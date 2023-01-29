Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the body responsible for match officials across English football, has admitted Liverpool midfielder Fabinho should have been sent off for his challenge on Brighton & Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson in Sunday's FA Cup tie.
Fabinho caught Ferguson on the Achilles in a lunging challenge from behind in the 86th minute. Referee David Coote gave the foul but only showed Fabinho a yellow card and the VAR, Neil Swarbrick, decided against a review to upgrade to a red card.
PGMOL expects fouls of this nature to result in a red card, with the full point of contact from the studs above the ankle from behind, and there should have been a VAR intervention with the player sent off for serious foul play.
Even though PGMOL has conceded Fabinho should have been sent off -- and therefore serve a three-match ban -- no retrospective action is possible because the incident was seen and assessed by both the referee and the VAR. The Football Association could only charge the Liverpool player if the officials hadn't seen it during the game.