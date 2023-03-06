« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 6, 2023, 06:21:33 pm
That's a great point, Al.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 6, 2023, 06:25:17 pm
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 6, 2023, 06:53:41 pm
Quote from: farawayred on March  6, 2023, 06:04:25 pm
You and I have long been referring to the rugby approach, Rob... I really really hope someone influential starts pushing that way - all conversations between officials and players broadcasted, referees' authority stamped on. 

Proper hard bastards knocking the shit out of each other for 80 minutes but yes sir/no sir to the referees and they refs tell them to get lost if they try to argue with them. Football has a lot to learn from the two codes
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 6, 2023, 10:21:07 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on March  6, 2023, 06:25:17 pm
Speechless seeing that....
Where do you read that, guys? All I get is "Sorry, we could not find the page you were looking for"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 6, 2023, 10:23:00 pm
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 6, 2023, 10:40:04 pm
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 6, 2023, 11:02:43 pm
Tough position to put Gallagher in. Does he side with his referee chums or Utd? Most prem refs would struggle with that dilemma too.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 6, 2023, 11:05:19 pm
Haha... Keown doesn't even know what he wants to be talking about. One time he calls it a tap on the shoulder next time he just "put his hand on his back". And Gallagher as a former ref is even more hilarious. Remember the Respect-campaign that lasted one match where by chance Mascherano got sent off for asking "Why?". Fuck all of them. Football is getting more and more ridiculous, which makes it even funnier when we keep on winning important games and trophies...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 6, 2023, 11:09:59 pm
That Ivan Toney challenge tonight was fucking horrible. What are they watching on VAR to not ask the ref to look at that. If he's seen that and deemed it not a red just get rid.

https://twitter.com/FulhamFCza/status/1632870489373720578?t=ysxLLcfCL7D74ShoG6jVXw&s=19


Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 7, 2023, 09:24:54 am
Quote from: thejbs on March  6, 2023, 11:02:43 pm
Tough position to put Gallagher in. Does he side with his referee chums or Utd? Most prem refs would struggle with that dilemma too.

But even his referee chums are on United's side, given it didn't get put in the match report and no further action will be taken.

I've seen people saying it wasn't that much of a push - they'd have a point if it was an opposition player, but this was an official.
I think you have to take a much much harsher line when it comes to officials - basically any contact with force should be punished.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 7, 2023, 10:37:02 am
Quote from: rob1966 on March  6, 2023, 06:53:41 pm
Proper hard bastards knocking the shit out of each other for 80 minutes but yes sir/no sir to the referees and they refs tell them to get lost if they try to argue with them. Football has a lot to learn from the two codes

The differences between the two sports are stark.

Rugby (both codes) is light years ahead of football, in many ways.  As years go by, the more I dislike football.  In fact, I would use the detest.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
March 7, 2023, 10:37:06 am
Quote from: Wghennessy on March  6, 2023, 11:09:59 pm
That Ivan Toney challenge tonight was fucking horrible. What are they watching on VAR to not ask the ref to look at that. If he's seen that and deemed it not a red just get rid.

https://twitter.com/FulhamFCza/status/1632870489373720578?t=ysxLLcfCL7D74ShoG6jVXw&s=19

It needs fucking off now, it's not fit for purpose. Put that down to the implementation in the PL or the twats running it, but it just isn't doing anything to improve the game or the standards of refereeing

The fact that there are blind spots on the pitch (we've been on the right and wrong ends of this this season) means it shouldn't be anywhere near a PL game anyway
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Yesterday at 05:08:41 pm
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Yesterday at 05:41:15 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 05:08:41 pm
The phrase Clear & Obvious needs banning.

https://www.skysports.com/football/live-blog/11661/12832861/ref-watch-dermot-gallagher-on-casemiro-red-and-nick-popes-lucky-escape

Its why we should be able to hear the audio. Surely the ref at some point said please clarify, I didnt have a good view. At which point clear and obvious is no longer valid and the VAR should just ref it.

If that ref has said he saw it clearly and didnt think it was a foul then its a matter of competence of the referee instead.

