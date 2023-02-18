« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 410 411 412 413 414 [415]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 854647 times)

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16560 on: February 18, 2023, 06:39:08 pm »
Ref has done well in this game .
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16561 on: February 18, 2023, 07:31:05 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on February 18, 2023, 06:39:08 pm
Ref has done well in this game .

including giving no free kicks for Salah which is standard for refs in this league  (including that doozy near the end by Burn)
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,626
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16562 on: February 18, 2023, 07:47:19 pm »
Quote from: tubby on February 18, 2023, 06:26:08 pm
Posting during a televised game in the VAR thread and moaning about key decisions that have all gone our way is peak tin foil hat stuff.

They didn't really 'go our way'. They were the right decisions.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,142
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16563 on: February 18, 2023, 08:13:59 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on February 18, 2023, 07:47:19 pm
They didn't really 'go our way'. They were the right decisions.

Sure, but the point was that people are so mindbroken by the paranoia about officials that they're moaning about them making correct decisions when the game is on the telly.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,626
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16564 on: February 18, 2023, 08:26:25 pm »
Quote from: tubby on February 18, 2023, 08:13:59 pm
Sure, but the point was that people are so mindbroken by the paranoia about officials that they're moaning about them making correct decisions when the game is on the telly.

Sure, but I like to be pernickety.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,142
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16565 on: February 18, 2023, 08:27:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on February 18, 2023, 08:26:25 pm
Sure, but I like to be pernickety.

I can get behind that.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,206
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16566 on: February 18, 2023, 10:31:55 pm »
Quote from: tubby on February 18, 2023, 08:13:59 pm
Sure, but the point was that people are so mindbroken by the paranoia about officials that they're moaning about them making correct decisions when the game is on the telly.
Will Taylor's team have to face Newcastle's 1st or 2nd choice keepers next week? No. Couldn't get his red card out quick enough knowing that. Clever guy, quick calculation. 4D chess refereeing.

The prosecution rests
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16567 on: Yesterday at 02:58:46 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on February 18, 2023, 06:08:11 am
I looked at ref/the var line up for villa Arsenal today and I didnt recognise any names, I thought good, maybe a new generation of refs will come through who know how to use the technology.

And that's how it should be. If they continue being nameless, it means they are doing a great job. Problem is when they start making a name for themselves and when they start believing they are superstars. For example that prick Webb, and quite some others.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,396
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16568 on: Yesterday at 09:48:24 am »
Quote from: tubby on February 18, 2023, 08:13:59 pm
Sure, but the point was that people are so mindbroken by the paranoia about officials that they're moaning about them making correct decisions when the game is on the telly.

Even Chris Kavanagh on VAR couldn't justify ruling those goals out but by god he tried. Shame there was absolutely nothing wrong with either of them.

You just cannot trust the process when these biased Manc wankers are in charge of it.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,142
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16569 on: Yesterday at 09:51:21 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:48:24 am
Even Chris Kavanagh on VAR couldn't justify ruling those goals out but by god he tried. Shame there was absolutely nothing wrong with either of them.

You just cannot trust the process when these biased Manc wankers are in charge of it.

Mindbroken.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,709
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16570 on: Yesterday at 01:31:26 pm »
The delay for our goals was laughable. Checked every angle and replay so many times just looking for any reason to rule them out when you could see on the 1st one on both they were fine

Have to say though, that tackle on Salah at the end was a straight red every day of the week. Scissor tackle from behind, off the ground, all his massive weight landing on Salah's ankles. He somehow fluked a toe on the ball but only after he'd snapped Salah in two and the ref just waved play on with no intervention from VAR, the linesman or the 4th official. Fucking disgraceful. How Salah doesn't lose his shit I'll never know because if that was me, that lanky twat would have been fucked
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,380
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16571 on: Yesterday at 02:44:55 pm »
Howard Webb well and truly back in the building. Atrocious from everyone involved not to send Sabitzer off
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,835
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16572 on: Yesterday at 03:17:40 pm »
Ill field this one tubby

Lolz so who are they biased towards now eh? Arsenal? Man City? The Harlem Globetrotters? Lance Armstrong? Theyre all just rubbish
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,135
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16573 on: Yesterday at 03:20:33 pm »
Well those saying that the English game isn't absolutely corrupt are looking pretty stupid today :D
Logged
Poor.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,396
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16574 on: Yesterday at 03:28:11 pm »
Compare how long they took to try and disallow a perfectly good goal in our game yesterday (twice) to United's 2nd today. Everything goes their way with decisions all the time. Even when we went there this season they scored a clearly offside goal and that turned their season as they'd lost their first 2 games were in crisis.

