We can take a page off the rugby game book though. I'm all for punishing players that behave that way.
I think rugby is shit, but it baffles me why the same approach isn't taken in football.
Speak to the captain and the player involved at the same time. Any other mouthy fucker that wants to get involved gets an automatic booking/2nd yellow if they're already on one.
Intorduce it at the start of the season and implement it with authority in the first round of games. It wouldn't happen in the 2nd round.