There is nothing right about the way VAR is used and the referees are currently trained.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Yesterday at 06:33:41 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 05:08:41 pm
The phrase Clear & Obvious needs banning.

https://www.skysports.com/football/live-blog/11661/12832861/ref-watch-dermot-gallagher-on-casemiro-red-and-nick-popes-lucky-escape

It's the officials bullet proof vest. Removing it is admitting they fuck up a lot of decisions
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Yesterday at 06:51:22 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 06:33:41 pm
It's the officials bullet proof vest. Removing it is admitting they fuck up a lot of decisions

I'm OK with this. With the speed of the game, they will make mistakes.

Done properly, like Rugby and not arse about face like footy, with VAR yesterday, all the ref has to do is stop play and he then goes to VAR and says "Can you check that tackle for me, I want to see if it was as bad/innocent as it looked to me" and then they make the correct decision (hopefully). That way, the officials don't look like useless twats and cards aren't overturned.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Yesterday at 07:04:18 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:51:22 pm
I'm OK with this. With the speed of the game, they will make mistakes.

Done properly, like Rugby and not arse about face like footy, with VAR yesterday, all the ref has to do is stop play and he then goes to VAR and says "Can you check that tackle for me, I want to see if it was as bad/innocent as it looked to me" and then they make the correct decision (hopefully). That way, the officials don't look like useless twats and cards aren't overturned.

Oh we would all be fine with it... the issue you have is do you really see officials admitting fault :lmao right now their version of that is apologising SOMETIMES after the fact they fucked it for a team and even that's only sometimes.

I've been bleating on throughout RAWK for years regarding officials, they have a tough job dont get me wrong but fucking hell the way they are protected is insane. Player fucks up... dropped, slated etc
Manager fucks up, berated, called not good enough etc
Officials... drop to another league to fuck up their games or apologise and back on another game.

No post match interviews, no questions asked, just fuck up and continue. Van Dijks season absolutely fucked, Pickford not punished and what happened to the officials? Absolutely zero accountability.

If you want a display of their attitude to their position in the game, look back at Webbs reaction to Sterling touching him.

They do all they can to avoid any sort of accountability, draw lines on offsides when they can be bothered and dont even draw them properly when it suits them, no live mic audio to hear the decision making and that's just the surface. These twats are not going to admit their incompetence, they've spent years burying it deeeeep... and now you have a Leicester player admitting on a podcast a ref gave them decisions because he 'wanted them to win it'.

I agree with you 100% but also dont expect proper admission of fault when it comes to officials. I read a book a while back comparing the approach between aviation and healthcare, one was to admit flaws and assess in order to improve, the other was to suppress those in lower positions and not question authority... in football the approach has long been the latter instead of the former, Webbs new idea is to pretend it's the former
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Yesterday at 07:37:38 pm
You're dead right, they have this culture of never admitting being at fault and covering up for each other, which needs reversing.

I hoped VAR would make things better, having a tool that made it easier for them to get it right and oddly it also would have assisted them in hiding their flaws, as they had the ready made excuse of going to VAR when they were unsure. Early days of the Video Ref in RL, a lot of referees relied too much on the video and were getting tries checked that were, to the naked eye, clean and not in dispute. That eventually reduced.

Sadly, I didn't take into account that prick Riley and never for a minute thought that Fergies other pet ref would be back to once again skew the game in favour of Utd.

VAR isn't the issue, the PGMOL is, but corruption and bias is rife in the division, so I won't hold my breath for the standards of refs to ever improve.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Yesterday at 07:48:01 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:37:38 pm
You're dead right, they have this culture of never admitting being at fault and covering up for each other, which needs reversing.

I hoped VAR would make things better, having a tool that made it easier for them to get it right and oddly it also would have assisted them in hiding their flaws, as they had the ready made excuse of going to VAR when they were unsure. Early days of the Video Ref in RL, a lot of referees relied too much on the video and were getting tries checked that were, to the naked eye, clean and not in dispute. That eventually reduced.

Sadly, I didn't take into account that prick Riley and never for a minute thought that Fergies other pet ref would be back to once again skew the game in favour of Utd.

VAR isn't the issue, the PGMOL is, but corruption and bias is rife in the division, so I won't hold my breath for the standards of refs to ever improve.

