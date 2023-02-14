« previous next »
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16480 on: February 14, 2023, 10:01:36 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on February 13, 2023, 05:36:45 pm
But its not VAR that doesnt work, its the officials.

But in reality VAR is the officials so it can't work without them. Goalline technology is technology it's not a referee. VAR is some bloke watching a replay on a screen.

Automated offsides is at least more technology than officials when that comes in (although that's not without its failures i.e. France goal at the World Cup) because of all the confusion among phases of play and who is and isn't active.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16481 on: February 14, 2023, 10:08:52 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on February 14, 2023, 09:57:50 pm
FWIW...

Lee Mason is not scheduled for a match next weekend.
He should not be scheduled for a match ever again, to be fair. Shit referee as he was, transferred the stench to the VAR room.
Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16482 on: Yesterday at 07:16:23 am »
Quote from: Fromola on February 14, 2023, 10:01:36 pm
But in reality VAR is the officials so it can't work without them. Goalline technology is technology it's not a referee. VAR is some bloke watching a replay on a screen.

Automated offsides is at least more technology than officials when that comes in (although that's not without its failures i.e. France goal at the World Cup) because of all the confusion among phases of play and who is and isn't active.

VAR is a very basic system, operated by officials. Video replays to help officials work a fuck tonne better in literally every other sport, ones a lot less well funded. So rather than going oh its making these terrible officials jobs even harder, lets bin it we should be going lets get the right people operating it
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16483 on: Yesterday at 07:32:20 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:16:23 am
VAR is a very basic system, operated by officials. Video replays to help officials work a fuck tonne better in literally every other sport, ones a lot less well funded. So rather than going oh its making these terrible officials jobs even harder, lets bin it we should be going lets get the right people operating it

Which bodes the question if you do have quality referees do we need to re-referee the game anyway?

I agree it works okay in general with competent officials. Frustrating delays after goals aside which is always it's biggest drawback.
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16484 on: Yesterday at 07:43:15 am »
The problem is these 3 points imo.

1) Poor refs the standard is getting worse imo but also could be related two the 2) point

2) Refs have stopped making decisions esp assistants as VAR is there to ref it for them.

3) Lack of consistency across similar incidents.

We are all human and make mistakes, just do your job, if you need help from VAR its there but don't let it do the job for you. I can count 2/3 incidents pre VAR of decisions that rankled...post VAR too many to count.
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16485 on: Yesterday at 08:50:58 am »
I noticed that the VAR screens are still on the touchline.
I am struggling to recall any instance of a ref using them since Webb took over. It seems like he has stopped this happening because perhaps in his ego driven mind, it shows up the incompetence of refs.
And now it seems that he was letting referees call on offsides without using the lines, because lets face it, Lee Mason hasnt just decided to say ah sod it, you know what? Lets not bother with all that line drawing stuff! without approval from the top.
I wonder how many calls have been done this way.
Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16486 on: Yesterday at 10:18:57 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:32:20 am
Which bodes the question if you do have quality referees do we need to re-referee the game anyway?

I agree it works okay in general with competent officials. Frustrating delays after goals aside which is always it's biggest drawback.

Its a special level of arrogance that thinks technology couldnt help.

It helps with cricket, which is a lot more stop start and you have two umpires on the pitch at the same time focussing on pretty much two players.

It helps with rugby, which is a lot more comparable.

But with football it seems referees have taken is massively personally
Offline tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16487 on: Yesterday at 10:24:07 am »
Yeah it's the refs worried about power being taken away from them, which is why they've got this garbage clear and obvious error bullshit to fall back on.  VAR should be there to make sure every big decision is correct, nothing else.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16488 on: Yesterday at 10:24:42 am »
Quote from: MH41 on February 14, 2023, 10:29:57 am
Thoughts on the possible penalty for us on the stroke of HT last night?
My VAR (a Sky TV pause screenshot, lol) suggested that it did indeed strike the Everton defender's hand.
My gripe is how quickly it was looked at and dismissed (if it was actually looked at, at all?) because 10 seconds later the ref took the players off the pitch. There's no way they could have checked it in that time.

Marriner was on VAR that bent fucker has never given us a decision ever.
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16489 on: Yesterday at 04:32:54 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:18:57 am
Its a special level of arrogance that thinks technology couldnt help.

It helps with cricket, which is a lot more stop start and you have two umpires on the pitch at the same time focussing on pretty much two players.

It helps with rugby, which is a lot more comparable.

But with football it seems referees have taken is massively personally
I'm 100% for technology use to help officials. But use the right fucking technology! I've said it here like 100 times - players use performance monitors, take that as their position, refine as needed, triangulate it and you know would know in a microsecond if a player was in an offside position or not. Much cheaper to implement than the HawkEye cameras and flawed models.

Use VAR for penalties, red cards and mistaken identity only, but NOT for offsides.
Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16490 on: Yesterday at 04:34:23 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:32:54 pm
I'm 100% for technology use to help officials. But use the right fucking technology! I've said it here like 100 times - players use performance monitors, take that as their position, refine as needed, triangulate it and you know would know in a microsecond if a player was in an offside position or not. Much cheaper to implement than the HawkEye cameras and flawed models.

Use VAR for penalties, red cards and mistaken identity only, but NOT for offsides.
Are they accurate enough?
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16491 on: Yesterday at 04:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:34:23 pm
Are they accurate enough?
Much more than the HawkEye technology, though they will argue the opposite. GPS triangulation works within a foot; imagine scaling the triangles by a huge factor. But most importantly, there will be no human error, just like goal-line technology. That carries error too, and it's not the 2.4mm HawkEye claims, but not one with a human component. The important thing is the take that decision out of the hands of the referees. That's where they make the most mistakes.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16492 on: Yesterday at 04:48:01 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 07:43:15 am
The problem is these 3 points imo.

