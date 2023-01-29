Did the two reds not given factor into the refs being bought off and trying to screw Liverpool today



I'm very surprised that Coote never used a Red. I can get the Fabinho one, but Konate they actually made contact with each others hips.This modern game is shite now though. Gets more laughable every week. Given how much your divers get freekicks for their squeaky 'Platoon' style dives, you'd think that they were going to be given last rites.Fabinho probably got the benefit of the doubt having been on for about a minute. The Robbo 'foul' was actually their player jumping in two footed.So maybe got away with one, but when Keita was backed into - that actually could have been a very serious injury. Not even a booking.It's always hard to tell if refs are bent or shite or both most of the time, but Coote has quite the record with us.