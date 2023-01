It was an absolute joke, but ultimately all it did is give us a replay we don't. If we somehow win the cup then one to look back on, but if we don't then we'd much rather it was given.



It wasn't VAR's decision to rule the goal out, but the lino would never have a flag up there before VAR.



Watching the Sheff Wed-Newcastle game (and the Cov-Wrexham) without VAR and it's just a better spectacle, watching goals go in knowing they won't get chalked off minutes later. The trade off is there were offside goals in that game though but that's football. You'd rather do without VAR.



Why would he not have his flag up before VAR? The goal wouldn’t have even happened before VAR as he would have flagged immediately and none of this would even be getting discussed. He was offside after taking the corner, the linesman on the field gave it and no technology was involved. It was an old school officiating decision, no idea what the issue with the actual decision is here.The only problem should be that VAR was unable to get involved due to lack of angles, which means it shouldn’t be used at all. Didn’t see one TV company prove he was onside though, and it looked like he had come from offside if you were to guess from what we could see.