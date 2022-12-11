https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64057906
Premier League video assistant referees have made six incorrect interventions this season - and also missed another six incidents when they should have stepped in.
A five-person independent panel was introduced this season to conduct a weekly review of Key Match Incidents (KMI) for all top-flight games.
BBC Sport understands the panel has gone through hundreds of incidents and identified 48 situations when VAR needed to get involved, with 42 correct decisions made.
However, it found six incidents were missed completely and on another six occasions, VAR overturned on-field decisions that had initially been right.
It is not known what the individual decisions were but the Premier League's newly appointed chief refereeing officer, Howard Webb, is determined to improve standards.
Given the time he spent in Major League Soccer (MLS), where VAR has been in use since 2017, it is no surprise Webb, who refereed the 2010 World Cup final, is an advocate of the system.
However, he does realise its implementation in the English game has not gone smoothly.
It is understood a new VAR coach, whose background is in rugby league, has now been appointed and that Webb intends to visit all top-flight clubs and some in the Football League early in the new year to discuss officiating within the game as a whole.