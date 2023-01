This is how rule is stated. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FmcemMKWYAIDNaG?format=jpg&name=small

Looks correct by the how the laws are applied, even though it doesnt feel like it should work like that



Don't agree with her. Rashford clearly prevents the defender behind him from challenging for the ball. Yes, the defender was never going to stop Rashford, but that's because he was in an offside position. Take Rashford out of the equation the defender has a clear path to challenge for the ball and might have been able to prevent Fernandes taking the shot. The way it played out, he had to adjust his run, because Rashford was right in front of him. No way is Rashford not interfering with play there.It's even more ridiculous when you look at the offside decision in our game where Trent was clearly offside, tried chasing the ball for a split second until he realised he was offside and the ball was going out for an LFC-throw-in and even, slowed down and even raised both of his hands to signal that he has no intention of going for the ball. He didn't touch it, he didn't prevent a Brighton player from running after it. Yet, the lino put up his flag for an offside. If this was offside, then the Fernandes goal was offside ten times over...