VAR! Video Assistant Referee

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
February 4, 2023, 10:04:28 pm
Quote from: 4pool on February  4, 2023, 09:20:03 pm
Not a penalty for handball on the line in our match. Neil Mellor was adamant it was a handball and said this is why VAR was introduced to the game to catch "obvious" errors.

When the replay came on he was twice as sure. Then of course Lee Mason went for a coffee.

Would that have changed the match? Who knows. But the point stands, it should have been an obvious call.
I have just made the point in another thread, that we haven't got a penalty in the league all season. The last one I could find was on 02 April last season.
Utd, on the other hand (pardon the pun) were given another helping hand today to make sure they broke the deadlock early in the game
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Today at 10:57:16 pm

From the Mail (apologies) - though an alternative Mail-free link to it can be found below...


'Arsenal fury as it emerges VAR Lee Mason FORGOT to draw offside lines when reviewing Ivan Toney's goal for Brentford at the Emirates in a major error that could affect the title race':-

Brentford equalised thanks to an Ivan Toney to earn a point against Arsenal
The goal was checked for offside before eventually being given by VAR
However, VAR official Lee Mason forgot to draw the offside lines when checking

www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11740619/VAR-Lee-Mason-FORGOT-draw-offside-lines-reviewing-Ivan-Toneys-controversial-equaliser.html


^ instead of clicking on the Daily Heil - the article can be read in full here - https://archive.is/Uesxg 


a video of the goal: 'Arsenal 1 - [1] Brentford - Ivan Toney equaliser on 74' - https://dubz.co/c/10s7t8 & https://streamin.me/v/4be6ab26






Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Today at 11:02:41 pm

'Human error cited as reason why @OfficialBHAFC goal wrongly ruled out for offside at Selhurst Park this afternoon. Two players in close proximity and line drawn from the one furthest forward rather than the one nearer the goal.' - https://twitter.com/sistoney67/status/1624514322331275265 (BBC 'journalist')


The wrongly disallowed goal: Estupinan vs Crystal Palace on 33' - https://streamin.me/v/3e0752ab


'An Estupinan goal was ruled offside after the VAR identified the wrong defender as the last man. A stunning level of incompetence.' - https://twitter.com/Tactical_Times/status/1624516394854281217





Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Today at 11:04:41 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 10:57:16 pm
'Arsenal fury as it emerges VAR Lee Mason FORGOT to draw offside lines when reviewing Ivan Toney's goal for Brentford at the Emirates in a major error that could affect the title race':-

Said it in the match thread, they only looked at one potential offside and didn't seem to review the other.

Quote from: BoRed on Today at 04:40:00 pm
That Brentford goal looked offside, VAR was looking at the wrong phase of play.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Today at 11:28:30 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 10:57:16 pm
From the Mail (apologies) - though an alternative Mail-free link to it can be found below...


'Arsenal fury as it emerges VAR Lee Mason FORGOT to draw offside lines when reviewing Ivan Toney's goal for Brentford at the Emirates in a major error that could affect the title race':-

Brentford equalised thanks to an Ivan Toney to earn a point against Arsenal
The goal was checked for offside before eventually being given by VAR
However, VAR official Lee Mason forgot to draw the offside lines when checking

www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11740619/VAR-Lee-Mason-FORGOT-draw-offside-lines-reviewing-Ivan-Toneys-controversial-equaliser.html


^ instead of clicking on the Daily Heil - the article can be read in full here - https://archive.is/Uesxg 


a video of the goal: 'Arsenal 1 - [1] Brentford - Ivan Toney equaliser on 74' - https://dubz.co/c/10s7t8 & https://streamin.me/v/4be6ab26








They are desperate to bring somehow ManUtd into the mix for the title race.
