I noticed that the VAR screens are still on the touchline.

I am struggling to recall any instance of a ref using them since Webb took over. It seems like he has stopped this happening because perhaps in his ego driven mind, it shows up the incompetence of refs.

And now it seems that he was letting referees call on offsides without using the lines, because lets face it, Lee Mason hasnt just decided to say ah sod it, you know what? Lets not bother with all that line drawing stuff! without approval from the top.

I wonder how many calls have been done this way.

