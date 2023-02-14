I've normally got very little sympathy for Lee Mason but it feels like he's been hung out to dry here on the altar of VAR.
Just watched the MOTD clip of them discussing the Brentford goal, the way they are going on you'd think that Pinnock had supplexed his marker and then gone on to win the header from 2 yards offside. But as far as I can tell you have two pretty marginal calls that should never have gone up to VAR in the first place - just let the officials on the pitch ref the game.
If I was to read between the lines, Mason has never been a big fan of VAR and when these decisions were passed up to him he's gone with the original spirit of the introduction of the technology, not identified any 'clear and obvious' error from the pitch officials (i.e. if you need to start drawing the lines the error can't be clear and obvious) and taken no action to change the decision. He's then got crucified by the media and been abandoned by the professional body that are supposed to represent him. If I was him in that situation, where your professional body is prioritising the reputation of technology over your own ability. I'd be telling them to stick their job as well.
Then why did he not stick with the refs decision when Martinelli scored at old Trafford. He went back, cancelled the goal , and gave a foul to Man Utd for nothing in midfield.
Also offside calls are clear and obvious, drawing the lines is what the technology is, there is no spirit to calling offsides, maybe to calling fouls there is. But offsides are a matter of technological fact not opinion. Even then, he pulled a game back and cancelled a goal for nothing that was clear and obvious before. I dont think hes incompetent, just biased. He knew it was offside and he knew the martinelli goal shouldve stood, but he had the power to do something about, and thankfully he doesnt anymore. Shouldve been sacked after the first incident, but better late than never.