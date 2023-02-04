Not a penalty for handball on the line in our match. Neil Mellor was adamant it was a handball and said this is why VAR was introduced to the game to catch "obvious" errors.



When the replay came on he was twice as sure. Then of course Lee Mason went for a coffee.



Would that have changed the match? Who knows. But the point stands, it should have been an obvious call.



I have just made the point in another thread, that we haven't got a penalty in the league all season. The last one I could find was on 02 April last season.Utd, on the other hand (pardon the pun) were given another helping hand today to make sure they broke the deadlock early in the game