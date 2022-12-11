Not a chance. Those things were whims and easily dropped. Millions has been spent on the VAR infrastructure. Itll be refined and (hopefully) improved, but its not going anywhere.



Not in its current form. I'm all for the AI version of the offside. I've argued many times in this thread that VAR should be used for anything else, but not for offsides because there are better technologies. Triangulation would have been very cheap compared to the current VAR technology and AI. That's all that was needed for the offsides, but hey-ho. I don't have too much complains about the rest of the VAR remit, except for the application. VAR should be able to help the ref make the right decision, not look for "clear and obvious error". If VAR thinks it's a penalty and the ref didn't call it, send him to the monitor.As for Golden Goal, we have to remember that it came from shouts to help the players and prevent injuries due to high game loads. All good on the surface... And that wasn't a whim (Silver Goal was). In fact, it was liked by many top players, who spoke in support at the time. The issue was that it took the concept of the game in a different direction. The game was played in a certain time, in which you count the goals; time was the important equalizer. You restart after a goal and get a chance of a comeback. That's what Golden Goal eliminated, and it put the importance on the goal. Hence, the game became defensive-oriented in extra time. Silver Goal put the emphasis back on time, but the benefits that Golden Goal offered were practically gone by that time.And I remember other stupid rules... Shortly after the 3-point system was introduced across Europe, some countries did not award any points to either team, if the game ended in a 0-0 draw. The workabout was teams secretly agreed to score each other a goal within the first few min and start playing at 1-1. Really stupid rule, lasted one or two years.