The whole system is flawed. The person operating VAR will just do their own thing.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,142
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16575 on: Yesterday at 03:33:40 pm »
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,135
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16576 on: Yesterday at 03:34:23 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:33:40 pm


You need help if you think this game is being refereed fairly mate. You honestly have issues.
Logged
Poor.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,396
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16577 on: Yesterday at 03:36:47 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:34:23 pm
You need help if you think this game is being refereed fairly mate. You honestly have issues.

VAR is just a cheats charter.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,844
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16578 on: Yesterday at 03:45:49 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:44:55 pm
Howard Webb well and truly back in the building. Atrocious from everyone involved not to send Sabitzer off

I think a red card would have been a bit harsh ...

Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,835
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16579 on: Yesterday at 03:50:35 pm »
Youre a bit mindbroken if you think thats a red
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 422
  • ***JFT97***
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16580 on: Yesterday at 03:52:30 pm »
Brighton's manager said it perfect yesterday - that Premier League referees are shite.

There needs to be more noise and more support around this.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11741/12814426/roberto-de-zerbi-shown-red-card-after-brighton-defeat-to-fulham-saying-the-level-of-refereeing-in-the-premier-league-is-very-bad
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,396
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16581 on: Yesterday at 04:21:35 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 03:52:30 pm
Brighton's manager said it perfect yesterday - that Premier League referees are shite.

There needs to be more noise and more support around this.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11741/12814426/roberto-de-zerbi-shown-red-card-after-brighton-defeat-to-fulham-saying-the-level-of-refereeing-in-the-premier-league-is-very-bad

We know they're shit, but it'd be easier to take if they were just shit for everyone or you could feasibly claim it evened itself out. Manchester United start every season with a +10 handicap.

And what is the point of the league having VAR if it still can't get decisions right?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:25:43 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 784
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16582 on: Yesterday at 10:05:13 pm »
I have been reluctant to side with conspiracy theories on this but after our game and Uniteds this weekend what struck me was that our goals were scrutinised for 2-3 mins before the on field decisions were confirmed, whereas Rashfords second goal the offside flag was overturned in 30 secs. Surely overturning an on field offside decision should take longer than confirming one?
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,652
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16583 on: Yesterday at 10:12:15 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Yesterday at 10:05:13 pm
I have been reluctant to side with conspiracy theories on this but after our game and Uniteds this weekend what struck me was that our goals were scrutinised for 2-3 mins before the on field decisions were confirmed, whereas Rashfords second goal the offside flag was overturned in 30 secs. Surely overturning an on field offside decision should take longer than confirming one?

The answer you're looking for is in your question.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,510
  • Bam!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16584 on: Yesterday at 10:14:22 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Yesterday at 10:05:13 pm
I have been reluctant to side with conspiracy theories on this but after our game and Uniteds this weekend what struck me was that our goals were scrutinised for 2-3 mins before the on field decisions were confirmed, whereas Rashfords second goal the offside flag was overturned in 30 secs. Surely overturning an on field offside decision should take longer than confirming one?

The Nunez one had 2 aspects to it, the handball claim and the offside. Handballs they need to wait for all possible camera angles to be confirmed. I suppose the VAR official may take different amounts of time depending on how they use the technology too.

The rashford offside was so very close and looked off by the eye. The line for the defender was one of those that looked so dodgy because they use a random part of the arm(for some reason)

Worst decision I have seen in some time is that Tripper tackle on Nunez. How in earth can a defender slide in, handle the ball and take out the man with his arms Then get the decision!?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,714
  • And Could He Play!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16585 on: Yesterday at 10:22:54 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:14:22 pm
Worst decision I have seen in some time is that Tripper tackle on Nunez. How in earth can a defender slide in, handle the ball and take out the man with his arms Then get the decision!?

What about the one where Mo got poleaxed by one of there defenders and nothing was given
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,652
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16586 on: Yesterday at 10:28:12 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 10:22:54 pm
What about the one where Mo got poleaxed by one of there defenders and nothing was given

happens every week that, nothing to write home about  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,714
  • And Could He Play!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16587 on: Yesterday at 10:32:37 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:28:12 pm
happens every week that, nothing to write home about  ;D

Yeah that is true
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,844
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16588 on: Yesterday at 10:36:48 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Yesterday at 10:05:13 pm
I have been reluctant to side with conspiracy theories on this but after our game and Uniteds this weekend what struck me was that our goals were scrutinised for 2-3 mins before the on field decisions were confirmed, whereas Rashfords second goal the offside flag was overturned in 30 secs. Surely overturning an on field offside decision should take longer than confirming one?

