Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16320 on: January 15, 2023, 02:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on January 15, 2023, 01:02:45 pm
I have never seen a goal like it.

Its baffling it was allowed.


Yeah. Baffling with English football's record over the years.


:D
Poor.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16321 on: January 15, 2023, 02:51:47 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on January 15, 2023, 12:38:33 pm
not on offside decisions, that's made by the VAR official, they only seem to go to the monitor when it's a penalty, red card or possible handball when scoring a goal. Don't think I've ever seen it when it's an offside decision.

I didn't see the game but listened to it on TalkShite and they said it was flagged offside and that VAR then said it was a goal. I could be wrong about that but they said it was definitely being checked and then the goal was confirmed

Dermot Gallagher said on SuperSport yesterday that the decision was made by the referee, not VAR.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16322 on: January 15, 2023, 03:41:32 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 15, 2023, 02:51:47 pm
Dermot Gallagher said on SuperSport yesterday that the decision was made by the referee, not VAR.

Yes, but as Barney said, VAR checks every goal. If they didn't get involved, that just means they decided to get involved.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16323 on: January 15, 2023, 03:46:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 14, 2023, 06:04:13 pm
If I was an Arsenal fan, I'd be seriously worried that they are going to be cheated out of a title by bent officials.

:lmao

Assuming you missed our game against Arsenal, they're getting plenty themselves
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16324 on: January 15, 2023, 03:54:21 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on January 15, 2023, 03:46:31 pm
:lmao

Assuming you missed our game against Arsenal, they're getting plenty themselves

As someone said above, there's a hierarchy, a game against us was a one off.

I obviously don't watch all their games, but I've long had the impression that Arsenal come very close to us in terms of regularly being at the wrong end of dodgy refereeing in the last 30 years.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16325 on: January 15, 2023, 04:43:20 pm »
It's really simple.

There are the Laws of the game.

And there are the Manchester United interpretations of the Laws of the game.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

« Reply #16326 on: January 15, 2023, 04:49:33 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on January 15, 2023, 03:46:31 pm
:lmao

Assuming you missed our game against Arsenal, they're getting plenty themselves

And when they play City and the Mancs, watch them get properly fucked over. I'm expecting us to get away with murder at the Etihad and get fucked over good and proper when Utd come to Anfield,
Fuck the Tories

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16327 on: January 15, 2023, 05:03:41 pm »
So people g
Quote from: rob1966 on January 15, 2023, 04:49:33 pm
And when they play City and the Mancs, watch them get properly fucked over. I'm expecting us to get away with murder at the Etihad and get fucked over good and proper when Utd come to Anfield,

So theyll fuck over Arsenal when it comes to the manc sides, but then fuck over only City when it comes to us

So help City, then not help City, but help Man U every time
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16328 on: January 17, 2023, 09:43:06 pm »
Thought the ref was shite again, for the record
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16329 on: January 17, 2023, 10:03:42 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on January 17, 2023, 09:43:06 pm
Thought the ref was shite again, for the record
Var was out it seemed
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16330 on: January 17, 2023, 10:08:04 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on January 17, 2023, 10:03:42 pm
Var was out it seemed

Only for 15-20 minutes. They said it was back up in the first half.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16331 on: January 17, 2023, 10:10:39 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on January 17, 2023, 10:08:04 pm
Only for 15-20 minutes. They said it was back up in the first half.
Oh makes sense.
Ref maybe got the penalty no call wrong idk if Var was back up then. The Dive(granted Phillps did have his leg out) and probably should have used a Yellow card earlier but was not the worst ref game. Also got a corner/goal kick wrong but those are tough sometimes.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16332 on: Yesterday at 08:09:38 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on January 17, 2023, 10:10:39 pm
Oh makes sense.
Ref maybe got the penalty no call wrong idk if Var was back up then. The Dive(granted Phillps did have his leg out) and probably should have used a Yellow card earlier but was not the worst ref game. Also got a corner/goal kick wrong but those are tough sometimes.

Penalty?
« Reply #16333 on: Yesterday at 10:06:05 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on January 17, 2023, 10:10:39 pm
Oh makes sense.
Ref maybe got the penalty no call wrong idk if Var was back up then. The Dive(granted Phillps did have his leg out) and probably should have used a Yellow card earlier but was not the worst ref game. Also got a corner/goal kick wrong but those are tough sometimes.

You talking about where the shot hit Gomez in the arm? Never a penalty in a million years, I'd never expect us to get that and wouldn't be crying when we didn't.
Fuck the Tories

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16334 on: Yesterday at 11:21:28 am »
Quote from: Elzar on January 17, 2023, 10:08:04 pm
Only for 15-20 minutes. They said it was back up in the first half.

wasn't it just the communicating with the ref was down - VAR was working and anything would be relayed via the 4th official if needs be
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16335 on: Yesterday at 03:52:53 pm »
NEW: referees at Club World Cup next week (incl Anthony Taylor) will announce reason for VAR decisions to stadium & TV audience via their mike as part of trial authorised by @TheIFAB today. Could also be used in womens World Cup - more on @timessport soon

https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1615735800452337669?t=2el9Vvrqbz3KtsQq_yvoQQ&s=19
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16336 on: Yesterday at 03:53:44 pm »
They will never do that in the PL.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16337 on: Yesterday at 04:06:09 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:53:44 pm
They will never do that in the PL.

