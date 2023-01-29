« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
January 29, 2023, 02:58:20 pm
How can LFC allow a fucking Manchester United fan to ref us again and again.

Only way I can see it stopping is if we just outright refused to play the game. English football is as bent as fuck.

Foul of Salah, edge of the area ignored. Konate pulled over in the area. Ignored.

Not sure there can be anyone that dont think its just plain wrong the referees in this country. Every fucking week.

Absolute fucking disgrace all the way through Coote. Id actually love it if one of ours with not long to go just knocked the fucker out. Im really surprised given how fucking bent they are that it hasnt already happened.

That free kick against Milner when he got the ball on 65 minutes sums up Coote. Made worse when Milner was clearly pushed over in the area. Fucking ignored, of course.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
January 29, 2023, 03:10:58 pm
Ha deffo foul by Konate. First decision to go our way all day :)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
January 29, 2023, 03:14:24 pm
I thought the Brighton man made an absolute meal of that. Good challenge by Konate.

* My phone's autocorrect changed Konate to Monster. 😃
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
January 29, 2023, 03:15:22 pm
Deffo bad foul by Fabinho as well

I think Klopp has maybe said - these have been booting us up and down the park all day, give them a fucking kick.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
January 29, 2023, 03:16:55 pm
Dumb as fuck by Fabio, even dumber making a big deal of it like hes expecting a red. Dont know where his heads at.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
January 29, 2023, 03:18:09 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 29, 2023, 03:16:55 pm
Dumb as fuck by Fabio, even dumber making a big deal of it like hes expecting a red. Dont know where his heads at.

Just looked like he knew it was a shocker and felt bad about it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
January 29, 2023, 03:20:49 pm
Quote from: tubby on January 29, 2023, 03:18:09 pm
Just looked like he knew it was a shocker and felt bad about it.

Yeah that's the way I read it

Weird the Coote didn't fuck us over those though
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
January 29, 2023, 03:25:40 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 29, 2023, 03:20:49 pm
Yeah that's the way I read it

Weird the Coote didn't fuck us over those though

Probably because not every game is an anti-liverpool conspiracy like you think it is, mate.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
January 29, 2023, 03:26:07 pm
Quote from: tubby on January 29, 2023, 03:18:09 pm
Just looked like he knew it was a shocker and felt bad about it.

And the foul itself??
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
January 29, 2023, 03:26:40 pm
Time keeping in this country is farcical, 5 added when Mac Allister and the other guy took that long alone. Not that'd we'd have scored even if 20 were added but just a general point
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
January 29, 2023, 03:27:18 pm
100% a ref for Fabinho that.

 Would like to have seen the offside again as they showed a still at first and then went back a frame!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
January 29, 2023, 03:50:25 pm
Quote from: Elzar on January 29, 2023, 03:27:18 pm
100% a ref for Fabinho that.

 Would like to have seen the offside again as they showed a still at first and then went back a frame!

Was deffo offside. When they showed it again with the lines, was a different frame.

I'm glad. I think we need a break at the moment. Going to be hard to get any momentum going this season. Another replay on the 8th would have fucked us completely.

This day and age they need to fuck off these bastard replays. Who the fuck wants them especially after that fucking stupid World Cup shite.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
January 29, 2023, 03:55:27 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 29, 2023, 03:14:24 pm

* My phone's autocorrect changed Konate to Monster. 😃

I mean it's not wrong ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
January 29, 2023, 03:57:24 pm
Quote from: Elzar on January 29, 2023, 03:27:18 pm

 Would like to have seen the offside again as they showed a still at first and then went back a frame!

Yeah , my eyes are shit but I thought it was offside, looked like a red arm was all that was keeping them on in the pic they showed.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
January 29, 2023, 04:14:49 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 29, 2023, 03:57:24 pm
Yeah , my eyes are shit but I thought it was offside, looked like a red arm was all that was keeping them on in the pic they showed.

Same, then they showed the VAR view and it was a different frame where he was on. Very confusing, would prefer the TV companies just showed it in full without a random still.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
January 29, 2023, 04:35:52 pm
Genuinely shocked Fabinho didn't get a red. He seemed sure he was off too.  Horrible challenge.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
January 29, 2023, 04:41:33 pm
I know he's playing crap anyway so wouldn't make much difference but he's done us a favour not sending Fabinho off as he'd have missed the derby and the game either side. A lot more pressure on Bajcetic then for 3 games with no cover.