It is not really a conspiracy theory. Just the good old-fashioned corruption. It's been obvious for years ...
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,835
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16589 on: Today at 10:16:22 am »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Yesterday at 10:05:13 pm
I have been reluctant to side with conspiracy theories on this but after our game and Uniteds this weekend what struck me was that our goals were scrutinised for 2-3 mins before the on field decisions were confirmed, whereas Rashfords second goal the offside flag was overturned in 30 secs. Surely overturning an on field offside decision should take longer than confirming one?

There's obviously a few posters who have a field day with 'refereeing conspiracies' and tend to scream out when a correct decision 'goes our way' as proof that we get just as many decisions go for us as against us (one of them so entrenched that he's started to get particularly personal to quite a few other posters rather than just not commenting if he finds it so offensive). I genuinely dont understand how you can watch that game on Saturday and not find it a little odd that three clear-cut decisions took so long to confirm. And then watch those decisions from the United game, a stonewall red card ignored, an offside which looked pretty clear cut given as onside as the lines seem to be drawn from the wrong part of the defenders body (and a lot faster than any of the decisions that got reviewed in our game) and think that its all fine and dandy.

The whole system is absolutely broken right now, very clear biases at work and Howard Webbs new 'system' seems to be 'we'll overrule officials a lot less, no changes unless its clear and obvious' which is fine....except that with certain teams there seems to be no 'clear and obvious'. And again, getting rid of VAR isn't a solution.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,140
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16590 on: Today at 10:48:16 am »
It really isn't that complicated to fix this. Putting aside obvious incompetence that permeates refereeing organisation from top to bottom, crucial problem for me is their continuous refusal to apply same standards across all games. Referees having a 'personality' they enforce on the game is a narrative driven by media that referee organisation should work against - not feed into. Give them clear guidelines on applying rules and levels of leniency for everything ranging from tactical fouls, time wasting, red cards, diving and so on. Encourage being impartial and reward those who apply agreed upon standards properly. If there is actual desire to fix things - pretty soon the pack would be shuffled so that bad ones are out of the game, good ones would float to the top and they would be actually able to improve going forward because they know what is expected of them. Instead they allow for complete reversals form one week to the next - how can anyone fucking operate in such an environment?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,396
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16591 on: Today at 11:09:07 am »
I used to think the institutional bias towards Manchester United in this country was only a result of the nefarious and sinister power Ferguson cultivated. It's just an inbuilt bias to the establishment club that are key to the PL brand though.

How have we managed to do better than United in Europe during the PL era and only have 1 league title to show for it? Why have they never dominated in Europe?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,510
  • Bam!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16592 on: Today at 11:15:57 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:16:22 am
There's obviously a few posters who have a field day with 'refereeing conspiracies' and tend to scream out when a correct decision 'goes our way' as proof that we get just as many decisions go for us as against us (one of them so entrenched that he's started to get particularly personal to quite a few other posters rather than just not commenting if he finds it so offensive). I genuinely dont understand how you can watch that game on Saturday and not find it a little odd that three clear-cut decisions took so long to confirm. And then watch those decisions from the United game, a stonewall red card ignored, an offside which looked pretty clear cut given as onside as the lines seem to be drawn from the wrong part of the defenders body (and a lot faster than any of the decisions that got reviewed in our game) and think that its all fine and dandy.

The whole system is absolutely broken right now, very clear biases at work and Howard Webbs new 'system' seems to be 'we'll overrule officials a lot less, no changes unless its clear and obvious' which is fine....except that with certain teams there seems to be no 'clear and obvious'. And again, getting rid of VAR isn't a solution.

Is your line of thinking that there is just giant bias towards some teams from individual referees, instruction to referees to favour certain teams in certain games, or actual bribery going on?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,835
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16593 on: Today at 11:48:51 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:15:57 am
Is your line of thinking that there is just giant bias towards some teams from individual referees, instruction to referees to favour certain teams in certain games, or actual bribery going on?

Bribery is just a daft thing to specifically suggest (not that its definitely not a thing, its 2023. Its the richest league in the world. Lets not be arrogant enough to think it couldn't happen).

There's no doubt in my mind that certain referees have a bias towards, or against, certain clubs. I'm arsed going through the mountain of 'evidence'. But we've had David Coote removed from one of our games previously, why was that? Since Michael Olivers 'performance' in the VVD injury derby he's been noticeably worse in our games when it comes to decisions going against us. Last season we had Paul Tierney (Greater Manchester) and Chris Kavanagh (Greater Manchester) make decisions in two games which were literally unexplainable and were the difference between us winning the title and Man City winning it (the Jota non penalty, the Harry Kane non red card, the Rodri non handball).

And I always remember Scudamore when he was the PL chairman saying it was 'bad for the brand' that United were out of the CL.

