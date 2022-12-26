« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 400 401 402 403 404 [405]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 825509 times)

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,148
  • Bam!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16160 on: Yesterday at 07:15:48 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on December 26, 2022, 10:48:09 pm
Thought the ref was good today.

Todays has been utter shit
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,339
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16161 on: Yesterday at 07:16:47 pm »
Wasnt a foul on Konate, he did it to himself
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,432
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16162 on: Yesterday at 07:16:53 pm »
Ref's been fucking awful today. Both on the pitch and VAR
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,759
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16163 on: Yesterday at 07:17:17 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 07:16:53 pm
Ref's been fucking awful today. Both on the pitch and VAR
Theyve got everything right to be fair.
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,432
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16164 on: Yesterday at 07:18:05 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:17:17 pm
Theyve got everything right to be fair.

He's not had any real decisions to make but he's given Brentford every possible hand he could have.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16165 on: Yesterday at 07:19:18 pm »
Thought he stood on his trailing foot.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,700
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16166 on: Yesterday at 07:20:29 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:17:17 pm
Theyve got everything right to be fair.

Yes but the point is they don't need the extra help from the referee that they are getting. There was a foul on Keita not given before then a very similar one and all of a sudden its a free kick for Brentford, there was no difference so how do you get two different decisions?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,148
  • Bam!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16167 on: Yesterday at 07:20:46 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:19:18 pm
Thought he stood on his trailing foot.

Gone into the back of him and clipped his foot. Its a foul every time ive seen it in the past with a defender chasing back like that.

Not just that one, ref just keeps letting things go which are clear fouls
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,432
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16168 on: Yesterday at 07:22:06 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:20:29 pm
Yes but the point is they don't need the extra help from the referee that they are getting. There was a foul on Keita not given before then a very similar one and all of a sudden its a free kick for Brentford, there was no difference so how do you get two different decisions?

I think half the referees can't be arsed to run for 90 minutes so they give these teams cheap free kicks and opportunities to waste time so they can catch their breath.
Logged

Offline Syntexity

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16169 on: Yesterday at 07:23:54 pm »
Konate should take the ball away from goal to minimize risk there, but that is a freekick all day. You cannot stand on someones foot, accident or no accident and then get the advantage. The refs in this league is so bent against us its insane. Sometimes its the big decisions that go against us, but the real problem are all the small ones that constantly goes against us or for them. Certain things are freekicks for the opposition but not for us. There is no hope that we get reffed fairly on a consistent basis and its very tiring.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,733
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16170 on: Yesterday at 07:26:14 pm »
yeah but apparently he "threw his leg back"

FFS
Logged

Offline rusty-la

  • Ch ch ch ch ch ch changes. Warning! Time-waster! Ironically, can't fucking count to save his life. And thinks BBC is Channel 4.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,349
  • Thin Strawberry Duke
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16171 on: Yesterday at 07:27:34 pm »
Konate was shite in that moment..  Just deal with it ffs. Its your job.  Brentford aren't anything.....but we have shown we are worse today.  How do we stop having these days ?
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,884
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16172 on: Yesterday at 07:38:57 pm »
can't blame the ref or VAR for today, except perhaps for the first goal - it hit the hand of the Brentford player before Konate. But he didn't score directly from that... The law is stupid that it should be goal in one case and not the other, but that's not VAR's fault. In the end, I would not want to see such goals disallowed.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,712
  • J.F.T.97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16173 on: Yesterday at 08:02:50 pm »
It's less about blaming them for the loss in my eyes.

Attwell was giving soft fouls all match, then he's having nothing on their third. It's a foul as he was reffing the game today. But if you mention it, "sour grapes, ah poor old LiVARpool" 
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,148
  • Bam!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16174 on: Yesterday at 08:17:00 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 08:02:50 pm
It's less about blaming them for the loss in my eyes.

Attwell was giving soft fouls all match, then he's having nothing on their third. It's a foul as he was reffing the game today. But if you mention it, "sour grapes, ah poor old LiVARpool" 

Yeah, no blaming him today. Just well worth noting how shit he was.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,855
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16175 on: Yesterday at 08:38:35 pm »
Agree, can't blame the ref today. Third one may have been a foul and that type often gets called for a free kick bur once the ref gave it, it was never going to be overturned.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,884
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16176 on: Yesterday at 08:40:33 pm »
Does anyone have an explanation why Nunez's offside for the goal was looked at with respect to the player next to him? There was a defender way off to the right who was further behind.

I still think it was offside, not looking to blame someone, it's a technical question.

Edit; right-sided defender, to the left of Nunez, I mean.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:46:35 pm by farawayred »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16177 on: Yesterday at 08:42:30 pm »
I feel that would be given a foul if say Nunez had done it though- we are so weak but at times it feels like there is a double standard for what is a foul for or against Liverpool
Logged

Offline Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16178 on: Yesterday at 09:50:08 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 08:42:30 pm
I feel that would be given a foul if say Nunez had done it though- we are so weak but at times it feels like there is a double standard for what is a foul for or against Liverpool
Damn right it would. Salah was getting the customary dragging back every time he tried to wriggle free. If anything i get as wound up with out own players not kicking up a fuss about being manhandled as i do with the lack of decisions. Id rather be a but more nunez and let the oppo know we aint gonna be a walk over.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,704
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16179 on: Yesterday at 09:53:04 pm »
It would have been soft. Its annoying, people are right that it would have been given against us and for other teams but weve got to be stronger there.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,627
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16180 on: Yesterday at 11:21:13 pm »
Anyone thinking we lost today because of the ref needs to watch a non contact sport like basketball.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,574
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16181 on: Yesterday at 11:22:23 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:53:04 pm
It would have been soft. Its annoying, people are right that it would have been given against us and for other teams but weve got to be stronger there.

We shouldn't have to be anything.

A foul that is identical should be the same decision for every single team and every single player.

Too many times we play teams that gets 'soft' decisions against us and too often we are told to play on when those 'soft' decisions should have been awarded for us.

If it evened itself out, you'd go "Ah well. Fair enough. We had that one, but this one went that way and it's all about even" - but it's relentless in every match.

Not even those bent c*nts could give the goal when he went off and ran back on the pitch, though the time it took seemed to me to be them trying everything they could think of to give it"


It's been as bent as fuck for years and it's getting worse since dickheado has been mentioned and brought in.
Logged
Poor.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16182 on: Today at 03:25:54 am »
That was more of a push than Odegaard on eriksen at the start of a move when we scored at old trafford and it got chalked off.

Also the brentford player touched the ball with his hand before konates og

I dont know the rules anymore, have no idea what the benchmark is.

Then there are the stupid commentators, Sounness spent 10 minutes on Sunday talking about how lucky we were that Brightons third goal against us didnt count, and kept going back to it. It was offside mate, how is getting an offside goal chalked off bad luck.

The whole thing is stupid.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 400 401 402 403 404 [405]   Go Up
« previous next »
 