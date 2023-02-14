« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 409 410 411 412 413 [414]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 851405 times)

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,179
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16520 on: Yesterday at 11:53:54 pm »
Someone clearly thought "Best we draw a line under this and move on".


;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16521 on: Today at 12:16:01 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:29:49 pm
Isn't this a bit weird. He made a bad mistake (not the first time) but they're made all the time by officials. Curious to know what could have prompted his resignation. I doubt his pride was hurt that much. Maybe he was told he's out at the end of the season anyway and this was a convenient get out.

Its the second time where it was blatant against Arsenal, when playing a team from Manchester, hed overturned the refs decision earlier in the season to allow a martinelli goal and went back in the build up to a coming together between odegaard and erikssen that pgmol later said was the worst var decision so far this season because there was no reason to overturn the refs decision.
I dont think theyd get rid of him off a mistake. The only thing I can conclude is they must have clear evidence of anti Arsenal or pro manc clubs bias that hes either admitted to or was so blatant that he couldnt defend himself against.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,018
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16522 on: Today at 12:49:32 am »
Quote from: farawayred on February 14, 2023, 10:08:52 pm
He should not be scheduled for a match ever again, to be fair. Shit referee as he was, transferred the stench to the VAR room.
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 07:53:50 pm
@MiguelDelaney
PGMOL VAR Lee Mason has departed the organisation by mutual consent.
A-fucking-men to that!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16523 on: Today at 01:55:38 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:57:20 pm
Can't we get rid of VAR as well?

At least that's one of Riley's Manc cabal out the door. Probably for being a City fan that cost Arsenal, whereas when a City fan on VAR made an inexplicable mistake last season to effectively give them the title fuck all happened. Lampard got an apology though of course.
Var not going anywhere. It probably had more positives in making sure the refs get calls right then not however it not perfect
Feels like Webb trying to put his stamp on this and make refs more accountable and making refs better in the PL. Still very early to see last week was very bad for VAr for the PL though.
Do we think Lee Mason is gone if Mike Riley in charge?

Logged

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16524 on: Today at 02:33:06 am »
I've normally got very little sympathy for Lee Mason but it feels like he's been hung out to dry here on the altar of VAR.

Just watched the MOTD clip of them discussing the Brentford goal, the way they are going on you'd think that Pinnock had supplexed his marker and then gone on to win the header from 2 yards offside. But as far as I can tell you have two pretty marginal calls that should never have gone up to VAR in the first place - just let the officials on the pitch ref the game.

If I was to read between the lines, Mason has never been a big fan of VAR and when these decisions were passed up to him he's gone with the original spirit of the introduction of the technology, not identified any 'clear and obvious' error from the pitch officials (i.e. if you need to start drawing the lines the error can't be clear and obvious) and taken no action to change the decision. He's then got crucified by the media and been abandoned by the professional body that are supposed to represent him. If I was him in that situation, where your professional body is prioritising the reputation of technology over your own ability. I'd be telling them to stick their job as well.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 409 410 411 412 413 [414]   Go Up
« previous next »
 