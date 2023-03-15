« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee

farawayred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 15, 2023, 03:38:55 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 15, 2023, 03:33:54 pm
I keep saying, VAR isn't the problem, the officials are the problem. For the good of the game, we need to fuck the incompetent twats off and replace them with competent officials. There are plenty of players in the Womens game and lower level mens game who would jump at the chance to become referees and earn a decent wage from it.
True, Rob, but that can't happen. This is like trying to replace UEFA or FIFA officials. They are encased in a corrupt shell that is embedded as an integral part of the game. The PGMOL is the sole refereeing authority for the PL. How do you replace a dictator?
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 15, 2023, 03:41:57 pm
Quote from: farawayred on March 15, 2023, 03:38:55 pm
True, Rob, but that can't happen. This is like trying to replace UEFA or FIFA officials. They are encased in a corrupt shell that is embedded as an integral part of the game. The PGMOL is the sole refereeing authority for the PL. How do you replace a dictator?

The 20 clubs are the PL, so they can decide to train the refs, then terminate the PGMOL. Other than the Mancs and Abu Dhabi, there can't be a club happy with ref performances
El Lobo

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 15, 2023, 03:48:48 pm
I've always wondered what the relationship is there. PGMOL, the PL, the FA are obviously all different entities....

Wikipedia has the answer

Quote
Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) is the body responsible for match officials in English professional football.

Formerly known as the Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOB), it was formed when English referees became professional in 2001, to provide officials for all games played in the Premier League, English Football League (EFL) and Football Association (FA) competitions. The organisation is a not-for-profit company limited by guarantee owned and funded by the Premier League, EFL, and the FA.
rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 15, 2023, 03:50:30 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on March 15, 2023, 03:48:48 pm
I've always wondered what the relationship is there. PGMOL, the PL, the FA are obviously all different entities....

Wikipedia has the answer



There you go then, the clubs own the PGMOL, so they should make it fir for purpose.
RyanBabel19

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 15, 2023, 07:31:06 pm
Its definitely the officials that are the problem and not VAR, the excuses for their mistakes are tiring.

Do we know if theyve given a reason yet we cant hear their conversations live?
cdav

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 15, 2023, 08:45:44 pm
Was that offside of Jota checked cos it was a pen if not offside?
Elzar

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 15, 2023, 09:04:49 pm
Quote from: cdav on March 15, 2023, 08:45:44 pm
Was that offside of Jota checked cos it was a pen if not offside?

It was offside, but strange the flag went up so quick.
TankEngine10

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 15, 2023, 09:13:50 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 15, 2023, 03:41:57 pm
The 20 clubs are the PL, so they can decide to train the refs, then terminate the PGMOL. Other than the Mancs and Abu Dhabi, there can't be a club happy with ref performances
Cant imagine the red mancs are too happy, they've lost their only decent midfielder for 7 games this season.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 15, 2023, 09:54:41 pm
Impressive that it can still annoy the shit out of you in a 6-2 defeat.
plura

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 15, 2023, 09:55:07 pm
5 minutes stop for nothing, twats. Just end my misery, why drag it out
cdav

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 15, 2023, 09:55:19 pm
I stand by my call that no refs actually know what is a handball penalty anymore
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 15, 2023, 09:56:37 pm
There's something very very dodgy about officials in general atm.
Elzar

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 15, 2023, 09:57:52 pm
Quote from: cdav on March 15, 2023, 09:55:19 pm
I stand by my call that no refs actually know what is a handball penalty anymore

It doesnt help that its different in Europe to the domestic leagues.
swoopy

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 15, 2023, 09:59:10 pm
The VAR who sent the ref to the screen should be sacked on the spot. Unreal.
jillc

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 15, 2023, 09:59:52 pm
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on March 15, 2023, 09:56:37 pm
There's something very very dodgy about officials in general atm.

I was amazed they didn't give anything even though it was nothing. They were itching to give them a penalty even when it clearly wasn't.
RedG13

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 15, 2023, 10:06:09 pm
Quote from: cdav on March 15, 2023, 09:55:19 pm
I stand by my call that no refs actually know what is a handball penalty anymore
That was not a handball, The ref got that correct, it basically rebounded into his arm. granted they will just call those outside the box but still.
RedG13

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 15, 2023, 10:09:28 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 14, 2023, 09:29:36 am
Its both of them isn't it?. It's going in and the keeper isn't getting to it, as his defender is in the way, and the double movement of the arm is intent.
I think it was probably ruled arm in unnatural position, in the box deny a possible chance. not a clear goal with the defenders on the line.
The Reese James one last year was on the line prevent a clear goal.
Idk the penalty felt correct even if was like felt a little harsher with the distance.
a little break

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 15, 2023, 10:10:45 pm
Quote from: jillc on March 15, 2023, 09:59:52 pm
I was amazed they didn't give anything even though it was nothing. They were itching to give them a penalty even when it clearly wasn't.

The still that opened the video the referee watch had "crooked" written all over it.
oojason

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 15, 2023, 10:13:46 pm

'VAR and then the referee take nearly 3 minutes to decide this isn't handball by Tsimikas' (ball hits his thigh then deflects onto hand) - https://streamin.me/v/d3f715cc

Ball goes out of play on 91m 20s - VAR check goes on and on, and then the ref goes to the monitor - no penalty. Play resumes on 93m 40s. Referee then blows for full-time 94m 21s - with a foul and booking for Kostas in-between some play-acting from a Real Madrid player...

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

kavah

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 15, 2023, 10:18:43 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March 15, 2023, 09:54:41 pm
Impressive that it can still annoy the shit out of you in a 6-2 defeat.

imagine that in a close game - seems a different interpretation between UEFA and the Premier League ?
FlashGordon

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Yesterday at 08:42:18 am
What happened to the rule that it's a new phase of play if the defender deliberately plays the ball?
Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Today at 09:56:04 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:42:18 am
What happened to the rule that it's a new phase of play if the defender deliberately plays the ball?

Watched a bit of the Barca v Bilbao game the other night. Bilbao scored a very late equaliser that was subsequently ruled out due to a handball early in the move.
I was a bit baffled as pretty sure the rules were that it's only ruled out if the goalscorer handles the ball.

Is it different interpretations of the laws in each league/competition or are they all supposed to be singing from the same hymn sheet?