Thought their goal could have gone either way but i'd rather the attacker gets the benefit of the doubt when it's so tight. Plus I really didn't want a replay so i'm not complaining it was given.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
January 29, 2023, 04:44:32 pm
Time keeping in this country is farcical, 5 added when Mac Allister and the other guy took that long alone. Not that'd we'd have scored even if 20 were added but just a general point

Lost 2-3 minutes from the goal being scored to the restart within the injury time as well. Played about an extra 20 seconds.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
January 29, 2023, 04:46:27 pm
How can you not give a red card when you see a reply of the Fabinho challenge??!!  :o :butt :wanker

Seriously this needs to be binned immediately as it's bringing the game into disrepute and will only indice more hatred towards the game and opposing fan's football teams
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
January 29, 2023, 04:51:37 pm
Wasn't even the so-called 'orange card' scenario. It was a clear red.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
January 29, 2023, 06:22:48 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 29, 2023, 03:50:25 pm
Was deffo offside. When they showed it again with the lines, was a different frame.

I'm glad. I think we need a break at the moment. Going to be hard to get any momentum going this season. Another replay on the 8th would have fucked us completely.

This day and age they need to fuck off these bastard replays. Who the fuck wants them especially after that fucking stupid World Cup shite.
Did the two reds not given factor into the refs being bought off and trying to screw Liverpool today
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
January 29, 2023, 07:15:02 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on January 29, 2023, 06:22:48 pm
Did the two reds not given factor into the refs being bought off and trying to screw Liverpool today

I'm very surprised that Coote never used a Red. I can get the Fabinho one, but Konate they actually made contact with each others hips.

This modern game is shite now though. Gets more laughable every week. Given how much your divers get freekicks for their squeaky 'Platoon' style dives, you'd think that they were going to be given last rites.

Fabinho probably got the benefit of the doubt having been on for about a minute. The Robbo 'foul' was actually their player jumping in two footed.

So maybe got away with one, but when Keita was backed into - that actually could have been a very serious injury. Not even a booking.

It's always hard to tell if refs are bent or shite or both most of the time, but Coote has quite the record with us.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
January 29, 2023, 07:26:15 pm
Fabinho one I thought looked a booking in real time (i.e. late and a bit reckless) but one where VAR should have got involved with benefit of replays as it was really dangerous.

Players should be protected more from bad challenges and VAR doesn't get involved enough on that front. Partey against us for example should have gone and that ruined Diaz's season.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
January 29, 2023, 07:37:13 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on January 29, 2023, 06:22:48 pm
Did the two reds not given factor into the refs being bought off and trying to screw Liverpool today

Man U fan moaning about a dodgy ref... Give me a break
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
January 29, 2023, 07:38:56 pm
Quote from: thejbs on January 29, 2023, 04:35:52 pm
Genuinely shocked Fabinho didn't get a red. He seemed sure he was off too.  Horrible challenge.

Yeah, really surprised by that. Konate I could understand they wouldn't overturn but Fabinho's was pretty blatant. It comes down to the inconsistency again.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
January 29, 2023, 07:48:43 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on January 29, 2023, 06:22:48 pm
Did the two reds not given factor into the refs being bought off and trying to screw Liverpool today
Are you renting out your holiday Home Tony ? A couple of months away and you always seems to come back with a lot of energy ! Must be a fantastic place !
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
January 29, 2023, 07:50:01 pm
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on January 29, 2023, 07:48:43 pm
Are you renting out your holiday Home Tony ? A couple of months away and you always seems to come back with a lot of energy ! Must be a fantastic place !

 ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the body responsible for match officials across English football, has admitted Liverpool midfielder Fabinho should have been sent off for his challenge on Brighton & Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson in Sunday's FA Cup tie.

Fabinho caught Ferguson on the Achilles in a lunging challenge from behind in the 86th minute. Referee David Coote gave the foul but only showed Fabinho a yellow card and the VAR, Neil Swarbrick, decided against a review to upgrade to a red card.

PGMOL expects fouls of this nature to result in a red card, with the full point of contact from the studs above the ankle from behind, and there should have been a VAR intervention with the player sent off for serious foul play.

Even though PGMOL has conceded Fabinho should have been sent off -- and therefore serve a three-match ban -- no retrospective action is possible because the incident was seen and assessed by both the referee and the VAR. The Football Association could only charge the Liverpool player if the officials hadn't seen it during the game.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Not often I say this but a few games off might not have been a bad thing for Fab