Still waiting for them to release the audio of VAR convos like they said they were going to.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16338 on: Yesterday at 05:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:06:09 pm
Still waiting for them to release the audio of VAR convos like they said they were going to.

All audio to be released 48hrs after games ended wasn't it ?
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16339 on: Yesterday at 05:13:23 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:12:16 pm
All audio to be released 48hrs after games ended wasn't it ?

Just enough time to go through it all and edit out the bits they don't want released. Or just don't do it at all and not explain why  ;D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16340 on: Yesterday at 05:15:19 pm »
Auto correct,they meant 48 years.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16341 on: Yesterday at 05:16:13 pm »
I'm absolutely certain it's all above board though. No doubt about it.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16342 on: Yesterday at 05:19:58 pm »
Howard Webb wants live conversations broadcasted. I'd welcome that.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16343 on: Yesterday at 05:46:24 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:19:58 pm
Howard Webb wants live conversations broadcasted. I'd welcome that.

"Fuckk off ref you blind c*nt, I was fucking onside, go to VAR you twat"
Fuck the Tories

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16344 on: Yesterday at 05:47:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:46:24 pm
"Fuckk off ref you blind c*nt, I was fucking onside, go to VAR you twat"
;D

We can take a page off the rugby game book though. I'm all for punishing players that behave that way.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16345 on: Yesterday at 05:50:42 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:47:58 pm
;D

We can take a page off the rugby game book though. I'm all for punishing players that behave that way.

I'd love it - "go away you're not the captain I'm not speaking to you", "walk away or you are off", "yes sir, sorry sir" is a typical Ref/Player interaction in rugby, it'd be great if footy went the same way
Fuck the Tories

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16346 on: Yesterday at 05:55:03 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:47:58 pm
;D

We can take a page off the rugby game book though. I'm all for punishing players that behave that way.

I think rugby is shit, but it baffles me why the same approach isn't taken in football.

Speak to the captain and the player involved at the same time. Any other mouthy fucker that wants to get involved gets an automatic booking/2nd yellow if they're already on one.

Intorduce it at the start of the season and implement it with authority in the first round of games. It wouldn't happen in the 2nd round.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16347 on: Yesterday at 06:00:41 pm »
Or just do it to a Liverpool player once and never do it again afterwards.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16348 on: Yesterday at 08:16:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:06:05 am
You talking about where the shot hit Gomez in the arm? Never a penalty in a million years, I'd never expect us to get that and wouldn't be crying when we didn't.
Yea i didnt expect to be given or think it was but maybe a check from official and move on. Looked more Shoulder to shoulder
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16349 on: Yesterday at 08:22:14 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:16:06 pm
Yea i didnt expect to be given or think it was but maybe a check from official and move on. Looked more S2S.

They did check it according to Steve Bower on comms
Fuck the Tories

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16350 on: Yesterday at 08:22:31 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 06:00:41 pm
Or just do it to a Liverpool player once and never do it again afterwards.

Ah yes, the Mascherano rule as it is known. Most fleeting form of justice ever recorded.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16351 on: Yesterday at 08:26:39 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:47:58 pm
;D

We can take a page off the rugby game book though. I'm all for punishing players that behave that way.

Good luck changing 150 years of ref-abuse culture.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16352 on: Yesterday at 08:59:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:22:14 pm
They did check it according to Steve Bower on comms
Ok, they didnt say anything on the ESPN feed for it so makes sense.
ESPN has no clue if Var was up for the 2nd half.
Granted announcers where fine just didnt have that info
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16353 on: Yesterday at 09:28:53 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:59:17 pm
Ok, they didnt say anything on the ESPN feed for it so makes sense.
ESPN has no clue if Var was up for the 2nd half.
Granted announcers where fine just didnt have that info

VAR was always up, it was the that Comms were down for about 20 mins,after the lights flickered for the betting scam, but where back from then. I think the refs mikes were down for a bit
Fuck the Tories

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16354 on: Yesterday at 09:59:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:28:53 pm
VAR was always up, it was the that Comms were down for about 20 mins,after the lights flickered for the betting scam, but where back from then. I think the refs mikes were down for a bit
Ah that makes sense. ESPN US wise didnt get that info so just assumed no comms.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16355 on: Today at 12:29:22 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 08:26:39 pm
Good luck changing 150 years of ref-abuse culture.
Rugby and football share a lot of evolutionary history. With respect to ref culture, they've diverged relatively recently. The game was not supposed to have referees originally; it was a gentleman's game after all, who would dare cheat?!...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