Couldn't agree more mate. VAR should be sublime, but officials egos get in the way, it's not being used for the good of the game as they're fearful of it shining a light on how shit their officiating really is.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Yesterday at 07:56:59 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March  6, 2023, 12:08:23 pm
Enjoy ;D

Assistant "manhandled" Fernandes.

https://www.skysports.com/football/live-blog/11095/12827291/ref-watch-bruno-fernandes-bournemouth-handballs-celtic-penalty-claim-live

This is Dermot Gallagher that's had a Manchester United tattoo on his arm for over 3 decades?

Well impartial him.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Yesterday at 09:24:18 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 05:41:15 pm
Its why we should be able to hear the audio. Surely the ref at some point said please clarify, I didnt have a good view. At which point clear and obvious is no longer valid and the VAR should just ref it.

If that ref has said he saw it clearly and didnt think it was a foul then its a matter of competence of the referee instead.

There is nothing right about the way VAR is used and the referees are currently trained.
I thought the audio was being trialled in some games this season? Whether that would be brought into the Premier League is unlikely as it'll highlight how rubbish they are.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Yesterday at 09:26:44 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 06:33:41 pm
It's the officials bullet proof vest. Removing it is admitting they fuck up a lot of decisions
They do even with use of video evidence ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Yesterday at 10:39:44 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:26:44 pm
They do even with use of video evidence ;D

Oh 100% but they still all defend eachother in their boys club... and now lets bring in Peter Walton for his take
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Today at 08:22:49 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:39:44 pm
Oh 100% but they still all defend eachother in their boys club... and now lets bring in Peter Walton for his take

I agree 100% with the referee, correct decision,

VAR is 100 % correct to overrule the first decision
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Today at 08:26:23 am
Asked this in the main game thread, but it got lost amongst player and tactic discussion - Was the handball not a red card too? He moved his arm towards the ball, it wasn't part of the jumping motion. He also stopped a shot on target where no player was behind him at that part of the goal.

It looked to me like they spent so long judging if it was a handball they didn't think to check if it was then a red.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Today at 08:32:42 am
That's a good point that. I missed the game as I was working, but recorded it and watched the pen, just to see how bad it was. The, BT Co comm said it had to be a pen as the ball was going in, so yes, should be a red.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Today at 09:10:22 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:26:23 am
Asked this in the main game thread, but it got lost amongst player and tactic discussion - Was the handball not a red card too? He moved his arm towards the ball, it wasn't part of the jumping motion. He also stopped a shot on target where no player was behind him at that part of the goal.

It looked to me like they spent so long judging if it was a handball they didn't think to check if it was then a red.
The close range of it and having his back turn with a bouremouth player on the goal line and the goalie looking that way would say it would be very harsh to say deliberate handball with DOGSO and give both. I thought it was enough for the penalty but yea. Normally Red cards on handball are stopping a clear goal and intentional
https://dubz.co/video/6ba696
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Today at 09:29:36 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:10:22 am
The close range of it and having his back turn with a bouremouth player on the goal line and the goalie looking that way would say it would be very harsh to say deliberate handball with DOGSO and give both. I thought it was enough for the penalty but yea. Normally Red cards on handball are stopping a clear goal and intentional
https://dubz.co/video/6ba696

Its both of them isn't it?. It's going in and the keeper isn't getting to it, as his defender is in the way, and the double movement of the arm is intent.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Today at 09:44:35 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:10:22 am
The close range of it and having his back turn with a bouremouth player on the goal line and the goalie looking that way would say it would be very harsh to say deliberate handball with DOGSO and give both. I thought it was enough for the penalty but yea. Normally Red cards on handball are stopping a clear goal and intentional
https://dubz.co/video/6ba696

I presumed the only question would be how close he was, but in my opinion he purposefully move his hand to the ball to block the shot which takes that out the question. I guess it's seen differently to that by the officials.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Today at 10:08:19 am
Certainly hard to see how it was different from when Reece James was sent off against us last season.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Today at 10:41:28 am
As records show, we can't score against 10 men.  Him NOT getting sent off was the only chance we had of equalising.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Today at 11:09:38 am
Quote from: TheMissionary on Today at 10:41:28 am
As records show, we can't score against 10 men.  Him NOT getting sent off was the only chance we had of equalising.

Absolutely, but would still like the game refereeing correctly.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Today at 11:51:52 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:09:38 am
Absolutely, but would still like the game refereeing correctly.

Behave.  As much chance of that as my arse being next prime minister.
