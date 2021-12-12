The delay for our goals was laughable. Checked every angle and replay so many times just looking for any reason to rule them out when you could see on the 1st one on both they were fine



Have to say though, that tackle on Salah at the end was a straight red every day of the week. Scissor tackle from behind, off the ground, all his massive weight landing on Salah's ankles. He somehow fluked a toe on the ball but only after he'd snapped Salah in two and the ref just waved play on with no intervention from VAR, the linesman or the 4th official. Fucking disgraceful. How Salah doesn't lose his shit I'll never know because if that was me, that lanky twat would have been fucked