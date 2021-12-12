« previous next »
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16560 on: Yesterday at 06:39:08 pm
Ref has done well in this game .
Logged

kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16561 on: Yesterday at 07:31:05 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:39:08 pm
Ref has done well in this game .

including giving no free kicks for Salah which is standard for refs in this league  (including that doozy near the end by Burn)
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,622
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16562 on: Yesterday at 07:47:19 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 06:26:08 pm
Posting during a televised game in the VAR thread and moaning about key decisions that have all gone our way is peak tin foil hat stuff.

They didn't really 'go our way'. They were the right decisions.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,124
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16563 on: Yesterday at 08:13:59 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:47:19 pm
They didn't really 'go our way'. They were the right decisions.

Sure, but the point was that people are so mindbroken by the paranoia about officials that they're moaning about them making correct decisions when the game is on the telly.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,622
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16564 on: Yesterday at 08:26:25 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:13:59 pm
Sure, but the point was that people are so mindbroken by the paranoia about officials that they're moaning about them making correct decisions when the game is on the telly.

Sure, but I like to be pernickety.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,124
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16565 on: Yesterday at 08:27:05 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:26:25 pm
Sure, but I like to be pernickety.

I can get behind that.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,196
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16566 on: Yesterday at 10:31:55 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:13:59 pm
Sure, but the point was that people are so mindbroken by the paranoia about officials that they're moaning about them making correct decisions when the game is on the telly.
Will Taylor's team have to face Newcastle's 1st or 2nd choice keepers next week? No. Couldn't get his red card out quick enough knowing that. Clever guy, quick calculation. 4D chess refereeing.

The prosecution rests
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16567 on: Today at 02:58:46 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:08:11 am
I looked at ref/the var line up for villa Arsenal today and I didnt recognise any names, I thought good, maybe a new generation of refs will come through who know how to use the technology.

And that's how it should be. If they continue being nameless, it means they are doing a great job. Problem is when they start making a name for themselves and when they start believing they are superstars. For example that prick Webb, and quite some others.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,375
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16568 on: Today at 09:48:24 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:13:59 pm
Sure, but the point was that people are so mindbroken by the paranoia about officials that they're moaning about them making correct decisions when the game is on the telly.

Even Chris Kavanagh on VAR couldn't justify ruling those goals out but by god he tried. Shame there was absolutely nothing wrong with either of them.

You just cannot trust the process when these biased Manc wankers are in charge of it.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,124
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16569 on: Today at 09:51:21 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:48:24 am
Even Chris Kavanagh on VAR couldn't justify ruling those goals out but by god he tried. Shame there was absolutely nothing wrong with either of them.

You just cannot trust the process when these biased Manc wankers are in charge of it.

Mindbroken.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,708
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16570 on: Today at 01:31:26 pm
The delay for our goals was laughable. Checked every angle and replay so many times just looking for any reason to rule them out when you could see on the 1st one on both they were fine

Have to say though, that tackle on Salah at the end was a straight red every day of the week. Scissor tackle from behind, off the ground, all his massive weight landing on Salah's ankles. He somehow fluked a toe on the ball but only after he'd snapped Salah in two and the ref just waved play on with no intervention from VAR, the linesman or the 4th official. Fucking disgraceful. How Salah doesn't lose his shit I'll never know because if that was me, that lanky twat would have been fucked
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,376
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16571 on: Today at 02:44:55 pm
Howard Webb well and truly back in the building. Atrocious from everyone involved not to send Sabitzer off
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,824
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16572 on: Today at 03:17:40 pm
Ill field this one tubby

Lolz so who are they biased towards now eh? Arsenal? Man City? The Harlem Globetrotters? Lance Armstrong? Theyre all just rubbish
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,120
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16573 on: Today at 03:20:33 pm
Well those saying that the English game isn't absolutely corrupt are looking pretty stupid today :D
Logged
Poor.

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,375
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16574 on: Today at 03:28:11 pm
Compare how long they took to try and disallow a perfectly good goal in our game yesterday (twice) to United's 2nd today. Everything goes their way with decisions all the time. Even when we went there this season they scored a clearly offside goal and that turned their season as they'd lost their first 2 games were in crisis.

The whole system is flawed. The person operating VAR will just do their own thing.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,124
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16575 on: Today at 03:33:40 pm
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,120
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16576 on: Today at 03:34:23 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:33:40 pm


You need help if you think this game is being refereed fairly mate. You honestly have issues.
Logged
Poor.

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,375
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16577 on: Today at 03:36:47 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:34:23 pm
You need help if you think this game is being refereed fairly mate. You honestly have issues.

VAR is just a cheats charter.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