1) Poor refs the standard is getting worse imo but also could be related two the 2) point

2) Refs have stopped making decisions esp assistants as VAR is there to ref it for them.

3) Lack of consistency across similar incidents.

We are all human and make mistakes, just do your job, if you need help from VAR its there but don't let it do the job for you. I can count 2/3 incidents pre VAR of decisions that rankled...post VAR too many to count.

They do what they want. Whenever it's a tight offside with us it's usually always flagged immediately, with the opponent the flag stays down when it's 5 yards offside to let it play out. Same thing in the Manc derby when Rashford was 5 yards off and flag stays down but he kept flagging tight calls on City.
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16493 on: Yesterday at 06:43:38 pm »
VAR needs for the VAR official not to concern him or herself with contradicting the on field Ref.

It's the old boys club where the VAR is not going to piss off his mate on the pitch.

The only calls that get turned over are very clear and obvious mistakes. Otherwise, VAR goes with whatever decision the pitch Ref decides.

That isn't going to change. And has little to do with the VAR officials not knowing the laws of the game.

Just like people wont grass someone else. VAR officials won't grass their mate.
Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16494 on: Yesterday at 06:49:26 pm »
What do the stats say in regards to errors pre and post VAR? Have they massively reduced?
Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16495 on: Yesterday at 07:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:48:01 pm
They do what they want. Whenever it's a tight offside with us it's usually always flagged immediately, with the opponent the flag stays down when it's 5 yards offside to let it play out. Same thing in the Manc derby when Rashford was 5 yards off and flag stays down but he kept flagging tight calls on City.

Does my fucking nut this does, either raise the flag each time it's obvious, or don't because it's not and needs to play out.
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16496 on: Yesterday at 07:29:03 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 06:49:26 pm
What do the stats say in regards to errors pre and post VAR? Have they massively reduced?

Mike Riley said in 2019:

I was speaking to Howard Webb [the former Premier League referee, now head of refereeing in Major League Soccer] and he said the worst outcome was where the referee and team on the field make the right decision, but the VAR intervenes to make the wrong decision.


The raw numbers show that VAR has improved the quality of decision-making this season  91% of decisions taken by referees and VARs have been correct, compared to 82% at this point last season.

Edit: The article in case anyone wants the whole thing.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2019/nov/22/mike-riley-var-long-way-to-go-premier-league-referees
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16497 on: Yesterday at 07:33:42 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:29:03 pm
Mike Riley said in 2019:

I was speaking to Howard Webb [the former Premier League referee, now head of refereeing in Major League Soccer] and he said the worst outcome was where the referee and team on the field make the right decision, but the VAR intervenes to make the wrong decision.


The raw numbers show that VAR has improved the quality of decision-making this season  91% of decisions taken by referees and VARs have been correct, compared to 82% at this point last season.

Edit: The article in case anyone wants the whole thing.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2019/nov/22/mike-riley-var-long-way-to-go-premier-league-referees

What are those percentages according to? I imagine the PGMOL themselves? Most decisions are subjective, so of course their going to say a decision was correct if there is an ounce of a reason for it being so.
Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • Bam!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16498 on: Yesterday at 07:35:06 pm »
Another manc ref doing a big game involving a manchester team. Its nonsense and asks for pressure and questions.
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16499 on: Yesterday at 07:41:27 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 07:35:06 pm
Another manc ref doing a big game involving a manchester team. Its nonsense and asks for pressure and questions.

Hopefully Man City obtain more recordings.
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16500 on: Yesterday at 07:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 07:35:06 pm
Another manc ref doing a big game involving a manchester team. Its nonsense and asks for pressure and questions.

Guess who the Ref for our match at Newcastle is.  :lmao

Hint: you're watching him tonight.  :P
Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16501 on: Yesterday at 08:13:29 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:45:39 pm
Guess who the Ref for our match at Newcastle is.  :lmao

Hint: you're watching him tonight.  :P

I'm watching Dortmund v Chelsea so I hope you're right. :)
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16502 on: Yesterday at 08:16:10 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 08:13:29 pm
I'm watching Dortmund v Chelsea so I hope you're right. :)

not him.. :P
Offline redgriffin73

  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16503 on: Yesterday at 08:22:41 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:45:39 pm
Guess who the Ref for our match at Newcastle is.  :lmao

Hint: you're watching him tonight.  :P

Oh for fucks sake 🙄
Online RedG13

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16504 on: Today at 06:44:28 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:43:38 pm
VAR needs for the VAR official not to concern him or herself with contradicting the on field Ref.

It's the old boys club where the VAR is not going to piss off his mate on the pitch.

The only calls that get turned over are very clear and obvious mistakes. Otherwise, VAR goes with whatever decision the pitch Ref decides.

That isn't going to change. And has little to do with the VAR officials not knowing the laws of the game.

Just like people wont grass someone else. VAR officials won't grass their mate.
I dont think PMGOL even with the change of person in charge would make a change to how var works mid season. Will be interesting to see what changes are made in the offseason. taking ppl of Var for getting stuff wrong seems like a smart thing for the time being
Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16505 on: Today at 06:49:56 am »
VAR rules have to be left "open to interpretation" and deliberately opaque.
Otherwise match-fixing by the game officials is much harder to hide.
Its not incompetence, the PGMOL are simply bent as fuck.
This league is worse than Serie A.
