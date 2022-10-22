I used to think the institutional bias towards Manchester United in this country was only a result of the nefarious and sinister power Ferguson cultivated. It's just an inbuilt bias to the establishment club that are key to the PL brand though.



How have we managed to do better than United in Europe during the PL era and only have 1 league title to show for it? Why have they never dominated in Europe?



Another factor, which I've written about at length before, is the variation in pushback, or lack of, that a referee faces if he 'mistreats' a particular club. Man Utd are the establishment club; during Ferguson's time a referee's life could be made a misery if he angered the bacon-faced one. However strong and objective and honest they want to be no-one wants to be publically derided and mocked and slagged off and criticised in the press where all their friends and family and their children's schoolfriends etc can read it. Ferguson's power was such that if a referee dared cross him his life would be hell. Was it Alan Wylie whom Ferguson called fat and unfit for the job etc and it was all over the press. Imagine his kids at school being teased about their lardarse father. After a while it just becomes easier to give decisions in Man Utd's favour.And it's possible that some of that has continued to this day because Utd still have lots of supporters in the media who will fight their corner.Liverpool, on the other hand, have very few journalists or even ex players who will really stand up and fight our corner. So many of our ex-players in the media seem to feel they need to overcompensate the other way. Certainly there's no-one who will pile into referees and make their llves hell - which is a good thing, of course, but it does mean that if a referee wants to show how 'strong' he is against a 'big' side he knows he can do it against LFC and there won't be much comeback. We're an easy club to mistreat with dubious decisions. Why wouldn't they take the easy path?