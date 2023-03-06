I'm OK with this. With the speed of the game, they will make mistakes.



Done properly, like Rugby and not arse about face like footy, with VAR yesterday, all the ref has to do is stop play and he then goes to VAR and says "Can you check that tackle for me, I want to see if it was as bad/innocent as it looked to me" and then they make the correct decision (hopefully). That way, the officials don't look like useless twats and cards aren't overturned.



Oh we would all be fine with it... the issue you have is do you really see officials admitting faultright now their version of that is apologising SOMETIMES after the fact they fucked it for a team and even that's only sometimes.I've been bleating on throughout RAWK for years regarding officials, they have a tough job dont get me wrong but fucking hell the way they are protected is insane. Player fucks up... dropped, slated etcManager fucks up, berated, called not good enough etcOfficials... drop to another league to fuck up their games or apologise and back on another game.No post match interviews, no questions asked, just fuck up and continue. Van Dijks season absolutely fucked, Pickford not punished and what happened to the officials? Absolutely zero accountability.If you want a display of their attitude to their position in the game, look back at Webbs reaction to Sterling touching him.They do all they can to avoid any sort of accountability, draw lines on offsides when they can be bothered and dont even draw them properly when it suits them, no live mic audio to hear the decision making and that's just the surface. These twats are not going to admit their incompetence, they've spent years burying it deeeeep... and now you have a Leicester player admitting on a podcast a ref gave them decisions because he 'wanted them to win it'.I agree with you 100% but also dont expect proper admission of fault when it comes to officials. I read a book a while back comparing the approach between aviation and healthcare, one was to admit flaws and assess in order to improve, the other was to suppress those in lower positions and not question authority... in football the approach has long been the latter instead of the former, Webbs new idea is to pretend it's the former