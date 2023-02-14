I've normally got very little sympathy for Lee Mason but it feels like he's been hung out to dry here on the altar of VAR.



Just watched the MOTD clip of them discussing the Brentford goal, the way they are going on you'd think that Pinnock had supplexed his marker and then gone on to win the header from 2 yards offside. But as far as I can tell you have two pretty marginal calls that should never have gone up to VAR in the first place - just let the officials on the pitch ref the game.



If I was to read between the lines, Mason has never been a big fan of VAR and when these decisions were passed up to him he's gone with the original spirit of the introduction of the technology, not identified any 'clear and obvious' error from the pitch officials (i.e. if you need to start drawing the lines the error can't be clear and obvious) and taken no action to change the decision. He's then got crucified by the media and been abandoned by the professional body that are supposed to represent him. If I was him in that situation, where your professional body is prioritising the reputation of technology over your own ability. I'd be telling them to stick their job as well.