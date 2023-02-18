Is your line of thinking that there is just giant bias towards some teams from individual referees, instruction to referees to favour certain teams in certain games, or actual bribery going on?



Bribery is just a daft thing to specifically suggest (not that its definitely not a thing, its 2023. Its the richest league in the world. Lets not be arrogant enough to think it couldn't happen).There's no doubt in my mind that certain referees have a bias towards, or against, certain clubs. I'm arsed going through the mountain of 'evidence'. But we've had David Coote removed from one of our games previously, why was that? Since Michael Olivers 'performance' in the VVD injury derby he's been noticeably worse in our games when it comes to decisions going against us. Last season we had Paul Tierney (Greater Manchester) and Chris Kavanagh (Greater Manchester) make decisions in two games which were literally unexplainable and were the difference between us winning the title and Man City winning it (the Jota non penalty, the Harry Kane non red card, the Rodri non handball).And I always remember Scudamore when he was the PL chairman saying it was 'bad for the brand' that United were out of the CL.I just can't fathom people looking at the events of the weekend (well lets be real, every weekend) and come to the conclusion that 'they're all just rubbish, none of them could possibly be biased'. And every weekend its met with the same 'Oh but every club thinks they're hard done by' or point to the odd occasion a 'decision' went for us (certain posters will be living off Fabinho not getting a red card or the Wolves offside for months). There's no repercussions, nothing changes, we keep seeing appalling decisions being made. Yesterday we get Sabitzer planting his studs in Faes thigh and 'its not a clear and obvious error' at a time when Leicester were all over United. We get a second goal where the lines appear to have been drawn incorrectly. We've had Lee Mason 'forget' to draw the lines. All involving officials from Manchester, all making decisions that benefit teams from Manchester. I've thankfully not spent much time there but fuck me.....Manchester really is a hotbed of officials. I imagine every other person you meet there is an official in some capacity, probably the bus drivers are part time PL officials.