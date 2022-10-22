« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 411 412 413 414 415 [416]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 854890 times)

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,210
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16600 on: Today at 02:00:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:09:07 am
I used to think the institutional bias towards Manchester United in this country was only a result of the nefarious and sinister power Ferguson cultivated. It's just an inbuilt bias to the establishment club that are key to the PL brand though.

How have we managed to do better than United in Europe during the PL era and only have 1 league title to show for it? Why have they never dominated in Europe?
Another factor, which I've written about at length before, is the variation in pushback, or lack of, that a referee faces if he 'mistreats' a particular club. Man Utd are the establishment club; during Ferguson's time a referee's life could be made a misery if he angered the bacon-faced one. However strong and objective and honest they want to be no-one wants to be publically derided and mocked and slagged off and criticised in the press where all their friends and family and their children's schoolfriends etc can read it. Ferguson's power was such that if a referee dared cross him his life would be hell. Was it Alan Wylie whom Ferguson called fat and unfit for the job etc and it was all over the press. Imagine his kids at school being teased about their lardarse father. After a while it just becomes easier to give decisions in Man Utd's favour.

And it's possible that some of that has continued to this day because Utd still have lots of supporters in the media who will fight their corner.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have very few journalists or even ex players who will really stand up and fight our corner. So many of our ex-players in the media seem to feel they need to overcompensate the other way. Certainly there's no-one who will pile into referees and make their llves hell - which is a good thing, of course, but it does mean that if a referee wants to show how 'strong' he is against a 'big' side he knows he can do it against LFC and there won't be much comeback. We're an easy club to mistreat with dubious decisions. Why wouldn't they take the easy path?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,210
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16601 on: Today at 02:05:16 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:15:57 am
Is your line of thinking that there is just giant bias towards some teams from individual referees, instruction to referees to favour certain teams in certain games, or actual bribery going on?
There's no evidence of instruction or bribery (though absence of evidence etc...) but there is at least some evidence of individual biases and narrative-driven refereeing. And lots of evidence of incompetence and of non-accountability.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,402
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16602 on: Today at 02:14:44 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:00:22 pm
Another factor, which I've written about at length before, is the variation in pushback, or lack of, that a referee faces if he 'mistreats' a particular club. Man Utd are the establishment club; during Ferguson's time a referee's life could be made a misery if he angered the bacon-faced one. However strong and objective and honest they want to be no-one wants to be publically derided and mocked and slagged off and criticised in the press where all their friends and family and their children's schoolfriends etc can read it. Ferguson's power was such that if a referee dared cross him his life would be hell. Was it Alan Wylie whom Ferguson called fat and unfit for the job etc and it was all over the press. Imagine his kids at school being teased about their lardarse father. After a while it just becomes easier to give decisions in Man Utd's favour.

And it's possible that some of that has continued to this day because Utd still have lots of supporters in the media who will fight their corner.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have very few journalists or even ex players who will really stand up and fight our corner. So many of our ex-players in the media seem to feel they need to overcompensate the other way. Certainly there's no-one who will pile into referees and make their llves hell - which is a good thing, of course, but it does mean that if a referee wants to show how 'strong' he is against a 'big' side he knows he can do it against LFC and there won't be much comeback. We're an easy club to mistreat with dubious decisions. Why wouldn't they take the easy path?

Take the one year we actually won the league. Every week there was a media/fan narrative that Liverpool were getting all the decisions and "LiVARpool" was a big thing. In reality we had plenty of VAR decisions going against us as well (naturally the 2 United games that season for a start) but if anything ever goes for us people lose their shit.

The natural of order of things in the PL is United get everything their own way. They still have the last few years but because they've been really shit they've won nothing. Now they've gone from shit to half decent (at best) and that's enough to propel them to challenge as they also did in 20/21 finishing 2nd (when they were still shit).

If we get so much as a penalty it's a media shitstorm. We haven't had one all season but the minute we do it'll be analysed to death on MOTD or by Carragher and Neville and someone will be accused of going down too easily.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,362
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16603 on: Today at 02:16:06 pm »
In that season we had things like the Firmino armpit offside against Villa. Because we came back and won anyway it became less of a talking point.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,402
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16604 on: Today at 02:22:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:16:06 pm
In that season we had things like the Firmino armpit offside against Villa. Because we came back and won anyway it became less of a talking point.

Didn't we have 3 goals ruled out against the Mancs at Anfield? One of them simply because their players kicked up that much of a fuss after De Gea fucked up (similar with the Rashford offside the other week against City).  If they shout loud enough they get it overturned. We won anyway.

Or at Old Trafford a blatant foul in the build up to their goal, before we had one ruled out for handball which was a fair decision. We came back to draw but it was the only points we dropped before the end of February.

We had that Coote special against Burnley at home as well which cost us getting 100 points and 19 wins out of 19 at home.

Game against Brighton at home as well where Martin Atkinson (another favourite of ours) sent Alisson off and then allowed Brighton to take a quick free kick to score straight after.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:25:06 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,837
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16605 on: Today at 02:26:40 pm »
There was the Van Dijk one yeah, I guess the argument for that is 'that always goes the goakeepers way' but then....pretty sure the same season we conceded one (West Ham maybe?) where Alisson was impeded and didn't get the decision. The Rashford goal way back when was actually pretty similar to one he scored at the weekend, where a CB came through the back of an attacker (for us Origi, for Leicester Iheanacho) and it wasnt given as a foul.

The Sabitzer one is laughable. Again, we'll get a week of 'what a bad decision, what was he thinking' and fuck all will come of it.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,402
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16606 on: Today at 02:34:56 pm »
Tierney on VAR yesterday conveniently, another Manc.

Couldn't get up to Nunez quick enough to give him the red against Palace.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 411 412 413 414 415 [416]   Go Up
« previous next »
 