moving his arm, arguably against the ball, but also against his own body???
Not to mention that we easily can find two similar episodes just within the last few weeks with a completely different outcome; handball but no red v Bournemouth and Bruno - linesman against us... but obviously there's no bias, no corruption, it's just completely coincidental... Every. Single. Time.

Its a tough one. Willian does move his arm down towards the ball but it happens so quickly that it is hard to determine if its deliberate handball or not. The referee obviously thought it was deliberate.

Mitrovic was far more aggressive towards the referee than Fernandes was to the linesman. You can debate whether Fernandes deserved a red or not whereas there is no debate for Mitrovic.he deserved to be sent off.
Offline jillc

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16883 on: Today at 06:34:04 am »
No one can argue that Mitrovic had to go, but I understood anyone raising a hand to a match official has to be dealt with, so Fernandes should have gone as well. Especially as he'd just kicked at Trent as well.
Offline Zimagic

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16884 on: Today at 07:07:48 am »
The entire situation would have been avoided if the ref carded the first 2 guys to get in his face at the beginning of the game. I still can't get my head around how much teams are constantly shouting at the ref & nothing happens.
Offline Judge Red

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16885 on: Today at 07:28:38 am »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 07:07:48 am
The entire situation would have been avoided if the ref carded the first 2 guys to get in his face at the beginning of the game. I still can't get my head around how much teams are constantly shouting at the ref & nothing happens.

You very rarely see ours do that. Klopp doesnt allow it. Used to wind me up no end that we werent like everyone else however Im at peace with that now.
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16886 on: Today at 08:12:30 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:08:57 pm
Gabbiadini standing well offside for Sampdoria. Long ball played over the top, Verona defender jumps to try to head the ball clear but heads it straight to Gabbiadini who scores. Goal stands.
The whole Serie A VAR is just a whole other level... Approximately 4 minutes it took to award the Juventus goal at Inter Milan last night despite the images appearing to show it hitting 2 players arms...
Online stewil007

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16887 on: Today at 09:29:20 am »
Keith Hackett has come out and said that 'any' touching of the ref should be a 10 game ban, make an example of the offenders, dont remember there being this level of scrutiny, oh i dont know, a couple of weeks ago!
Offline BoRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16888 on: Today at 09:32:27 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:27:33 pm
This is what I was on about earlier in the thread.

Yeah, I know. I'm not saying it should have been a penalty, but the inconsistency is maddening.
Online MH41

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16889 on: Today at 09:55:25 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 09:29:20 am
Keith Hackett has come out and said that 'any' touching of the ref should be a 10 game ban, make an example of the offenders, dont remember there being this level of scrutiny, oh i dont know, a couple of weeks ago!
To be fair, there was a few discussions about the Fernandes incident, until Dermot Gallagher immediately knocked all that on the head the following morning, by influencing people's thoughts that it was actually the Assistant who had manhandled Fernandes!!!
In my opinion, Mitrovic's is as clear a red as you can get. His behaviour was aggressive as well.
But what constitutes a red? 'Any' touching of the ref? Or does there have to be a certain level of aggression?
I'm all for no touching at all, but I also think you can be aggressive towards officials without touching them. (Think Fernandes virtually every game, with his persistent moaning, along with his chasing after officials to do so)
I'm fine with punishing Mitrovic, but also make it clear (and follow through with it) that this punishment is partly due to the acts of a player in a recent game, and that player's behaviour during games will no longer be tolerated.
You can't pick and choose what games the respect the officials will be punished.
Online MH41

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16890 on: Today at 09:58:51 am »
How many red cards?
And I'm sure photos can be found of most teams handling the ref.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16891 on: Today at 10:04:08 am »
Football has been a joke for a long time now.
Online didi shamone

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16892 on: Today at 10:32:06 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 09:58:51 am
How many red cards?
And I'm sure photos can be found of most teams handling the ref.

It's fine for United players to aggressively confront the ref but not Jurgen Klopp because that's a bad example for kids apparently.
Online MH41

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16893 on: Today at 10:48:58 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 10:32:06 am
It's fine for United players to aggressively confront the ref but not Jurgen Klopp because that's a bad example for kids apparently.
To be honest, Fred should have received a fair play award for his role in this, because he has clearly saved Pawson from a lengthy ban for manhandling or attacking De Gea, Shaw and Maguire !!!
Online RyanBabel19

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16894 on: Today at 11:10:14 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:13:30 am
Its a tough one. Willian does move his arm down towards the ball but it happens so quickly that it is hard to determine if its deliberate handball or not. The referee obviously thought it was deliberate.

Mitrovic was far more aggressive towards the referee than Fernandes was to the linesman. You can debate whether Fernandes deserved a red or not whereas there is no debate for Mitrovic.he deserved to be sent off.

Why is everyone so quick to ignore the fact Fernandes kicked Trent during that sequence?

It's nonsense that Mitrovic actions were any worse. They spent the game against us petulantly kicking and shoving and no one was punished, Luke Shaw took his turn to boot Nunez who was on the floor lets not forget, fuck all punishment.

This bullshit narrative that Fernandes was touched first (in reality an arm was extended from a linesman to stop Fernandes pursuing Trent AFTER having kicked him) needs to die, as does this idea that shoving a linesman in a get the fuck out of my way manner is up for debate. The kick was a red, shoving the linesman was a red, Mitrovic actions are stupid but people need to stop making out it was a lot worse than Fernandes, it matters not if an official touched you (especially when context of why you were touched, is added)

There's no debate for either, both fucking reds and its mad how man u have again become the only fucking team everyone wants to debate decisions that go in their favour while its clear cut when its anyone else.