I just can't fathom people looking at the events of the weekend (well lets be real, every weekend) and come to the conclusion that 'they're all just rubbish, none of them could possibly be biased'. And every weekend its met with the same 'Oh but every club thinks they're hard done by' or point to the odd occasion a 'decision' went for us (certain posters will be living off Fabinho not getting a red card or the Wolves offside for months). There's no repercussions, nothing changes, we keep seeing appalling decisions being made. Yesterday we get Sabitzer planting his studs in Faes thigh and 'its not a clear and obvious error' at a time when Leicester were all over United. We get a second goal where the lines appear to have been drawn incorrectly. We've had Lee Mason 'forget' to draw the lines. All involving officials from Manchester, all making decisions that benefit teams from Manchester. I've thankfully not spent much time there but fuck me.....Manchester really is a hotbed of officials. I imagine every other person you meet there is an official in some capacity, probably the bus drivers are part time PL officials.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,396
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16594 on: Today at 12:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:15:57 am
Is your line of thinking that there is just giant bias towards some teams from individual referees, instruction to referees to favour certain teams in certain games, or actual bribery going on?

It's entirely down to bias and a system (led by Mike Riley) that was entirely unaccountable which then leads to Manchester referees (or otherwise) free to act with impunity which results in Kavanagh on VAR last season in the Spurs-Liverpool game (3 or 4 big calls all against us) and then not giving the pen for Everton v City with Rodri handball which was an insane decision. He then spends ages reviewing perfectly good goals on Saturday just trying to see if he can justify ruling it out. Maybe if Mason hadn't been sacked this week - potentially ushering in some accountability - he would have just ruled them out. That's without getting in to David Coote, Paul Tierney or Anthony 'Altrincham fan' Taylor.

In the days of Alex Ferguson it was also down to fear. Give a decision against him and you could be hounded out of a job, or at best you wouldn't ref a United game again. The nearest anyone got to calling that out was Rafa and he was hounded and ridiculed after that.

Imagine if half the refs were from the Liverpool region and they got given City/United games every week.

I reckon if Mason hadn't been sacked this week Kavanagh would have ruled at least one of those goals out and took the heat claiming a technical error on an offside frame, or he drew the line wrong. The whole system is a charter to cheat and then blame the technology.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:49:42 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,380
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16595 on: Today at 12:52:41 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:48:51 am
Bribery is just a daft thing to specifically suggest (not that its definitely not a thing, its 2023. Its the richest league in the world. Lets not be arrogant enough to think it couldn't happen).

There's no doubt in my mind that certain referees have a bias towards, or against, certain clubs. I'm arsed going through the mountain of 'evidence'. But we've had David Coote removed from one of our games previously, why was that? Since Michael Olivers 'performance' in the VVD injury derby he's been noticeably worse in our games when it comes to decisions going against us. Last season we had Paul Tierney (Greater Manchester) and Chris Kavanagh (Greater Manchester) make decisions in two games which were literally unexplainable and were the difference between us winning the title and Man City winning it (the Jota non penalty, the Harry Kane non red card, the Rodri non handball).

And I always remember Scudamore when he was the PL chairman saying it was 'bad for the brand' that United were out of the CL.

I just can't fathom people looking at the events of the weekend (well lets be real, every weekend) and come to the conclusion that 'they're all just rubbish, none of them could possibly be biased'. And every weekend its met with the same 'Oh but every club thinks they're hard done by' or point to the odd occasion a 'decision' went for us (certain posters will be living off Fabinho not getting a red card or the Wolves offside for months). There's no repercussions, nothing changes, we keep seeing appalling decisions being made. Yesterday we get Sabitzer planting his studs in Faes thigh and 'its not a clear and obvious error' at a time when Leicester were all over United. We get a second goal where the lines appear to have been drawn incorrectly. We've had Lee Mason 'forget' to draw the lines. All involving officials from Manchester, all making decisions that benefit teams from Manchester. I've thankfully not spent much time there but fuck me.....Manchester really is a hotbed of officials. I imagine every other person you meet there is an official in some capacity, probably the bus drivers are part time PL officials.

Mike Dean reffed in the PL since 2000. He didn't ref a Liverpool PL game until 2016. He took charge of 12 Liverpool league games in total, with 7 of the 12 coming in a 14 month timeframe between January 21 and March 22. The FA Cup final in 2006 was taken off him because he was from the Wirral. Not even a scouser.
Lee Mason, a ref from Greater Manchester who was a PL ref from 2006, reffed many Man United (21) and Man City (35, including one with a highly controversial decision which ultimately had a say in the destination of the title in 2014) games from 2007.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 410 411 412 413 414 [415]   Go Up
« previous next »
 