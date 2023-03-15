What happened to the rule that it's a new phase of play if the defender deliberately plays the ball?



Watched a bit of the Barca v Bilbao game the other night. Bilbao scored a very late equaliser that was subsequently ruled out due to a handball early in the move.I was a bit baffled as pretty sure the rules were that it's only ruled out if the goalscorer handles the ball.Is it different interpretations of the laws in each league/competition or are they all supposed to be singing from the same hymn sheet?